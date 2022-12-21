The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation (SCEDC) which provides resources, services, and opportunities to encourage entrepreneurial opportunities in Sheboygan County, has launched the Sheboygan County Accelerator for Learning Entrepreneurship (SCALE) which is a new accelerator program in partnership with Lakeland University and sponsored by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). SCALE is going to invest in pre or early-revenue startups per cohort, per year. The program is free for prospective candidates with each selected applicant receiving a technical assistance grant for a total of $10,000. $5,000 will be available for distribution after the first week of the program, and the remainder of $5,000 will become available upon completion of the 10-week course schedule.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO