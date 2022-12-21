Read full article on original website
John Michael Kohler Arts’ Center Opens up Applications for Artists at the 2023 Midsummer Festival of the Arts
The John Michael Kohler Arts Center has opened up applications to be an artist featured at the annual Midsummer Festival of the Arts. The 2023 Midsummer Festival of the Arts will take place on July 15 and 16, which include artist amenities like: a generous art patron program, cash awards, artist-only lines in the food court, free booth-sitting and lunch-delivery services, easy access for setup and teardown, website and advertising exposure, food vouchers, advance T-shirt purchasing, and security patrols on Friday and Saturday nights. Applications to get an exhibit at the Festival are open from now until March 1, 2023. Acceptance notifications will be sent to artists April 4, 2023.
Entire Lakeshore Technical College’s Criminal Justice Class Graduates with Honors
As the year of 2022 draws to close, winter commencements for college students wrapped up for the class of 2022. At Lakeshore Technical College on Saturday December 17, students in the College’s associate degree in the Applied Science Criminal Justice Law Enforcement program all graduated with honors. The program’s 15 graduating students each achieved a GPA of 3.50-3.99, which earned student honors, while two of the program’s students had a GPA of 4.0, earning them presidential honors.
