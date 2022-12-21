Jim Irsay spoke out about the Indianapolis Colts’ rough 2022 season and shed light on the team’s midseason coaching change. The Colts fired their head coach Frank Reich in November after a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots and a 3-5-1 start to the season. Reich was 40-33-1 in four years as the Colts’ head coach and recently signed an extension through the 2026 season. Irsay wasn’t sure about the extension, however, and said he offered it “reluctantly” and sooner than he wanted to. Despite the fact that he would owe Reich $36 million over the next four years to...

