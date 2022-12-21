ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duplin County, NC

Hotel rooms for the homeless in Wilson as temps drop.

Wilson NC- With temperatures dipping to historic lows in North Carolina, the area Crisis Center is appealing to people who are sleeping outside to call for assistance. Nancy Salenger, Director of the Wilson Crisis Center said it is important to help people in times of crisis. She said the crisis center hotline can be reached by calling 252 237 5156 24 hours, seven days a week.
WILSON, NC
Queen City News

Man spreads Christmas cheer at North Carolina prison

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning.   Richard Taylor helped serve a meal to over 300 inmates and staff at Carteret Correctional Center. “Just someone taking the time to come in and give them that treat. Give them that hope that […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

‘Miracle Dog’ in Pitt County in need of adoption

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Kimberly Jones received a call from her daughter a few weeks ago that she had found a stray dog on the side of the road. The dog had cuts all over him, a huge scar and was bleeding. He couldn’t even stand due to exhaustion and anemia, so they took him […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Hubert family needs our prayers and support after Lejeune Marine's death

HUBERT - The Department of Defense has released the name of the Marine who passed away in Iraq on Dec. 19, 2022. Staff Sgt. Samuel D. Lecce, 32, of Rudolph Lane in Hubert died Dec. 19, 2022, as the result of a non-combat-related incident in Iraq. This incident is under investigation. Lecce was a Marine Raider scout sniper supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
HUBERT, NC
WNCT

How to keep up with the latest on power outages

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina woke up to freezing temperatures and more power outages on Saturday. Temperatures were well below freezing overnight and stayed that way throughout the morning. Those conditions and some continued windy weather caused power lines to snap, trees to fall and power poles to break in half. After power […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Down power lines close Lenoir County Road

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County is facing road closures and power outages due to the winter weather. Both directions of NC-58 are closed in Lenoir County near Heath Road due to road obstruction. Powerlines were lying on the ground leaving residents without power Saturday morning. Duke customer, Susan...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro bank ATM broken into, money taken, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police continue to investigate after an ATM was broken into early Friday morning. Around 4:13 a.m., officers responded to the PNC Bank branch at 106 North Spence Avenue in reference to an ATM burglar-alarm call, police said. After arriving, officers found the ATM had...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Arrests made after home break-in and van stolen

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested two men in relation to a home break-in and stolen van. Joshua Waters and David Ross have been arrested after stealing a van and breaking into an Alphonso Waters Road home, according to Lenoir County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies say “thanks to the...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC

