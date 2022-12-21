Read full article on original website
Related
Hotel rooms for the homeless in Wilson as temps drop.
Wilson NC- With temperatures dipping to historic lows in North Carolina, the area Crisis Center is appealing to people who are sleeping outside to call for assistance. Nancy Salenger, Director of the Wilson Crisis Center said it is important to help people in times of crisis. She said the crisis center hotline can be reached by calling 252 237 5156 24 hours, seven days a week.
WECT
Warming shelters opening in Southeastern North Carolina due to power outages
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of people are without power across Southeastern North Carolina, including parts of Columbus County and New Hanover County. Columbus County officials are opening a warming shelter at 6 p.m. in Downtown Whiteville due to power outages and freezing temperatures. The shelter is located at 127...
WECT
Power outages reported for thousands across southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy has reported that over 4,000 customers are without power as of this time across southeastern North Carolina. In New Hanover County, over 1,000 residents in Wilmington are without power, including a large area along Eastwood Road from U.S. 17 to S College Road. In...
Man spreads Christmas cheer at North Carolina prison
NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning. Richard Taylor helped serve a meal to over 300 inmates and staff at Carteret Correctional Center. “Just someone taking the time to come in and give them that treat. Give them that hope that […]
‘Miracle Dog’ in Pitt County in need of adoption
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Kimberly Jones received a call from her daughter a few weeks ago that she had found a stray dog on the side of the road. The dog had cuts all over him, a huge scar and was bleeding. He couldn’t even stand due to exhaustion and anemia, so they took him […]
cbs17
2 NC men break into home, stolen van found in Wayne County: sheriff
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested and are facing charges after Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they stole a van and broke into a home in La Grange. Deputies responded to a call Christmas Eve about larceny at a home on Alphonso Waters Road...
carolinacoastonline.com
Hubert family needs our prayers and support after Lejeune Marine's death
HUBERT - The Department of Defense has released the name of the Marine who passed away in Iraq on Dec. 19, 2022. Staff Sgt. Samuel D. Lecce, 32, of Rudolph Lane in Hubert died Dec. 19, 2022, as the result of a non-combat-related incident in Iraq. This incident is under investigation. Lecce was a Marine Raider scout sniper supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
‘Started freaking out’: North Carolina truck driver wins $100,000
After seeing a movie with his wife Sunday night, Teddy Sparks, of Hubert, stopped at a convenience store to buy a scratch-off and won $100,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
Rev. William Barber retiring as Goldsboro pastor for position at Yale Divinity School
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Rev. William Barber II announced Monday he will retire from Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, where he's been pastor for the past 30 years, for a leadership position at Yale University. Barber is accepting a new position at the Yale Divinity School, where he will lead...
WITN
UPDATE: Kinston police identify man in suspicious Christmas Day death
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have provided the identity of a man whose death on Christmas Day is believed to be suspicious. Officials said that Kenneth Jackson, 59, of Kinston, was found dead around 4:15 p.m. at a home at 2205 Riley Road. WITN spoke with the man’s roommate, Kenneth...
How to keep up with the latest on power outages
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina woke up to freezing temperatures and more power outages on Saturday. Temperatures were well below freezing overnight and stayed that way throughout the morning. Those conditions and some continued windy weather caused power lines to snap, trees to fall and power poles to break in half. After power […]
WITN
Down power lines close Lenoir County Road
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County is facing road closures and power outages due to the winter weather. Both directions of NC-58 are closed in Lenoir County near Heath Road due to road obstruction. Powerlines were lying on the ground leaving residents without power Saturday morning. Duke customer, Susan...
cbs17
Have you seen this truck? It could be connected to recent larcenies, Sampson County sheriff says
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton is asking the public’s help to identify a white pickup truck. He said it may be connected with recent larcenies in the county. He shared a picture of the truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Matthew...
cbs17
Goldsboro bank ATM broken into, money taken, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police continue to investigate after an ATM was broken into early Friday morning. Around 4:13 a.m., officers responded to the PNC Bank branch at 106 North Spence Avenue in reference to an ATM burglar-alarm call, police said. After arriving, officers found the ATM had...
North Carolina police department’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ man arrested
Another member of the Fayetteville Police Department's 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list was arrested on Tuesday, according to police.
WITN
Arrests made after home break-in and van stolen
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested two men in relation to a home break-in and stolen van. Joshua Waters and David Ross have been arrested after stealing a van and breaking into an Alphonso Waters Road home, according to Lenoir County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies say “thanks to the...
WECT
Family of man left beaten in ditch react to suspects’ house arrest
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - As Demetreus Powell continues to recover from a brutal attack where he was left in a ditch for dead, two of his accused attackers will now spend Christmas on house arrest instead of behind bars. November 26 was a nightmare for Powell’s family after a friend...
Homeless campsites on Cumberland County property illegal after commissioners vote to pass ordinance
"I don't believe in penalizing those who are homeless and until we have other options for them, more beds for them."
PD: Alcohol, speed factors in fatal Clinton wreck
A Clinton man was killed Saturday afternoon in a head-on collision on College Street in Clinton, with authorities citing speed and alcohol as
cbs17
1 dead in head-on crash in Clinton; ‘alcohol and speed’ are factors, police say
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of a car that crossed the centerline and triggered a crash in Clinton on Christmas Eve has died, police said. Police said they belied “alcohol and speed are contributing factors in the crash.”. The wreck happened Saturday around 4:15 p.m. along College...
Comments / 0