ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Shooting in Phoenix leaves man dead, suspect sought

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting on Christmas in Phoenix that left a man dead. Phoenix Police say officers responded to 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road at about 9:38 p.m. on Dec. 25 and found a man who had been shot. The victim, who was not identified, was taken...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man rescued from Phoenix apartment fire on Christmas Eve

PHOENIX - A man was rescued on Christmas Eve after a fire broke out at an apartment complex near 7th Street and Indian School Road, officials said. Phoenix firefighters were called to the three-story complex at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night and found heavy smoke coming from the doorway. First...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Gilbert shooting leaves one dead on Christmas, police say

GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Christmas evening, the department says. At around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Recker and Warner roads. That's where they found someone who already died from being shot. "There are no outstanding...
GILBERT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

1 dead, 1 injured in south Phoenix double shooting

PHOENIX - Police say a man is dead and another man is hurt following a double shooting in a south Phoenix neighborhood. According to Phoenix Police, officers responded on Dec. 25 to reports of multiple shots fired near 48th Street and Broadway Road and found two men who had been shot.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man on motorized scooter in Phoenix killed in head-on crash, police say

PHOENIX - A man was killed while driving a scooter in Phoenix late Saturday night on Christmas Eve after he crashed head-on into a car. Just before midnight, Thomas Michael Lee, 55, was reportedly headed west on Glendale Avenue near 2nd Street on a motorized scooter when he crossed over into eastbound traffic and crashed into a car.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix shooting leaves man critically injured, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officials visited the area at 11:13 p.m. on Dec. 24 on a shooting call and found a man with a gunshot wound behind a nearby business. The man, who...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Crime Files: I-10 police chase ends in crash, Phoenix teen kidnapped at gunpoint

From a triple shooting in Mesa to a teen kidnapped during an apparent home invasion, here are the top crime stories for the week of Dec. 19. 1. Woman arrested after driving her car into Chandler lake, police say: Police say a woman who drove her car into a lake in Chandler has been arrested for false reporting and suspected DUI.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of shooting, killing his stepfather in Gilbert

GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert Police say a man has been arrested after he shot and killed his stepfather upon returning from a family dinner. At around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, officers responded to reports of a vehicle that had backed into a home near Recker and Warner Roads. Officers...
GILBERT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

The Tamale Store in Phoenix keeps family traditions alive this holiday season

Christmas is all about tradition, and in Arizona, for many families that means tamales. How long would you be willing to wait in line to participate in that tradition? For lots of people, the answer is hours, and the length of the line doesn't matter if it's what your family does for Christmas. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Wrong-way driver killed after Loop 101 crash in Scottsdale: DPS

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - One person was killed in a wrong-way crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale overnight, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Troopers started hearing reports of a vehicle traveling southbound down the northbound lanes at around 1:55 a.m. Eventually, authorities discovered that three vehicles were involved...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Motions for sanctions filed against Kari Lake in Maricopa County

PHOENIX - Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has officially joined in on Maricopa County's motion for sanctions against former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. On Dec. 24, Thompson found that the court did not have any clear evidence of widespread misconduct that could have impacted the results of the 2022 midterm election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Otters open their Christmas gifts

OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale shared a such a cute video of otters opening their Christmas gifts on Dec. 25. "It’s otterly adorable watching them excitedly unwrap their new gift, but the entire experience is meaningful to these otters! The tissue paper, act of unwrapping the gift, the cardboard box, and the actual toys inside are all forms of enrichment that provide the animals with a creative outlet for physical activity and mental exercise – encouraging them to be active and explore," OdySea said. (Video credit: OdySea Aquarium)
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy