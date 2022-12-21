Even though Ohio State and Georgia haven’t played each other in football in 30 years, Ryan Day and Kirby Smart are familiar with many of each other’s players. That’s because they both attempted to recruit – and in some cases came close to landing – many of the players who will be suiting up for the opposite team when the Buckeyes and Bulldogs meet for just the second time ever in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO