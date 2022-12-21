Read full article on original website
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
local21news.com
Dozens of homeless fed and appreciated on Christmas by The Eclipse Project in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — It all started in the back of a Mitsubishi Eclipse. according to founder of The Eclipse Project, Michon Zalewski. Zalewski says that what started as a weekend of her solely going out delivering bagged lunches to about three dozen homeless back in 2020, has now blossomed into a full volunteer effort that works every weekend to help those who are differently sheltered.
abc27.com
Aftermath of holiday travel at Harrisburg International Airport
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg International Airport is quiet during the afternoon and evening. However, if you were at the airport between the hours of 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. you would’ve seen lines extend through the entrance to the terminal building. “It’s very normal for the day...
abc27.com
We Salute You: John Diller
(WHTM) — Thursday’s military hero is John Diller of Shippensburg, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1971 to 1976. He served three deployments in the Mediterranean Sea and the Black Sea. We salute him and thank him for his service.
abc27.com
The York Factory Whistle keeps Christmas tradition alive
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Factory Whistle put on its annual concert on Christmas Eve. The unique sound is known for signaling Christmas Day. “This is the 68th year that we’ll be doing it. It’s not like playing any other instrument, everybody hears you practice,” said Donald Ryan, the man behind the world-famous York Factory Whistle.
abc27.com
Lancaster County Police department spreads cheer
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes made sure to spread holiday cheer in the community. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department’s Blue Christmas program helped bring in hundreds of gifts to surprise 13 kids on Christmas day over the weekend. The department thanks many...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police welcomes 102 new troopers
Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 100 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class of 102 new state troopers was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960. Col. Robert Evanchick told the cadets they have been given the...
abc27.com
‘A Christmas Smile’ event brings Christmas joy to York
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — People gathered in York County today to celebrate the 20th annual “A Christmas Smile” event. This event is a time for members of the community to give back. A Christmas Smile welcomed anyone in York who is looking for a warm place...
abc27.com
Christmas Eve power outages impacted thousands across the Midstate
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Crews tried to restore power yesterday, as they worked to repair damage that left thousands of people without power across the Midstate. Lancaster County saw the majority outages yesterday, due to frigid temperatures and high winds. At one point, over 3,000 people were in the dark....
WGAL
Shooting reported in York
YORK, Pa. — A shooting in York is under investigation. Emergency dispatchers said it happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the area of West Princess Street and South Belvidere Avenue. Police said at least one person was taken to a hospital. The condition of the person is unknown. There...
sanatogapost.com
New Troopers Assigned to Berks, Chester Counties
HERSHEY PA – Of 102 cadets who graduated Friday (Dec. 23, 2022) from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, four are headed to assignments within eastern Berks and northern Chester counties, state police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick announced. Three new troopers – Michael J. Bozym, David R. Piestrak, and Ethan...
Very cold Christmas Eve ahead for the Harrisburg area
The Harrisburg area is under a wind chill advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday because of extreme cold. The National Weather Service issues the advisory when the wind chill could be life threatening if action is not taken. The wind chill advisory is for Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster...
Missing Carlisle couple has been located: Police
The Carlisle Police Department says that a Carlisle couple that was reported missing has been located. Gary and Luisa Nichols were located and safely returned home as of 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Carlisle Police said they were trying to locate the Carlisle couple. The couple...
abc27.com
Lancaster Food Hub offers pop-up shelters
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Food Hub opened their doors to those who needed to escape the cold. The Food Hub has converted their space into a temporary pop-up shelter for those who are looking to find warmth. The American Red Cross is providing around 40...
abc27.com
Post Christmas holiday travel outlook
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The race to return home is on after millions across the country traveled near and far for the holidays. Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 2 are projected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year, according to AAA. Experts predict nearly...
3 killed in Lancaster County crashes over holiday weekend
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were killed in crashes in Lancaster County over the holiday weekend, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said 18-year-old Mason Gentry was killed after his vehicle hit a telephone pole on Saturday afternoon. That crash happened on Cains Road in Salisbury Township, the coroner’s office […]
Over $500 counterfeit cash used at Dollar General
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where over $500 counterfeit cash was being used at a Dollar General. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 23 around 10:00 a.m. troopers were called to a theft incident at a Dollar General in Northumberland County. PSP said $560 counterfeit cash was […]
WGAL
Fire destroys mobile home in Providence Township, Lancaster County
PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire destroyed a mobile home in Lancaster County. Crews were called shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the 2300 block of Beaver Valley Pike in Providence Township. Two pets died. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
abc27.com
Cumberland County coffee shop announces closing
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Joe, a coffee shop and cafe based in Mechanicsburg, recently announced that it would be closing its doors effective Jan. 31, 2023. Capital Joe, founded back in 2016, recently left a message on the front door of its Mechanicsburg-based location, informing customers that it would be closing its doors.
Berks Weekly
Pennsylvania protects farms in Berks from development, forever protecting 521 new acres
Pennsylvania has protected 2,478 acres on 30 farms in 18 counties from future residential, or commercial development, investing more than $8.9 million in state, county, local and nonprofit dollars in protecting prime farmland for the future. Pennsylvania ends 2022 continuing to lead the nation, having protected 170 farms and 13,069 acres this year.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Charged in Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run Where Girl, 2 Others in Minivan Died
A man faces charges after three people, including a 9-year-old girl from Pennsylvania, were killed in a Christmas Eve crash where Delaware police said the driver who struck their minivan ran away from the wreckage. The hit-and-run took wreck took place along Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road...
