ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI

Week 16 Monday Morning NFL Recap: Cowboys/Eagles need a rematch, Packers stay alive, Tua & Zach Wilson skid & Broncos fire Hackett

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Christmas weekend was packed with football, from an eventful Jaguars-Jets matchup on Thursday night to a sleepy overtime thriller on Sunday night between the Buccaneers and Cardinals. The holiday craziness carried over into Monday as the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett only 15 games into his freshman season.
DENVER, CO
WPXI

Packers upset Dolphins to shakeup multiple playoff races

Five days ago, Aaron Rodgers said he believed "things are looking up" when asked about the Green Bay Packers' 2022 season. And now he can say the same about his team's playoff chances after the Packers' 26-20 upset win over the Miami Dolphins on Christmas day. "Everything we needed to...
GREEN BAY, WI
WPXI

Do the Dolphins have a Tua Tagovailoa problem?

For three quarters on Sunday, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins did enough. Then, in the fourth quarter, they — and particularly their ball security — thoroughly imploded. The same quarterback who entered December with 19 touchdowns to just three interceptions in nine games matched that turnover...
WPXI

Fantasy Football Week 16 Wrap: It's official — we can trust Gardner Minshew in our playoff lineups

Dak Prescott and Gardner Minshew both played incredibly well, with Prescott finishing as this week's top fantasy QB. Prescott was intercepted for the fifth straight game (including a pick-six) but threw for a season-high 347 yards, while Minshew benefitted from Philadelphia's weapons, as expected. Minshew obviously lacks Jalen Hurts' fantasy upside and rushing ability, but he's a top-12 QB in this offense. His average depth of target (10.7 yards) was in the 84th percentile; he took full advantage of Dallas' injuries to its secondary … CeeDee Lamb and DeVonta Smith finished as the top two scoring fantasy receivers this week, with the former up to a career-high eight touchdowns. Smith is averaging 101.3 yards with four touchdowns over the last four games, and it doesn't look like he or AJ Brown will be greatly affected by the loss of Hurts.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sportico

LIV, Pay-for-Play and NFL Rules: Top Sports Law Controversies of 2022

The year 2022 was transformative in the sports industry, especially on the sports law front. Here are the 10 most significant legal controversies: 10) Operation Varsity Blues’ Hot Streak Ends By all accounts “Operation Varsity Blues” was a success for the Justice Department. It led to convictions, guilty pleas or deferred prosecutions for 55 of the 57 persons charged, and one of those outliers was pardoned. The DOJ’s basic theory of crime—that parents’ bribes to secure their children’s admissions into elite universities as “fake athletes” deprived those universities of their employees’ honest services—worked. Most of the parents, including Hollywood’s Lori Loughlin and...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy