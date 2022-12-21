Read full article on original website
Why Are Mainers Seeing Worms and Caterpillars in the Snow Right Now?
You'd think snow and winter would finally make some critter go away. I really don't really remember all these weird winter insect type creatures when I was young, like winter moths. Probably because I was completely unobservant to the world around me. If it didn't revolve around my Atari 2600, I probably did not pay much attention to it. But you'd think I would remember worms and caterpillars that survive in snow.
Frankie MacDonald Says A Very Wet Storm Is Coming On Friday
You might want to get those umbrellas ready to go on Friday!. You've heard Frankie featured regularly on the Z Morning Show with the storm updates he publishes on his YouTube channel. We like to follow him and let people in on his forecasts whenever Maine has any kind of storm on the way.
The Bangor Savings Bank ‘Christmas Kittens’ Ad Is 42 Years Old!
Happy Anniversary, to an iconic holiday tradition!. The Bangor Savings Bank "Christmas Kitten Commercial" is turning 42!! The ad featuring two playful kittens is a memory that everyone who grew up in Eastern Maine remembers fondly. The two kittens scurry under the Christmas tree, swat their paws at ornaments, tear open gift wrapping paper, and lap up the milk they spilt, while the music you couldn't help hum along to plays in the background.
Almost 100 Maine Schools Are Now in ‘Illness Outbreak’ Status
It has been a wild fall season for illnesses here in Maine. Is it just me or does it seem like our kids have all been coughing since October? Some people will tell you it's because we've been masked for so long, others will say that it's because of large flu and RSV numbers this year. No matter the reason, it really does seem like so many people have just been SICK this season.
