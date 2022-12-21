Man killed after cement truck rollover in Lehigh Acres

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Arcadia
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Arcadia Christmas Day and fled the scene. Troopers say at about 3 a.m., a man was walking in the northbound lane of SW Hillsborough Avenue, near SW Ambra Kay Street. A vehicle hit the man and did not stop.
Deadly crash Christmas morning in DeSoto County
A man was hit by a car and killed in DeSoto County early Christmas morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown vehicle was traveling north on SE Hillsborough Avenue just before 3 a.m. The victim was in the northbound lane of SE Hillsborough Ave. when the front of the...
Lee County man left paralyzed after ATV crash warns others of the risks
Josh Prado, an Army Veteran and former LCSO Detective said he is still learning how to adapt, even 12 months later. “Just enjoying the day, Christmas day, a year ago, and then all the sudden things just changed,” Prado said. “I had my daughter with me, we got in, I went down the field and made a quick u-turn.” He said remembering the moments before his freak accident on a four-wheeler vehicle.
Crews respond to garbage truck fire in North Naples
NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — Crews are on scene after a garbage truck caught fire Friday morning near 5660 Spanish Oaks Lane in North Naples. North Collier Fire Rescue District responded to the blaze at 8:25 a.m. The fire sparked in the back of the Waste Management garbage truck. The...
One person killed in Lehigh Acres crash
Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed a fatal crash in the area of Lee Boulevard and Leanord Boulevard around 7 a.m. Wednesday
Two Fort Myers Beach residents lose more than $32K in roofing repair scam
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — It’s a $32,500 mistake two Fort Myers Beach residents said cost them more than just money from their pockets. Giving a contractor money to fix their roof after Hurricane Ian… only to find out it was one big scam. “This for sure...
Naples woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash
Florida Highway Patrol arrested a Naples woman involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead.
Fire sparks in North Naples business building
NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A fire sparked in a North Naples business building Monday night. According to the North Collier Fire Department, at around 7:53 p.m. firefighters responded to the scene at 1301 Rail Head Boulevard. Crews were able to quickly put out the heavy smoke and flames coming...
Hit-and-run on Old US-41 Rd in Lee County kills Georgia man
A hit-and-run killed a 47-year-old man from Georgia on Friday evening in Lee County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling south on Old US-41 Road, just south of Compound Road in Bonita Springs. The victim was walking in the southbound lane of Old US-41 when the front...
Fort Myers police investigating body found in Caloosahatchee River
The Fort Myers Police department is investigating a body found in the Caloosahatchee River off Edwards Drive. FMPD says it does not have any details yet, and that an autopsy will be conducted in the following days. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes...
One injured after shots fired at vehicle with multiple children inside
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police are investigating a shooting that injured one man after shots were fired at a vehicle with multiple children and another adult inside. According to the Fort Myers Department (FMPD), 4-5 shots were fired Thursday afternoon at a vehicle on Seminole Avenue and Polk Street.
Multiple cars burglarized on Christmas in Cape Coral neighborhood
While Santa Claus was out delivering presents, a thief was busy breaking into cars in Cape Coral for Christmas, hitting multiple locations within five minutes of each other. Wayne Schult was one of the many victims whose cars were burglarized in southeast Cape Coral. “We’ve not had real issues along...
Couple spots Florida Panther roaming around Lehigh Acres backyard
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — It’s rare to see a Florida Panther since they are extremely endangered. But we may be able to see more of them soon. Sean Burlarley and his fiancé see all types of wildlife in their backyard off of State Road 82 in Lehigh Acres.
Port Charlotte man receives temporary trailer after living without roof & power since Ian
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Port Charlotte man is sleeping in safer conditions after getting help from across Southwest Florida. 82-year-old George Goins has lived in his home for seven years, but has been living without a roof and power since Hurricane Ian tore through. Amber Harris told NBC2...
Death investigation underway after body found in Caloosahatchee River
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) is investigating a death after a body was found in the Caloosahatchee River. According to FMPD, the body was found near Centennial Park. Police said the death does not appear to be suspicious. No further details are available at...
Traffic Alerts: December 22
Lee Boulevard between Sunshine Boulevard and Gunnery Road in Lehigh Acres is blocked due to a crash. Expect westbound delays.
Arcadia Man Stabbed To Death In Arcadia Suspect In Custody.
During the late hours of December 21, 2022, our road patrol unit responded to the area of Alabama Ave in reference to a murder. 46-year-old Dewayne Brady was found stabbed to death inside a house at the corner of S Alabama Ave and W Bond. Police report it took hours before anyone found Brady’s body, and they’re unsure of any motive yet.
Man arrested in connection to fatal stabbing inside Arcadia home
ARCADIA, Fla. — Arcadia police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide from Wednesday afternoon. David Felton is facing charges of murder and attempted murder. 46-year-old Dewayne Brady was found stabbed to death inside a house at the corner of S Alabama Ave and W Bond. Police report it took hours before anyone found Brady’s body, and they’re unsure of any motive yet.
Man dies after crashing truck off US-41 bridge into Caloosahatchee River
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Caloosahatchee Bridge was shut down after a car crash sends a car off the bridge and into the river. According to Fort Myers Police, three cars were involved in a crash, sending one of them into the river. The Fort Myers police closed southbound...
