ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

Dozens of homeless fed and appreciated on Christmas by The Eclipse Project in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — It all started in the back of a Mitsubishi Eclipse. according to founder of The Eclipse Project, Michon Zalewski. Zalewski says that what started as a weekend of her solely going out delivering bagged lunches to about three dozen homeless back in 2020, has now blossomed into a full volunteer effort that works every weekend to help those who are differently sheltered.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Aftermath of holiday travel at Harrisburg International Airport

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg International Airport is quiet during the afternoon and evening. However, if you were at the airport between the hours of 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. you would’ve seen lines extend through the entrance to the terminal building. “It’s very normal for the day...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

We Salute You: John Diller

(WHTM) — Thursday’s military hero is John Diller of Shippensburg, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1971 to 1976. He served three deployments in the Mediterranean Sea and the Black Sea. We salute him and thank him for his service.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27.com

The York Factory Whistle keeps Christmas tradition alive

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Factory Whistle put on its annual concert on Christmas Eve. The unique sound is known for signaling Christmas Day. “This is the 68th year that we’ll be doing it. It’s not like playing any other instrument, everybody hears you practice,” said Donald Ryan, the man behind the world-famous York Factory Whistle.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County Police department spreads cheer

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes made sure to spread holiday cheer in the community. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department’s Blue Christmas program helped bring in hundreds of gifts to surprise 13 kids on Christmas day over the weekend. The department thanks many...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police welcomes 102 new troopers

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 100 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class of 102 new state troopers was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960. Col. Robert Evanchick told the cadets they have been given the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

‘A Christmas Smile’ event brings Christmas joy to York

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — People gathered in York County today to celebrate the 20th annual “A Christmas Smile” event. This event is a time for members of the community to give back. A Christmas Smile welcomed anyone in York who is looking for a warm place...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Shooting reported in York

YORK, Pa. — A shooting in York is under investigation. Emergency dispatchers said it happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the area of West Princess Street and South Belvidere Avenue. Police said at least one person was taken to a hospital. The condition of the person is unknown. There...
YORK, PA
sanatogapost.com

New Troopers Assigned to Berks, Chester Counties

HERSHEY PA – Of 102 cadets who graduated Friday (Dec. 23, 2022) from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, four are headed to assignments within eastern Berks and northern Chester counties, state police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick announced. Three new troopers – Michael J. Bozym, David R. Piestrak, and Ethan...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Very cold Christmas Eve ahead for the Harrisburg area

The Harrisburg area is under a wind chill advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday because of extreme cold. The National Weather Service issues the advisory when the wind chill could be life threatening if action is not taken. The wind chill advisory is for Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Missing Carlisle couple has been located: Police

The Carlisle Police Department says that a Carlisle couple that was reported missing has been located. Gary and Luisa Nichols were located and safely returned home as of 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Carlisle Police said they were trying to locate the Carlisle couple. The couple...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Food Hub offers pop-up shelters

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Food Hub opened their doors to those who needed to escape the cold. The Food Hub has converted their space into a temporary pop-up shelter for those who are looking to find warmth. The American Red Cross is providing around 40...
abc27.com

Post Christmas holiday travel outlook

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The race to return home is on after millions across the country traveled near and far for the holidays. Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 2 are projected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year, according to AAA. Experts predict nearly...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

3 killed in Lancaster County crashes over holiday weekend

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were killed in crashes in Lancaster County over the holiday weekend, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said 18-year-old Mason Gentry was killed after his vehicle hit a telephone pole on Saturday afternoon. That crash happened on Cains Road in Salisbury Township, the coroner’s office […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Over $500 counterfeit cash used at Dollar General

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where over $500 counterfeit cash was being used at a Dollar General. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 23 around 10:00 a.m. troopers were called to a theft incident at a Dollar General in Northumberland County. PSP said $560 counterfeit cash was […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County coffee shop announces closing

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Joe, a coffee shop and cafe based in Mechanicsburg, recently announced that it would be closing its doors effective Jan. 31, 2023. Capital Joe, founded back in 2016, recently left a message on the front door of its Mechanicsburg-based location, informing customers that it would be closing its doors.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Charged in Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run Where Girl, 2 Others in Minivan Died

A man faces charges after three people, including a 9-year-old girl from Pennsylvania, were killed in a Christmas Eve crash where Delaware police said the driver who struck their minivan ran away from the wreckage. The hit-and-run took wreck took place along Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road...
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy