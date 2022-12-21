Read full article on original website
Local Seafood & Steak Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Tragedy strikes Gilbert, Arizona on Christmas Day as man shot and killedEdy ZooGilbert, AZ
5 Must-Visit Nightclubs in PhoenixBryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas stationEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale 3-year-old girl found unconscious and unresponsive in swimming poolEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale toddler dies after being pulled from a home's pool, police say
A toddler died in Scottsdale after being pulled out from a pool on Christmas Eve around noon, the police department said. At around 12:10 p.m., officers and firefighters arrived at a home near McDowell and Hawes roads for reports of a child who was found in a pool. "Life-saving measures...
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting in Phoenix leaves man dead, suspect sought
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting on Christmas in Phoenix that left a man dead. Phoenix Police say officers responded to 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road at about 9:38 p.m. on Dec. 25 and found a man who had been shot. The victim, who was not identified, was taken...
fox10phoenix.com
Man rescued from Phoenix apartment fire on Christmas Eve
PHOENIX - A man was rescued on Christmas Eve after a fire broke out at an apartment complex near 7th Street and Indian School Road, officials said. Phoenix firefighters were called to the three-story complex at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night and found heavy smoke coming from the doorway. First...
fox10phoenix.com
Gilbert shooting leaves one dead on Christmas, police say
GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Christmas evening, the department says. At around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Recker and Warner roads. That's where they found someone who already died from being shot. "There are no outstanding...
fox10phoenix.com
1 dead, 1 injured in south Phoenix double shooting
PHOENIX - Police say a man is dead and another man is hurt following a double shooting in a south Phoenix neighborhood. According to Phoenix Police, officers responded on Dec. 25 to reports of multiple shots fired near 48th Street and Broadway Road and found two men who had been shot.
fox10phoenix.com
Man on motorized scooter in Phoenix killed in head-on crash, police say
PHOENIX - A man was killed while driving a scooter in Phoenix late Saturday night on Christmas Eve after he crashed head-on into a car. Just before midnight, Thomas Michael Lee, 55, was reportedly headed west on Glendale Avenue near 2nd Street on a motorized scooter when he crossed over into eastbound traffic and crashed into a car.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix shooting leaves man critically injured, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officials visited the area at 11:13 p.m. on Dec. 24 on a shooting call and found a man with a gunshot wound behind a nearby business. The man, who...
fox10phoenix.com
Crime Files: I-10 police chase ends in crash, Phoenix teen kidnapped at gunpoint
From a triple shooting in Mesa to a teen kidnapped during an apparent home invasion, here are the top crime stories for the week of Dec. 19. 1. Woman arrested after driving her car into Chandler lake, police say: Police say a woman who drove her car into a lake in Chandler has been arrested for false reporting and suspected DUI.
fox10phoenix.com
Man accused of shooting, killing his stepfather in Gilbert
GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert Police say a man has been arrested after he shot and killed his stepfather upon returning from a family dinner. At around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, officers responded to reports of a vehicle that had backed into a home near Recker and Warner Roads. Officers...
fox10phoenix.com
'Christmas on the Farm' helps families facing hardship celebrate the holiday
A special Christmas celebration happened in Scottsdale as dozens of orphans, foster kids, and survivors of domestic violence were part of "Christmas on the Farm." It was put on by Hunkapi and the fun included horseback riding, decorating sugar cookies and a toy shop where the kids could pick out a present.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix's Sky Harbor experiences almost 100 cancelations on Christmas, more than 200 delays
Flightaware.com shows there’s been 93 cancelations at Sky Harbor on Christmas Day, with well over 200 delays, leaving many travelers feeling anything but jolly. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has the story.
fox10phoenix.com
The Tamale Store in Phoenix keeps family traditions alive this holiday season
Christmas is all about tradition, and in Arizona, for many families that means tamales. How long would you be willing to wait in line to participate in that tradition? For lots of people, the answer is hours, and the length of the line doesn't matter if it's what your family does for Christmas. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more.
fox10phoenix.com
Election lawsuit, space rescue, 3-D printed homes in Arizona: this week's top stories
This week's top stories include a range of topics, including Kari Lake's election lawsuit being tossed out by a judge, and 3-D printed homes in Arizona are helping with affordable housing costs. Here are the. from Dec. 18 to 24. 1. 3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say...
fox10phoenix.com
Chase Field transforms into football venue ahead of Guaranteed Rate Bowl
With the Guaranteed Rate Bowl and the VRBO Fiesta Bowl upon us, it is shaping up to be a busy week for college football in the Phoenix area. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett has more on preparation works at Chase Field ahead of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
fox10phoenix.com
Shoppers wake up early in Phoenix as they search for good deals
Some say Dec. 26 is a day when people make returns at stores, but in Phoenix, some people woke up early as they look for bargains. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Wrong-way driver killed after Loop 101 crash in Scottsdale: DPS
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - One person was killed in a wrong-way crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale overnight, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Troopers started hearing reports of a vehicle traveling southbound down the northbound lanes at around 1:55 a.m. Eventually, authorities discovered that three vehicles were involved...
fox10phoenix.com
Motions for sanctions filed against Kari Lake in Maricopa County
PHOENIX - Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has officially joined in on Maricopa County's motion for sanctions against former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. On Dec. 24, Thompson found that the court did not have any clear evidence of widespread misconduct that could have impacted the results of the 2022 midterm election.
fox10phoenix.com
Otters open their Christmas gifts
OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale shared a such a cute video of otters opening their Christmas gifts on Dec. 25. "It’s otterly adorable watching them excitedly unwrap their new gift, but the entire experience is meaningful to these otters! The tissue paper, act of unwrapping the gift, the cardboard box, and the actual toys inside are all forms of enrichment that provide the animals with a creative outlet for physical activity and mental exercise – encouraging them to be active and explore," OdySea said. (Video credit: OdySea Aquarium)
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport seeing dozens of flight cancellations and delays
PHOENIX - Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport's website is showing many delayed and canceled flights on Dec. 26. According to the website, at least 50 flights departing from Sky Harbor were canceled or delayed in a time period between 8:30 a.m. to around 1:25 p.m. The website also shows one flight...
