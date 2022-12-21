ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

When was the coldest day ever in NYC?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — While New Yorkers certainly had to bundle up over Christmas weekend, the temperatures recorded over the weekend are far from the coldest ever in New York City. New York City did experience record cold temperatures on Christmas Eve. It only hit 16 degrees Fahrenheit at JFK, LGA, Islip and Bridgeport, according […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reyin Jasmine

Christmas Alone in New York City

Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!* I have been living here for five months now. It has been a whirlwind, to be honest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Truck, tree coated in ice as Bronx fire hydrant sprays water

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Video from the Bronx shows an ice-coated pickup truck parked on a street as a fire hydrant spewed water out on Christmas Eve. The truck was parked near Ryer Avenue and Field Place, according to the Citizen App post. The video also shows iced-over tree branches and a slick […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Two robbed on subway platform in Brooklyn Christmas morning

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 72nd Precinct are trying to identify a Christmas Grinch who robbed two people in Brooklyn on Christmas morning. The robbery took place on the R train platform at the 25th Street subway station in Brooklyn at around 9:35 am. Detectives investigating the robbery said the suspect motioned that he had a gun under his jacket, but never physically displayed the gun. He robbed the two people of their property before fleeing the scene. The post Two robbed on subway platform in Brooklyn Christmas morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

From ‘Bupkis’ to ‘Law & Order’: Here’s what filmed on Staten Island in 2022 — and where

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Now starring: Staten Island. According to the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME), 40 TV shows and movies filmed on Staten Island in 2022, including “The Blacklist,” “Inside Amy Schumer,” and the holy trinity of television: “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU,” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Controversial truck stop set to open Monday in Central Harlem

NEW YORK -- Central Harlem will become home to a new place for trucks to park on Monday after a blocked attempt to build apartments on the 145th Street site led to a decision no one wanted. Developer Bruce Teitelbaum has a few finishing touches left on his big rig parking lot.Instead of more than 900 new apartments, neighbors will now live next door to trucks lining up to leave a lasting impact on their lungs. Construction materials are cleared out on the vacant lot, one of two places for up to 80 work trucks to park on the block. "You don't need...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkled.com

2023 New Year’s Eve Fireworks Celebration at Prospect Park, NYC

New Year’s Eve Celebration + Fireworks at Prospect Park in Brooklyn 2023. Presented by Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso & the Prospect Park Alliance. This family-friendly fireworks display, having taken place for over 40 years, attracts thousands of revelers to Prospect Park, making it one of the city’s most popular celebrations.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Thousands of flights canceled on Christmas

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Difficult travel conditions continued on Christmas as brutal cold, heavy winds and snow hit in various regions across the US. As of Sunday evening, more than 2,300 flights within, into or out of the country had been canceled, according to tracking website FlightAware. Another 6,130 were delayed in the US. At […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Day 4 of cars stuck in ice in Edgewater, N.J. parking lot

EDGEWATER, N.J. - The bitter cold temperatures across our region led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey - cars still stuck in frozen flood waters after last week's storm. Residents in Edgewater describe the parking lot as an ice-skating rink, and it's easy to see why. It's a result of water from the Hudson River that came up and over, then froze. It's not only impacting the parkign lot itself, but some of the cars - which are now stuck."I just lost my car," said car owner Leyla Pagano."Have you tried getting it out?" CBS2's Elijah Westbrook asked."No, you can't. It's...
EDGEWATER, NJ
fox5ny.com

Violent Christmas in NYC subway system

NEW YORK - It was a violent Christmas in the New York City subway system. There were at least four separate incidents. In one incident a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

As Bed Bath & Beyond prepares to shutter S.I. location, here are 10 other national chains that have closed their doors

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Selling sheets, towels and small kitchen appliances is not an easy business. In fact, retail as a whole is one large competitive game. The recent news of Bed Bath & Beyond’s Staten Island departure is proof, as the company recently announced the New Springville location will be closing its doors for good. But BBB is not the first corporation to leave a hole in our business landscape.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
67K+
Followers
44K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy