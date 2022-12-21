Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of Dec. 19-25, 2022, included:. Tammy Crow, 56 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Dec. 20, 2022, on two Wood County Warrants for Stalking and Harassment. (She was released from jail Dec. 24, 2022. Bond was set at $30,000 on the stalking charge and $5,00 on the harassment charge, according to Wood County jail records, available at mywoodcounty.com)

WINNSBORO, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO