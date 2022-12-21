The John Michael Kohler Arts Center has opened up applications to be an artist featured at the annual Midsummer Festival of the Arts. The 2023 Midsummer Festival of the Arts will take place on July 15 and 16, which include artist amenities like: a generous art patron program, cash awards, artist-only lines in the food court, free booth-sitting and lunch-delivery services, easy access for setup and teardown, website and advertising exposure, food vouchers, advance T-shirt purchasing, and security patrols on Friday and Saturday nights. Applications to get an exhibit at the Festival are open from now until March 1, 2023. Acceptance notifications will be sent to artists April 4, 2023.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO