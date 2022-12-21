1 seriously injured in Hempfield crash

Metro Creative

A Greensburg woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries Monday after state police said she crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Toll and Business Route 66 in Hempfield.

Troopers said Deborah O. Anderson, 62, did not stop at a stop sign at the end of an exit ramp off the northbound toll road at 6 p.m. for “unknown reasons” and her Nissan Rogue crashed into a Kia Telluride that was traveling on Business Route 66.

She was taken to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville by ambulance, police said. The other driver and passengers, ages 8, 7 and 5 were not hurt. A 13-year-old girl was reported to have minor injuries, police said.