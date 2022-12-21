ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Lady Vols return to action Tuesday

The Lady Vols will leap right into competition after the holiday break with three games this week to close out non-conference play in 2022 and get SEC action underway on the road and at home. First up is Tennessee, 7-6, vs. Wofford, 9-3, with tipoff set for 6:32 p.m. Eastern...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Video highlights & photos from Tennessee’s first Orange Bowl practice in Miami

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Orange Bowl week is here and the work resumed for Tennessee ahead of Friday night’s showdown with Clemson. The Vols made a Christmas Day arrival in Miami on Sunday afternoon and held their first on-site practice of bowl week on a cold, rainy Monday morning on the soccer fields of Division II Barry University. A brief period of practice was open for media viewing on Monday, and GoVols247 was on hand to grab some photos and video highlights as the Vols got to work.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Warren wouldn't mind Vols using tight ends more in bowl game

Jacob Warren still isn’t sure whether Friday’s Capital One Orange Bowl showdown with Clemson will be the final game of his college football career. The towering Tennessee tight end is a senior, but like most of his teammates, he has the option of capitalizing on the Covid-19 eligibility exception and getting an extra season on the field.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Joe Milton III ready for homecoming, showcase as ‘Tennessee’s starting quarterback’ in Orange Bowl

A premier bowl game in primetime against one of college football’s elite programs is a significant opportunity for Tennessee, and there is plenty at stake for plenty of Vols in the Orange Bowl against Clemson, quarterback Joe Milton III chief among them. This won’t be his first start at Tennessee or first start this season, but the juxtaposition of this game at the end of a breakthrough 10-win season heading into an offseason where he’s presumably the starting quarterback for the Vols gives it plenty of meaning. Add in it’s a homecoming for the Pahokee native and this is a big showcase for Milton, but one he seems to be ready for.
NASHVILLE, TN
National Signing Day 2022: Where the top players in Tennessee signed

Almost all of the top prospects in the state of Tennessee signed during the first day of the early signing period. Though it has not always been the case, Tennessee has become a fertile recruiting ground, with major programs extending offers to prospects all over the state. The University of Tennessee did well in its own state this cycle.
TENNESSEE STATE
Everything Josh Heupel said when Vols arrived in Miami

The Tennessee football team arrived in South Florida Sunday night to start preparing for the Orange Bowl, and Vols coach Josh Heupel had plenty to say about it. Heupel met with reporters moments after he and the sixth-ranked Vols landed in the Miami area to start preparing for the Capital One Orange Bowl against seventh-ranked Clemson on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium — the home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee's Orange Bowl Opponent Preview: No. 7 Clemson

No. 6 Tennessee (10-2) is back in action and concludes its season on Friday night in Miami when it takes on No. 7 Clemson (11-2) in the Orange Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Here’s a complete preview of the Tigers as the Vols prepare to play in the Orange Bowl for the first time in 25 years.
CLEMSON, SC
