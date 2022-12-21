Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
NYC doctor stabbed to death in Marcus Garvey Park by man with violent pastEdy ZooNew York City, NY
Christmas Alone in New York CityReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Will Staten Island’s NYC Winter Lantern Festival be open on New Year’s Eve?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYC Winter Lantern Festival has returned to Staten Island for the holiday season just steps from the Staten Island Ferry and Empire Outlets at SIUH Community Park, St. George. Created by Kaleido Arts & Entertainment Group, the event’s theme is “Journey to the East,” where...
New York City snowfall totals well-below normal by Christmastime. Here’s where the numbers stand.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Barely any snow has fallen on Staten Island since the start of the winter season, and current accumulation totals throughout much of the East Coast remain well-below normal levels. The National Weather Service’s Central Park and John F. Kennedy climate stations have only registered trace...
When was the coldest day ever in NYC?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — While New Yorkers certainly had to bundle up over Christmas weekend, the temperatures recorded over the weekend are far from the coldest ever in New York City. New York City did experience record cold temperatures on Christmas Eve. It only hit 16 degrees Fahrenheit at JFK, LGA, Islip and Bridgeport, according […]
Christmas Alone in New York City
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!* I have been living here for five months now. It has been a whirlwind, to be honest.
Truck, tree coated in ice as Bronx fire hydrant sprays water
FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Video from the Bronx shows an ice-coated pickup truck parked on a street as a fire hydrant spewed water out on Christmas Eve. The truck was parked near Ryer Avenue and Field Place, according to the Citizen App post. The video also shows iced-over tree branches and a slick […]
Staten Island couple honored for role in making the borough a bit sweeter every day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Maria and James Carrozza make Staten Island a little bit sweeter every day. This powerhouse husband-and-wife team owns and operates four of the borough’s most beloved bakeries: The Cake Chef, The Cake Chef’s Cookie Jar, Piece A Cake and Cookie Jar New Dorp. Maria...
See yourself in any of these 34 vintage photos from Curtis High School?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Curtis High School, at 105 Hamilton Avenue in St. George, is Staten Island history itself. Opened in 1904, Curtis was Staten Island’s first public high school. It was also the first public building completed of those planned for the borough created by the consolidation...
Two robbed on subway platform in Brooklyn Christmas morning
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 72nd Precinct are trying to identify a Christmas Grinch who robbed two people in Brooklyn on Christmas morning. The robbery took place on the R train platform at the 25th Street subway station in Brooklyn at around 9:35 am. Detectives investigating the robbery said the suspect motioned that he had a gun under his jacket, but never physically displayed the gun. He robbed the two people of their property before fleeing the scene. The post Two robbed on subway platform in Brooklyn Christmas morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
From ‘Bupkis’ to ‘Law & Order’: Here’s what filmed on Staten Island in 2022 — and where
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Now starring: Staten Island. According to the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME), 40 TV shows and movies filmed on Staten Island in 2022, including “The Blacklist,” “Inside Amy Schumer,” and the holy trinity of television: “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU,” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”
Controversial truck stop set to open Monday in Central Harlem
NEW YORK -- Central Harlem will become home to a new place for trucks to park on Monday after a blocked attempt to build apartments on the 145th Street site led to a decision no one wanted. Developer Bruce Teitelbaum has a few finishing touches left on his big rig parking lot.Instead of more than 900 new apartments, neighbors will now live next door to trucks lining up to leave a lasting impact on their lungs. Construction materials are cleared out on the vacant lot, one of two places for up to 80 work trucks to park on the block. "You don't need...
newyorkled.com
2023 New Year’s Eve Fireworks Celebration at Prospect Park, NYC
New Year’s Eve Celebration + Fireworks at Prospect Park in Brooklyn 2023. Presented by Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso & the Prospect Park Alliance. This family-friendly fireworks display, having taken place for over 40 years, attracts thousands of revelers to Prospect Park, making it one of the city’s most popular celebrations.
East Harlem NYCHA residents left without heat or hot water Christmas weekend
As of Monday, every resident Eyewitness News reporter Crystal Cranmore has spoken with has either heat in some rooms or no heat at all.
After frigid Christmas in New York, are warmer temperatures on the way? Forecaster details latest.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Biting cold weather that has lingered over New York City during the holiday season is expected to be pushed out by warmer conditions beginning by the end of this week, a forecaster told the Advance/SILive.com. “Certainly after the record-breaking cold air outbreak we experienced over...
Brooklyn residents enjoy Chinese food on Christmas Day
Families filled the Han Dynasty in Downtown Brooklyn on Christmas Day.
Thousands of flights canceled on Christmas
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Difficult travel conditions continued on Christmas as brutal cold, heavy winds and snow hit in various regions across the US. As of Sunday evening, more than 2,300 flights within, into or out of the country had been canceled, according to tracking website FlightAware. Another 6,130 were delayed in the US. At […]
Day 4 of cars stuck in ice in Edgewater, N.J. parking lot
EDGEWATER, N.J. - The bitter cold temperatures across our region led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey - cars still stuck in frozen flood waters after last week's storm. Residents in Edgewater describe the parking lot as an ice-skating rink, and it's easy to see why. It's a result of water from the Hudson River that came up and over, then froze. It's not only impacting the parkign lot itself, but some of the cars - which are now stuck."I just lost my car," said car owner Leyla Pagano."Have you tried getting it out?" CBS2's Elijah Westbrook asked."No, you can't. It's...
fox5ny.com
Violent Christmas in NYC subway system
NEW YORK - It was a violent Christmas in the New York City subway system. There were at least four separate incidents. In one incident a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred.
As Bed Bath & Beyond prepares to shutter S.I. location, here are 10 other national chains that have closed their doors
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Selling sheets, towels and small kitchen appliances is not an easy business. In fact, retail as a whole is one large competitive game. The recent news of Bed Bath & Beyond’s Staten Island departure is proof, as the company recently announced the New Springville location will be closing its doors for good. But BBB is not the first corporation to leave a hole in our business landscape.
Freezing temperatures still gripping New York City area on Christmas
NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a bitterly cold day on Christmas Eve, freezing temperatures are still gripping the New York City area on Christmas. With temperatures only in the teens on Saturday, Sunday’s high will hover around 27 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. But will also be windy with gusts as high as […]
With Sandy Ground fire, merely unreliable Staten Island Ferry service in NYC turns dangerous (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – What should have been an ordinary commute home turned into a nautical nightmare for hundreds of Staten Island Ferry riders on Thursday, when a fire broke out in the engine room of the spanking new Sandy Ground ferryboat. We all know how unreliable Staten Island...
