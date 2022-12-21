Read full article on original website
CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR CHRISTMAS DAY OBSERVANCE
For many government offices and some organizations, today is the official observance of Christmas. As such there are several closures in place today. Federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including PennDOT driver’s license centers. PA liquor stores will be open normal hours today. Many banks are closed for the day, but online banking for many of those institutions is still being offered. There will be no regular mail delivery today, and post offices are closed but priority Express packages will be delivered today.
FATAL FIRE IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A woman died in a fire on Christmas Eve in nearby Derry township. Westmoreland County coroner Tim Carson on Sunday identified the victim as 78-year-old Ester Ann McChesney. The exact cause of death is pending an autopsy that is scheduled for today. The fire was reported around 5:00 p.m. on Pizza Barn Road in Westmoreland County. The Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched into Westmoreland County to help fight the fire.
FIRST RESPONDERS BUSY ON FRIDAY
First responders were kept busy yesterday with multiple calls. Since noon on Friday, four calls for utility lines down were reported by Indiana County 911. The first was at 1:18 p.m. on hemlock Lane in pine Township. Another was reported at 2:42 in the same area. At 7:26 p.m., utility lines were reported down on Haslett Church Road in Montgomery Township. And utility lines were reported down at 8:41 p.m. on Caroline Street in West Wheatfield Township. Nanty-Glo, Spangler, Cherry Tree and Bolivar fire departments were dispatched respectively.
FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR OTHER INCIDENTS OVER CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY
First responders had other calls to deal with over the weekend, including two other fires and multiple fire alarm activations. Indiana County 911 reported six automatic fire alarm activations between 6:08 pm on Christmas Eve and 1107 p.m. Christmas day. The bulk of those calls were in White Township, but there were others reported in Blairsville Borough and Montgomery township.
PSP REPORTS: VEHICLE ACCIDENT, ANIMAL NEGLECT
State Police from the Punxsutawney barracks responded to a vehicle accident in canoe Township on Friday morning. Troopers reported the crash at 3:35 a.m. at the intersection of Central Street and Union Hill road. Investigators determine that the driver of the vehicle involved, a 2017 Chevy equinox, was under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. The suspect was also found to be in possession of associated controlled substances and paraphernalia according to police. The suspect’s name has not been released. Charges are pending blood test results and will be filed through District Judge Christopher Welch.
