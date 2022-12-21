Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The WorldTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
WPXI
NFL reportedly investigating Mac Jones' 'dirty play' on Eli Apple; Patriots QB calls low hit part of the game'
A low hit by Mac Jones on Eli Apple has sparked public debate between the two players and multiple accusations that the Patriots quarterback plays "dirty." It's also reportedly prompted an NFL investigation. The hit took place during Saturday's game between New England and the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati linebacker Germaine...
WPXI
Week 16 Monday Morning NFL Recap: Cowboys/Eagles need a rematch, Packers stay alive, Tua & Zach Wilson skid & Broncos fire Hackett
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Christmas weekend was packed with football, from an eventful Jaguars-Jets matchup on Thursday night to a sleepy overtime thriller on Sunday night between the Buccaneers and Cardinals. The holiday craziness carried over into Monday as the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett only 15 games into his freshman season.
WPXI
Commanders go back to Carson Wentz after 49ers force 2 Taylor Heinicke turnovers
The Washington Commanders benched Taylor Heinicke in favor of Carson Wentz on Saturday after turnovers on consecutive possessions set the San Francisco 49ers up with a 30-14 lead. Heinicke fumbled on a fourth-quarter sack by Joey Bosa to set up a 49ers field goal. A possession later, he threw an...
WPXI
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol, status in doubt for Week 17 vs. Patriots
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back in the NFL's concussion protocol one day after losing to the Green Bay Packers, head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Monday. His status for a pivotal AFC East matchup with the New England Patriots in Week 17 is now officially in doubt. McDaniel added...
WPXI
Packers upset Dolphins to shakeup multiple playoff races
Five days ago, Aaron Rodgers said he believed "things are looking up" when asked about the Green Bay Packers' 2022 season. And now he can say the same about his team's playoff chances after the Packers' 26-20 upset win over the Miami Dolphins on Christmas day. "Everything we needed to...
WPXI
Do the Dolphins have a Tua Tagovailoa problem?
For three quarters on Sunday, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins did enough. Then, in the fourth quarter, they — and particularly their ball security — thoroughly imploded. The same quarterback who entered December with 19 touchdowns to just three interceptions in nine games matched that turnover...
WPXI
Fantasy Football Week 16 Wrap: It's official — we can trust Gardner Minshew in our playoff lineups
Dak Prescott and Gardner Minshew both played incredibly well, with Prescott finishing as this week's top fantasy QB. Prescott was intercepted for the fifth straight game (including a pick-six) but threw for a season-high 347 yards, while Minshew benefitted from Philadelphia's weapons, as expected. Minshew obviously lacks Jalen Hurts' fantasy upside and rushing ability, but he's a top-12 QB in this offense. His average depth of target (10.7 yards) was in the 84th percentile; he took full advantage of Dallas' injuries to its secondary … CeeDee Lamb and DeVonta Smith finished as the top two scoring fantasy receivers this week, with the former up to a career-high eight touchdowns. Smith is averaging 101.3 yards with four touchdowns over the last four games, and it doesn't look like he or AJ Brown will be greatly affected by the loss of Hurts.
WPXI
Russell Wilson's disastrous first year in Denver could raise red flags in new era of offseason QB movement
The NFL saw an unprecedented volume of veteran quarterbacks switch teams this spring. But after the abject failures with Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson this season, teams may not be so quick to acquire – and pay – for veteran passers as they have been so recently. Let’s...
Junior Orange Bowl Basketball Classic this week in Miami. Plus basketball and soccer results
The Orange Bowl college football game between Clemson and Tennessee on Dec. 30 won’t be the only big OB event in South Florida this week.
WPXI
Cowboys appear to have gotten their deep threat after all, but it's T.Y. Hilton, not Odell Beckham Jr.
FRISCO, Texas — Four days before his Dallas Cowboys debut, T.Y. Hilton stood at his new locker and shared a bold proclamation. “I can still run,” the 33-year-old four-time Pro Bowler, whom Dallas signed Dec. 12, said. “If you think you just gonna come up there and play press man-to-man, and not get ran by, you’re crazy.”
WPXI
Fantasy Football Booms and Busts: Vikings and Giants party in the dome in Week 16
When you’re handing out fantasy football game balls for Week 16, don’t forget one for U.S. Bank Stadium. That’s where the Minnesota Vikings play, and that was the place to be in the early window on Christmas Eve. Most of the stars were popping in Minnesota's 27-24...
WPXI
Cowboys and Eagles beat each other's backup QBs. Now we need a playoff rematch at full strength
As Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy strode to midfield after his team's frantic 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday evening, his counterpart Nick Sirianni extended a hand. As the two embraced, the Eagles coach delivered a message spelling out the hopeful collision course of both franchises. “Mike,...
LIV, Pay-for-Play and NFL Rules: Top Sports Law Controversies of 2022
The year 2022 was transformative in the sports industry, especially on the sports law front. Here are the 10 most significant legal controversies: 10) Operation Varsity Blues’ Hot Streak Ends By all accounts “Operation Varsity Blues” was a success for the Justice Department. It led to convictions, guilty pleas or deferred prosecutions for 55 of the 57 persons charged, and one of those outliers was pardoned. The DOJ’s basic theory of crime—that parents’ bribes to secure their children’s admissions into elite universities as “fake athletes” deprived those universities of their employees’ honest services—worked. Most of the parents, including Hollywood’s Lori Loughlin and...
Comments / 0