Little Rock, AR

THV11

Hot Springs residents asked to conserve water after critically low levels

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Due to very low water levels, the City of Hot Springs has asked residents to try and keep their usage to a minimum in order to help conserve water. Crews have been working around the clock and were able to determine that the extremely low temperatures caused various water line breaks— and they continue to locate the water leaks from burst pipes and to also turn off any associated meters.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

How cold weather affects pets

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While snow and below-freezing temperatures blanketed Arkansas on Thursday, people around the state found ways to stay warm. And they weren't the only ones. Just like people, pets and animals also fought the cold weather as the below-freezing temperatures are just as dangerous for them.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Arkansas plumbers answering calls after arctic blast

MAUMELLE, Ark. — Thursday night's cold weather not only created hazardous roadways, but also caused issues for homeowners as bursted and frozen pipes were common across Central Arkansas. And the ones people are turning to fix them are answering the call. In a quiet neighborhood in Maumelle, Ryan Hillman...
MAUMELLE, AR
THV11

First responders prepare for freezing temperatures

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — First responders are preparing to tackle the hazardous road conditions as temperatures dip below freezing in Arkansas. “Every emergency scene is different for us and you kind of have to adapt to it as you get there,” North Little Rock Fire Department Captain Jacob Lear- Sadowsky said. "This amount of cold, or this level of cold, does not help anything.”
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Entergy working to restore power for thousands of Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Around 12,000 homes in Arkansas were left without power after a winter storm swept through the state. Entergy spokesperson, Matt Ramsey said their crews have been working to restore power. "We're out here day and night to make sure everyone can get their power on...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Cold air begins to move into the Twin Lakes area

A Winter Weather Advisory continues to be in effect for the entire KTLO listening area as the cold front beings to move in. Dennis Cavenaugh with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock has the latest on the weather event. Listen:. Tune in to KTLO, Classic Hits 101.7 and...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR

