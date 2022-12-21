Read full article on original website
As below freezing temperatures continue, people in apartment complexes are going days without heat
Saturday, as many people are trying to stay warm and cozy on Christmas Eve, same people are still without heat.
Woman experiencing frozen pipes, as central Arkansas plumbers seeing rise in calls due to cold temperatures
Central Arkansas plumbers are having their phones ring off the hook with people in need to fix their pipes due to the temperature plunge Thursday night.
Hot Springs residents asked to conserve water after critically low levels
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Due to very low water levels, the City of Hot Springs has asked residents to try and keep their usage to a minimum in order to help conserve water. Crews have been working around the clock and were able to determine that the extremely low temperatures caused various water line breaks— and they continue to locate the water leaks from burst pipes and to also turn off any associated meters.
Busted water pipes leaving Little Rock Fire Department busy and apartment residents without water
As the weather starts to warm up, some apartment complexes have shut off water to avoid busted pipes, leaving people without water.
How cold weather affects pets
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While snow and below-freezing temperatures blanketed Arkansas on Thursday, people around the state found ways to stay warm. And they weren't the only ones. Just like people, pets and animals also fought the cold weather as the below-freezing temperatures are just as dangerous for them.
Arkansas plumbers answering calls after arctic blast
MAUMELLE, Ark. — Thursday night's cold weather not only created hazardous roadways, but also caused issues for homeowners as bursted and frozen pipes were common across Central Arkansas. And the ones people are turning to fix them are answering the call. In a quiet neighborhood in Maumelle, Ryan Hillman...
Little Rock emergency shelter closed due to burst pipe
The City of Little Rock announced Friday night the closing of one of the temporary emergency shelters due to a burst pipe in the building.
Hardware stores sell out of faucet covers ahead of wintry storm in Arkansas
Little Rock hardware stores saw a rush of customers Thursday ahead of a wintry storm pushing through the state. Some quickly sold out of faucet covers.
First responders prepare for freezing temperatures
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — First responders are preparing to tackle the hazardous road conditions as temperatures dip below freezing in Arkansas. “Every emergency scene is different for us and you kind of have to adapt to it as you get there,” North Little Rock Fire Department Captain Jacob Lear- Sadowsky said. "This amount of cold, or this level of cold, does not help anything.”
Drivers take precautions as winter weather hits central Arkansas
As Temperatures are plunged Thursday night, ARDOT says they’re taking precautions to treat roads and drivers say how they’re handling the slippery roadway.
Summit Utilities: Gas outage in Little Rock area resolved
The extreme cold from Thursday night’s arctic blast has left some Little Rock-area homes without gas service.
Arkansas circus closes the curtains because of the cold
The curtains are closed for Piccolo Zoppé only for now with these frigid temperatures.
Arkansans looking protect against bursting pipes as temperatures start to plummet
While the temperatures outside are dropping, the chances your pipes will bust are rising.
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - As the holiday season approaches, temperatures are dropping in Arkansas, and many people are looking for a warm place to stay. Fortunately, caring individuals on both sides of the Arkansas River are setting up shelters to provide warmth and comfort to anyone in need.
Entergy working to restore power for thousands of Arkansans
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Around 12,000 homes in Arkansas were left without power after a winter storm swept through the state. Entergy spokesperson, Matt Ramsey said their crews have been working to restore power. "We're out here day and night to make sure everyone can get their power on...
Cold temperatures expected to affect travel plans as weekend approaches
As Temperatures are expected to plunge in the coming days as Christmas and New Year's Day approach, officials say that could have a serious impact on travel plans.
Cold air begins to move into the Twin Lakes area
A Winter Weather Advisory continues to be in effect for the entire KTLO listening area as the cold front beings to move in. Dennis Cavenaugh with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock has the latest on the weather event. Listen:. Tune in to KTLO, Classic Hits 101.7 and...
Arctic blast hits central Arkansas; Here’s what is closing
Central Arkansas is getting hit with the Arctic blast crossing the country, leading to closings and cancellations around the area.
Around 100 customers of Summit Utilities without gas as Arkansas experiences record lows
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Summit Utilities Arkansas is updating its customers about gas outages reported in the Rock Creek area of Little Rock. The issue has now been resolved. "It was caused by below-freezing temperatures impacting one of our regulator stations," Summit officials said. Crews were dispatched to the...
Energy companies give power overload prevention tips as temperatures prepare to drop
The temperatures are dropping, and heat is getting turned up, causing some concerns for Arkansans over power overload.
