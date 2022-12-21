Dak Prescott and Gardner Minshew both played incredibly well, with Prescott finishing as this week's top fantasy QB. Prescott was intercepted for the fifth straight game (including a pick-six) but threw for a season-high 347 yards, while Minshew benefitted from Philadelphia's weapons, as expected. Minshew obviously lacks Jalen Hurts' fantasy upside and rushing ability, but he's a top-12 QB in this offense. His average depth of target (10.7 yards) was in the 84th percentile; he took full advantage of Dallas' injuries to its secondary … CeeDee Lamb and DeVonta Smith finished as the top two scoring fantasy receivers this week, with the former up to a career-high eight touchdowns. Smith is averaging 101.3 yards with four touchdowns over the last four games, and it doesn't look like he or AJ Brown will be greatly affected by the loss of Hurts.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO