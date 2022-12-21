Related
UPDATE: Hymera gas restored to customers
HYMERA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Gas has been restored to Ohio Valley Gas customers in Hymera. According to Sullivan County Emergency Management Director Jim Pirtle, crews were able to restore gas early Saturday morning. The gas outage left 250 customers without natural gas Friday, according to Ohio Valley Gas. If anyone is still struggling with the […]
WTHI
One shot following Vincennes argument
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Thursday night argument in Vincennes ended with one person shot. It happened around 7:45 at a home on the 1500 Block of Joice Street. According to the Vincennes Police Department, when they got to the house they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
wamwamfm.com
Mary F. Miller
Mary F. Miller, sadly passed away on December 17, 2022 at the age of 87. Mary was born on October 18, 1935 to the late Laura Boberg and Ewald Boberg. She enjoyed spending time with her family, Christmas, quilting, and gardening. Mary retired from Hamilton Glass of Vincennes. Those left...
Animals perish in Vigo County barn fire
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Animals perish in a barn fire in Vigo County Friday afternoon. The Sugar Creek Fire Department went to the fire at 2550 Certain Road in West Terre Haute. According to the department, the owners were able to get several animals out of the barn, but other animals died in the […]
14news.com
Crews called to 2 crashes on U.S. 41 at I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say there were two crashes on U.S. 41 Monday morning at I-69. They happened in the northbound lanes before 8 a.m. Officials say during the first crash, a FedEx truck crashed, and the driver was thrown out. She had minor injuries, but didn’t go to...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Bryar Laws
Bryar Laws, 21, of Springville passed away at IU Health in Bloomington on Saturday, December 17, 2022. He was born in Bell County, Kentucky on March 29, 2001, to Scottie Laws and April (Johnson) May. Bryar was an Apprentice Electrician at Wilkinson Electric in Bedford. Survivors include his father, Scottie...
Fatal crash at I-69 and Boonville New Harmony Road
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say a crash involving multiple injuries and one death has occurred in Vanderburgh County. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) says deputies responded to an injury crash at Northbound I-69 near Boonville New Harmony Road. Deputies say upon arrival, deputies found the crash involved two vehicles with multiple injuries […]
witzamfm.com
Local School and Business Closings
Local Sources- WITZ SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS AND DELAYS are brought to you by Krempp Lumber and Home Center and by Pieper Burns State Farm Insurance. All Jasper-Dubois County Libraries will be closed today (12-23) Dairy Queen in Jasper Closed today (12-23) Carpet Warehouse in Jasper closed today (12-23) Highsmith...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jeffery Scott Stewart
Jeffery Scott Stewart, 45, of Oolitic, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at his residence. Born March 5, 1977, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of Danny C. and Nancy (Holtsclaw) Stewart. He was a. groundskeeper for Stonecrest Golf Course. He loved fishing and leatherworking. Survivors include his...
vincennespbs.org
Double fatal on 41 south of Vincennes
A Vincennes couple died last night when their vehicle hit a semi trailer. At 6:40-pm, Indiana State Police responded to the crash at US 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard. 60-year-old Russell Wilson of Princeton was said to be driving a 2015 Peterbuilt Tractor-Trailer west on Industrial Park Boulevard and stopped at US 41. He then proceeded across the northbound lanes to turn south.
WTHI
Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County. Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi. It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was...
wamwamfm.com
Vincennes Home Destroyed in Early Morning Fire
A house in Vincennes is a loss following a fire Wednesday morning. Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe, says the call came in at 6:50 a.m. of a house fire in the 900 block of 9th Street in Vincennes. Bobe says the house is considered to be a total loss. No injuries were reported due to the fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
wamwamfm.com
Arrest Report for Dec. 22, 2022
Wednesday, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department executed a warrant and arrested 46 year old Amber Noble of Newberry. Noble faces two counts of Battery Resulting in Injury. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center and released on a $7,500 bond. In Knox County:. Wednesday, Vincennes Police arrested...
Wabash Valley winter storm coverage blog
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With a blast of arctic air coming through the area combined with snowfall expected, Thursday night and most of Friday are expected to be messy in the Wabash Valley. WTWO/WAWV will have team coverage throughout the valley as the weather comes through heading into the Christmas weekend. This page will […]
Family shares info after man disappears in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man has been missing for over a week after he never came home from work. According to the Evansville Police Department, 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert was reported missing on December 10. Colbert’s family released a statement in hopes someone may know where he is, saying he was […]
ISP: Vincennes couple killed in fatal US 41 crash
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police have identified a Vincennes couple who died in a crash involving a semi on US 41 in Knox County. According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of US 41 and Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Investigating troopers found that a tractor-trailer […]
wbiw.com
Obituary: Brian Keith Busick
Brian Keith Busick, 53, of Mitchell, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. Born February 14, 1969, in Bedford, he was the son of Larry Keith and Peggy Joyce (George) Busick. Brian was a 1988 graduate of Mitchell High School. He loved to read his bible...
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 22, 2022
6:35 p.m. Jasmine White, 21, Mitchell, two counts of theft, burglary. 5:59 a.m. Disable vehicle at State Road 37 and 16th Street. 6:19 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and Mitchell Road. 6:57 a.m. Alarm testing at Bedford North Lawrence Career Center. 8:32 a.m. Alarm testing at Shawswick Elementary.
WISH-TV
State police catch Evansville woman driving 121 mph on I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville woman was pulled over Wednesday morning after driving 121 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to Indiana State Police. Sgt. Todd Ringle, ISP public information officer, said the driver was cited for reckless driving in a Wednesday tweet. Just before 12:30 a.m.,...
WTHI
Nine puppies were abandoned at Terre Haute Humane Society as shelter struggles with overcrowding
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Humane Society says several puppies were abandoned at the shelter on Wednesday night. A litter of nine puppies and one dog were dumped. And then on Thursday alone, 27 animals were taken to the shelter. The humane society is already dealing with...
