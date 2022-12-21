Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Winter storm working its way out of the Valley; still cold and windy
Gusts up to 30 mph, or higher into Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Look for the strong wind to push wind chill readings as low as -15 or colder. The coldest wind chills will end tonight. TEMPERATURES. Temperatures will stay in the single digits into tonight. Highs on Christmas...
WYTV.com
Bomb cyclone brings dangerous winter weather across the U.S.
A bomb cyclone is affecting many across the United States this morning. The monster storm system has brought power outages, busted water pipes, heavy snow and flooding to much of the eastern United States. The outbreak of arctic air is affecting many people in the U.S. this morning from the Rocky Mountains all the way down to southern Florida.
