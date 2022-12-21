Read full article on original website
Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in AP Poll as SEC play begins
Tennessee basketball moved up one spot to No. 7 in this week's AP Poll with SEC play scheduled to begin on Wednesday afternoon in Oxford. Tipoff against Ole Miss is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. In the Vols' last game out last Wednesday, they defeated Austin...
Late-season loss at South Carolina still stinging No. 6 Vols
If Tennessee had handled it business against one opponent from South Carolina last month, the Vols wouldn’t be playing the other major program in South Carolina in their bowl game. As grateful as those in the Tennessee program are to be in a New Year’s Six bowl game —...
Lady Vols return to action Tuesday
The Lady Vols will leap right into competition after the holiday break with three games this week to close out non-conference play in 2022 and get SEC action underway on the road and at home. First up is Tennessee, 7-6, vs. Wofford, 9-3, with tipoff set for 6:32 p.m. Eastern...
Video highlights & photos from Tennessee’s first Orange Bowl practice in Miami
MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Orange Bowl week is here and the work resumed for Tennessee ahead of Friday night’s showdown with Clemson. The Vols made a Christmas Day arrival in Miami on Sunday afternoon and held their first on-site practice of bowl week on a cold, rainy Monday morning on the soccer fields of Division II Barry University. A brief period of practice was open for media viewing on Monday, and GoVols247 was on hand to grab some photos and video highlights as the Vols got to work.
Warren wouldn't mind Vols using tight ends more in bowl game
Jacob Warren still isn’t sure whether Friday’s Capital One Orange Bowl showdown with Clemson will be the final game of his college football career. The towering Tennessee tight end is a senior, but like most of his teammates, he has the option of capitalizing on the Covid-19 eligibility exception and getting an extra season on the field.
Joe Milton III ready for homecoming, showcase as ‘Tennessee’s starting quarterback’ in Orange Bowl
A premier bowl game in primetime against one of college football’s elite programs is a significant opportunity for Tennessee, and there is plenty at stake for plenty of Vols in the Orange Bowl against Clemson, quarterback Joe Milton III chief among them. This won’t be his first start at Tennessee or first start this season, but the juxtaposition of this game at the end of a breakthrough 10-win season heading into an offseason where he’s presumably the starting quarterback for the Vols gives it plenty of meaning. Add in it’s a homecoming for the Pahokee native and this is a big showcase for Milton, but one he seems to be ready for.
National Signing Day 2022: Where the top players in Tennessee signed
Almost all of the top prospects in the state of Tennessee signed during the first day of the early signing period. Though it has not always been the case, Tennessee has become a fertile recruiting ground, with major programs extending offers to prospects all over the state. The University of Tennessee did well in its own state this cycle.
Tennessee's 2023 early signing class superlatives
GoVols247 takes a closer look at the 25 players in Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class and hands out a few awards.
Everything Josh Heupel said when Vols arrived in Miami
The Tennessee football team arrived in South Florida Sunday night to start preparing for the Orange Bowl, and Vols coach Josh Heupel had plenty to say about it. Heupel met with reporters moments after he and the sixth-ranked Vols landed in the Miami area to start preparing for the Capital One Orange Bowl against seventh-ranked Clemson on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium — the home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.
Tennessee's Orange Bowl Opponent Preview: No. 7 Clemson
No. 6 Tennessee (10-2) is back in action and concludes its season on Friday night in Miami when it takes on No. 7 Clemson (11-2) in the Orange Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Here’s a complete preview of the Tigers as the Vols prepare to play in the Orange Bowl for the first time in 25 years.
Purdue's Zach Edey and Tennessee's defense highlight college basketball's most impressive stats this season
With the regular season wrapping up, Purdue’s Zach Edey has been arguably the nation’s most impressive player this season. Through 11 games, the junior center leads the nation in rebounding and is the only player in college basketball averaging more than 20 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks per game.
