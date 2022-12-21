Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Former Purdue Coach Gene Keady
In honor of Purdue University’s standing as the number one ranked men’s college basketball team in the country, we are reposting our fun and terrific “Leaders and Legends” podcast interview with Coach Gene Keady. Just as he did while winning six Big Ten championships, Coach Keady was to the point and no-holds barred.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Three Kings Offer $3,000 Reward to Find Killer
(Above) Rev. Frank McCullough of Danville’s The Three Kings of Peace and Pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church is offering a reward for the killer of Marvin Dye. Danville, IL, Dec. 21, 2022 –A Danville group of more than a dozen civic leaders and concerned citizens known as the Three Kings of Peace are offering a reward of $3,000 for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer of Jordan “Marvin” E. Dye. The 38-year-old Danville resident was shot to death on Nov. 23, 2022.
WIBC.com
Three Missing Kids from Indy Found in Honda Odyssey That Crashed
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind.–Three kids were in a Honda Odyssey that crashed in Tippecanoe County Wednesday. State police say a trooper spotted the Odyssey just after 3 am committing “multiple traffic violations.” The driver refused to stop for the trooper and sped away northbound on I-65. The trooper...
WTHI
Missing Indianapolis children reported involved in Tippecanoe County crash
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three kids involved in a Tippecanoe County crash were previously reported missing in Indianapolis. The crash happened on I-65 at the 172-mile marker around 3:00 Wednesday morning. Indiana State Police says a trooper tried to pull over a 2013 Honda Odyssey after several traffic infractions.
WLFI.com
Shot fired into Lafayette home, shooter at large
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Someone fired a single gunshot into the residence at 900 N. 10th St. in Lafayette Friday. According to Lafayette Police Lieutenant Matt Gard, there was at least one person home at the time the shot was fired. No one was injured in the incident, Lt. Gard said.
WL overdose in 2021 leads to charges against Lafayette woman
A Lafayette woman has been charged with maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a narcotic more than a year after a 22-year-old man died of an apparent overdose in her 320 Brown St. apartment in West Lafayette. Erin Mae Clugh called West Lafayette police on Sept. 12, 2021, telling...
Inmate dies in Vigo County Jail, investigation underway
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is ongoing regarding an inmate at the Vigo County Jail who died in the early morning hours of Dec. 25. According to a release from the Vigo County Sheriff, at around 12:50 a.m. on Dec. 25, an inmate at the Vigo County Jail was found unresponsive in a […]
WISH-TV
3 missing teens crash in Lafayette after police chase
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Three teens reported missing from Indianapolis crashed in Lafayette after a police chase, according to Indiana State Police. According to state police, three teens were reported missing from Indianapolis on Tuesday. Just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, a state police trooper was patrolling I-65 near exit...
Man sentenced to 38 years for shooting at Champaign Co. Sheriff’s deputy
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Potomac man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for shooting at a Champaign County Sheriff’s deputy nearly two years ago. John Bennett pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a crime that carries a maximum of 45 years in prison. Champaign County State’s Attorney […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DPD: Arrest Made in Main St Casey’s Robbery; Pedestrian Stable after Struck on N. Vermilion
THE FOLLOWING ARE DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASES. On 12/21/22 at around 2:30 am the Danville Police Department responded to Casey’s General Store at 2101 E. Main Street for a burglar alarm. Officers arrived on the scene to findthat forced entryhad been made into the business. Officers checked the business and also found evidence of items taken from inside the store.
Paris, Ill. man dies from hypothermia
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Paris, Illinois man died of hypothermia earlier this week. According to the Edgar County Coroner’s Office, first responders were called out to N. Austin Street in Paris around 6:35 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive person. Once on scene, Paris Police and Horizon Health Ambulance workers determined it […]
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND issues Winter Storm Watch valid at Dec 22, 7:00 PM EST for Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Fountain, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren [IN] till Dec 24, 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/6GX65iSGm9 https://t.co/DaZ7xOPv1L. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather...
Events canceled, closings begin ahead of winter storm in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the winter storm arriving in the area, Central Illinois is already beginning to feel the effects with closures and cancelations starting to pile up. Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and […]
I-57 crash leads to traffic delays south of Rantoul
Update at 2:01 p.m. Illinois State Police officials said the crash on I-57 Thursday morning involved one semi-truck and no other vehicles. No one was hurt and the roadway has been cleared. RANTOUL Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is asking drivers to find an alternate route when driving on Interstate 57. Troopers said […]
Danville man arrested, accused of break-in at convenience store
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is under arrest after police said he broke into and stole from a Casey’s General Store early Wednesday morning. Police said they found Joshua C. Hale, 38, four blocks away from a Casey’s located at 2101 East Main Street that was broken into around 2:30 a.m. Officers responded […]
IL Drug Dealer Hoping For Get Out Of Jail Free Card For Christmas
This little Santa helper in Illinois got busted for bringing "special" treats to naughty adult boys and girls. It's Illegal To Sell Drugs In Illinois Even During The Holidays. Recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois but there are some rules. Residents can't just randomly sell weed as a side hustle. It has to be an official dispensary. If you break the law, there's a good chance you'll go to jail. Even during the holidays.
