Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Find the Best Pizza in ChicagoEast Coast TravelerChicago, IL
Carolyn Palmer Sworn In As Matteson, IL TrusteeSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Social Security payment increases coming for recipients in IllinoisR.A. HeimIllinois State
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidaysR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Related
Woman, 30, shot through door and critically wounded in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A woman was shot through her door and critically wounded Monday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 30-year-old was in her home around 2:50 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Warren Boulevard when someone she knew knocked outside and started shooting through her door, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 32, shot waiting at stop light in Roseland
CHICAGO - A man was shot while stopped at a red light early Monday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 32-year-old was approached by three people at a stop light around 1:10 a.m. in the 11500 block of South King Drive, according to police. One of the suspects opened the driver's...
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot in the face in Bronzeville apartment
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the face in Bronzeville Monday afternoon. At about 1:55 p.m., a 38-year-old woman was inside an apartment in the 5000 block of South Drexel when she was shot in the face by an unknown offender. The woman was transported to an area hospital...
WGNtv.com
Woman critical after getting shot through door on West Side
CHICAGO — A woman was shot through her door early Monday morning on the West Side. At around 2:50 a.m., police responded to the 3300 block of West Warren on the report of a person shot. Police said a 30-year-old woman was in her residence when a man knocked...
fox32chicago.com
Christmas weekend violence: 2 killed, 11 wounded by gunfire in Chicago
CHICAGO - Two people were killed and eleven were wounded in shootings over Christmas weekend across Chicago. A man was found fatally shot Sunday night inside a home in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side. Officers performing a well-being check about 8:10 p.m. at the home in the 7200 block...
fox32chicago.com
Gunmen open fire on man in Gage Park alley
CHICAGO - A man was shot in an alley Monday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 22-year-old was standing in an alley around 4:31 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 54th Street when two gunmen approached him and started shooting, police said. He suffered...
cwbchicago.com
Victim abducted at gunpoint from Boystown on Christmas Eve is robbed, carjacked, dumped on South Side: Chicago police report
Chicago — A man from out-of-state was abducted at gunpoint in Boystown by two men who robbed and carjacked him before dumping him in Auburn Gresham on Christmas Eve, according to Chicago police. It happened about two months after four men were abducted and robbed in separate incidents in Wrigleyville on one weekend in October.
fox32chicago.com
Person wounded in drive-by shooting in Englewood
CHICAGO - A person was shot and wounded in a drive-by shooting Christmas night in the Englewood neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was on the sidewalk around 10:20 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Normal Avenue when someone pulled up in a white sedan and started shooting, police said.
Chicago police: Man killed in shooting, crash in East Beverly
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in the East Beverly neighborhood, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head during argument inside South Side home
CHICAGO - Two men were in an argument inside a home on Chicago's South Side Saturday night when one of the men shot the other in the head. Police say a 32-year-old man was shot at a residence in Longwood Manor located in the 400 block of West 95th Place around 10:42 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
Passenger shot in torso while driving in Morgan Park
CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man was riding passenger in a car when he was shot in Morgan Park. Police say the victim was traveling in a car in the 900 block of West 115 Street around 12:17 p.m. when he was hit by gunfire. The victim was taken to Roseland...
fox32chicago.com
Hyundais reported stolen from this South Side neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents after several Hyundais were stolen off the street from a neighborhood on the city's South Side. In each incident, the victim parked their Hyundai cars on a Woodlawn street and returned later to find them missing, according to a CPD community alert. The...
cwbchicago.com
Man charged with trying to kill off-duty Chicago cop after stealing the officer’s car from Near West Side gas station
Chicago — Prosecutors have charged a man with attempted murder for allegedly exchanging gunfire with an off-duty Chicago police officer after stealing the cop’s car from a Near West Side gas station on Christmas Eve. Mayco Mata, 41, was ordered held without bail by Judge Charles Beach. The...
trendingwork.com
2 Chicago police Officers Have Been Charged In Connection With A Shooting In July That Left An Unarmed Man With Serious Injuries!
Chi-town — According to court documents, two men who were passengers in a car hijacked in Chicago this year and used by a gunman to fire shots at a police officer in the Loop have pleaded guilty to felonies related to the incident. The case against Edgardo Perez, 25,...
ABC7 Chicago
Officer witnesses Englewood shooting, fire shots at gunman and suspected accomplices: Chicago police
CHICAGO -- A shooting that wounded two people Saturday night in Englewood prompted an officer who witnessed the attack to open fire at the gunman and two suspected accomplices, officials said. Officers were on patrol about 7 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Halsted Street when they saw a...
fox32chicago.com
Person shot in off-campus apartment near University of Chicago
CHICAGO - A person was wounded in an off-campus apartment Monday afternoon in Hyde Park on the South Side. About 1:40 p.m., responding officers found a person with a gunshot wound inside an apartment in the 5000 block of South Drexel Avenue, according to the University of Chicago Police Department.
cwbchicago.com
2 men charged with robbing, slashing victim on Grand Red Line platform
Chicago — Two men charged with robbing and stabbing a man on the Grand Red Line station platform spent Christmas night in jail. One of the men is on parole for participating in another robbery at a Chicago train station almost exactly one year ago. Joshua Harris, 27, and...
fox32chicago.com
Woman arrested after stabbing man in Chicago's O'Hare area
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old woman attacked and stabbed a man using a knife in Chicago's O'Hare area Sunday morning. Police say the 29-year-old victim was taken to Resurrection Hospital in good condition with wounds to both arms. The incident happened at a residence in the 5600 block of North Cumberland...
regionnewssource.org
One Shot In Merrillville Parking Lot Christmas Morning
On Sunday, 12/25/2022 at approximately 10:45 AM, Merrillville Police Officers were dispatched to the Meijer parking lot (611 W Lincoln Highway) in reference to a shooting incident, according to Merrillville Police. Patrol officers responded to the scene and were unable to locate anyone in the parking lot. A short time...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police do well-being check Christmas night, find a dead man with a bullet to the head
CHICAGO - A man was shot dead in Chicago on Christmas night. Police were called to check on the well-being of a man in a residence on South Francisco near 72nd in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood around 5:47 p.m. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the...
Comments / 0