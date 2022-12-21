Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness describes round object making abrupt maneuversRoger MarshMineral Point, PA
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do ItZack LoveGreensburg, PA
Pennsylvania Punk Rock Event Brings in Hundreds of Toy Donations for ChildrenCassie LeighPatton, PA
Related
wdadradio.com
PSP REPORTS: VEHICLE ACCIDENT, ANIMAL NEGLECT
State Police from the Punxsutawney barracks responded to a vehicle accident in canoe Township on Friday morning. Troopers reported the crash at 3:35 a.m. at the intersection of Central Street and Union Hill road. Investigators determine that the driver of the vehicle involved, a 2017 Chevy equinox, was under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. The suspect was also found to be in possession of associated controlled substances and paraphernalia according to police. The suspect’s name has not been released. Charges are pending blood test results and will be filed through District Judge Christopher Welch.
Police: Westmoreland County man causes head-on crash while drunk
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — State police say a Westmoreland County man caused a head-on crash while driving drunk over the weekend.State police say 32-year-old Richard Wilden was drunk when he crossed the center line near the intersections of Orr Road and Route 66 in Oklahoma Borough on Saturday, crashing into a car being driven by an off-duty police officer. Once cut from the car, Wilden allegedly told police, "I know I screwed up" and "I'm on parole, I ain't talking to you, you can deal with my parents,"However, investigators said after being placed in a patrol unit, a still handcuffed Wilden got to the driver's seat and tried to engage the gear shift with his chin while hitting the gas. He was then pulled from the car, officials said. After being taken to state police headquarters, Wilden allegedly spit on troopers, urinated himself on purpose and threw a garbage can at troopers.Wilden is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on a $25,000 bond. He's facing multiple felonies as well as traffic violations.
PA man tried to steal cop car then deliberately urinated on himself, say police
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTRF) — Pennsylvania state police say that an allegedly drunk Unity, Pa. man wrecked into an off-duty police officer’s vehicle then tried to leave the scene by stealing a police cruiser, according to the Trib Review. State police say that Richard Allen Wilden, 32, of Rolling Meadows Drive in Unity, was involved […]
Suspects steals thousands in cash from laundromat
Philipsburg, Pa. — State police at Rockview continue to investigate a burglary at a Centre County laundromat in which the suspects got away with close to $8,000. According to Crimewatch, two white males stole approximately $7,900 in cash when they broke into The Sparkling Laundry Lounge at 128 N. Front Street in Philipsburg. Police say the thieves broke into the lounge between 10 p.m. Nov. 29 and 4:30 a.m. the next day, causing $3,500 in damage. ...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Incidents of Counterfeiting, Drug Possession
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Punxsutawney responded to the Cobblestone Hotel on Alliance Drive in Young Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a suicidal male around 7:51 p.m. on Friday, December 23. Police say the male was found to...
Lower Burrell police say stolen security cameras recorded the man who stole them
Lower Burrell police say a home’s security cameras recorded the man who stole them as he was carrying them away. In addition to the security cameras, police say, two pistols were stolen, along with an iPhone they were able to use to track him down. Naseam Lahmer, 30, of...
Man killed in shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood; victim identified
PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh police, first responders were called to the 3300 block of Brighton Road for reports of a gunshot victim. Police said responding units found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at the...
Dollar General accuses Parks' store manager of stealing bank deposits
The store manager for the Dollar General in Parks Township faces multiple felony counts after a company official accused him of stealing more than $2,000 that was supposed to be deposited in the bank. Robert Thomas Carter, 38, of Emerson Street Court in Vandergrift was charged with felony burglary, criminal...
venangoextra.com
One dies after crash involving 4 tractor-trailers
One person died from injuries suffered in a weather-related crash involving four tractor-trailers on Interstate 80 on Saturday morning, according to Clarion state police. The crash, according to Clarion County 911, occurred at 6:47 a.m., near mile marker 64, westbound, in Clarion Township and that one person had been transported to Clarion Hospital.
wccsradio.com
FATAL FIRE IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A woman died in a fire on Christmas Eve in nearby Derry township. Westmoreland County coroner Tim Carson on Sunday identified the victim as 78-year-old Ester Ann McChesney. The exact cause of death is pending an autopsy that is scheduled for today. The fire was reported around 5:00 p.m. on Pizza Barn Road in Westmoreland County. The Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched into Westmoreland County to help fight the fire.
Pa. teen arrested, charged with stabbing, choking her mother
A Cambria County teen has been arrested after reportedly attacking her mother, according to the Johnstown police department. WJAC reports that officers were dispatched to a home on Boyd Avenue in Johnstown after the mother of 18-year-old Serenity Conahan called to report she had been stabbed. Upon arrival, police found the victim with a stab wound on her wrist, laceration on her neck and other minor injuries.
wdadradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR OTHER INCIDENTS OVER CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY
First responders had other calls to deal with over the weekend, including two other fires and multiple fire alarm activations. Indiana County 911 reported six automatic fire alarm activations between 6:08 pm on Christmas Eve and 1107 p.m. Christmas day. The bulk of those calls were in White Township, but there were others reported in Blairsville Borough and Montgomery township.
Police: Man wanted in 2019 Wilkinsburg murder jailed
A man who was wanted for an October 2019 murder in Wilkinsburg and eluded capture for years has been arrested. Jeremiah Ligon, 26, was taken into custody in Penn Hills earlier this week, according to a Dec. 21 release from Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force. Ligon is charged in the...
Caretaker accused of stealing $30K from Greensburg man
A former caretaker for an elderly Greensburg man is accused of stealing $31,600 from him between May and September, according to court papers. Gede L. Stewart, 48, of Greensburg was charged Thursday with forgery, theft, financial exploitation of an older adult or care dependent person, access device fraud and related offenses.
Man on meth was trying to get pulled over, asked about being informant, police report
TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man was reportedly trying to get pulled over by police to talk to them about being an informant, only to be found to be under the influence of methamphetamines, state police report. Troopers pulled over a motorcycle on Washington Avenue in the area of Bake Shop Bakes in October […]
wdadradio.com
VICTIM IN FATAL CRASH IDENTIFIED
More information has been released concerning a fatal crash that happened Thursday morning in Center Township. Indiana County coroner Jerry Overman Jr announced that 25-year-old Andrew David Johnston of Home was killed in the crash that happened at 7:52 a.m. yesterday. According to state police, Johnston was driving a Chevy Silverado on Route 954 just east of Snyder Road in Center Township when a 2000 Toyota Tundra coming in the opposite direction failed to negotiate a right hand curve in the roadway, crossed the center line and collided head on with the other truck. It’s believed that the Toyota went out of control due to slick road conditions.
WJAC TV
Coroner IDs Clearfield man killed in crash involving military vehicle
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WJAC) — Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder has identified the victim of Thursday's fatal crash along Route 879. Shaffer-Snyder says 78-year-old Wayne Wynick was killed after his vehicle collided with a tactical military vehicle. Investigators say the crash occurred around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Route...
Homicide suspect arrested in Pa. town after 2 years on the run
A man who is suspected to be involved in a murder plot managed to evade police for two years...until now. According to police, Jeremiah Ligon, 26, was taken into custody in Penn Hills on Wednesday after being charged with homicide in November 2020. Back then, he was also charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit homicide, and reckless endangerment, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
Woman in critical condition after crash in Sewickley Heights
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Authorities are investigating a crash Saturday night in Sewickley Heights that left two women hospitalized, one critically. Emergency responders were notified at 10:14 p.m. Dec. 24 of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 500 block of Fern Hollow Road. Authorities said the driver of the car, an 18-year-old man, was not injured in the crash. Two female passengers, an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old, were taken to area hospitals for undisclosed injuries. Police said the 20-year-old was said to be in critical condition. The 18-year-old is in stable condition.
cranberryeagle.com
Pittsburgh man charged for cocaine, heroin possession
A Pittsburgh man is facing charges for being in possession of several kinds of drugs and paraphernalia, Cranberry Township police said earlier this week. Jonathan M. Packard, 34, was charged with seven misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of use and possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of driving under the influence, and several traffic citations following an incident on Oct. 29.
Comments / 0