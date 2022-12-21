ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

247Sports

Four-star WR Omarion Miller commits to Colorado on Christmas Eve

Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver Omarion Miller celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday night by announcing his commitment to Deion Sanders and Colorado. He is one fo the more prolific pass catchers in the 2-23 class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Miller was offered by Sanders and the new Buffaloes staff on...
BOULDER, CO
atozsports.com

Is Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel making a big mistake this month?

Earlier this month, former Tennessee Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton appeared on the Big Orange Podcast and suggested that UT should look to add a quarterback from the NCAA transfer portal. The feeling is that more competition will yield better results at the quarterback position for the Vols. Despite Crompton’s suggestion,...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

CU movin' on up the recruiting rankings, now in the top 25 with transfers included

Within a week after touching back down in Colorado, following his final game as the head coach at Jackson State, Deion Sanders' reputation and savvy helped the Buffaloes jump into the top 25 of the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver prospect Omarion Miller's commitment on Christmas Eve propelled Colorado into the top 25, and USF receiver transfer Jimmy Horn Jr.'s commitment on Christmas Day propelled Colorado even further up the lists.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Offensive lineman Ethan White to enter transfer portal

Florida offensive lineman Ethan White plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal after four seasons at Florida, he announced via Twitter on Saturday morning. "I want to thank Coach Mullen and Coach Hevesy for giving me the opportunity to represent my home state and The University of Florida for 4 years, as well as Coach Napier and his staff for continuing my development over the past year," he wrote. "I will be entering the transfer portal."
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Everything Kirby Smart said during Georgia's prep for Ohio State

Georgia won all 12 of its regular season opponents en route to its second consecutive undefeated regular season and followed that up by winning the 2022 SEC Championship. Now, as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, the Dawgs are preparing to take on Ohio State in the semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Georgia's third game this year showdown in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs won both of their games played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season and scored 99 total points in those victories. Ohio State. the No. 4 seed, backed into the playoffs after losing its first game, to rival Michigan 45-23 in the regular season finale, the first home loss for the Buckeyes to the Wolverines since 2000.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Five-star defensive lineman includes Tennessee on list of front-runners

Tennessee is among the top contenders for a highly ranked defensive-line target who has visited the Vols multiple times. Five-star Class of 2024 defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin of Lake Cormorant (Miss.) High School, just outside Memphis, Tenn., released a list of his top 10 college choices on Saturday, revealing that the Vols are one of a half-dozen SEC teams he's strongly considering.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

2024 Five-Star WR Joshisa Trader names Top 5

Five-star wide receiver Joshisa Trader of Miami (FL) Chaminade-Madonna Prep announced his top five schools– Miami, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Tennessee. The 6-foot-1, 185 pounder quickly discussed his finalists. Miami: “I feel like home and Mario is building something over there.”. Florida: “I have a good relationship...
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game

The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
MEMPHIS, TN
On3.com

2024 4-star WR Alex Taylor reveals top 10 schools

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star wide receiver Alex Taylor announced his top 10 schools. They are Auburn, East Carolina, Missouri, Clemson, West Virginia, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Penn State, NC State and Virginia Tech. Taylor is the No. 310 overall prospect and No. 48 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according...
GREENSBORO, NC
247Sports

Kentucky offers six 4-star recruits, Frederick Douglass lineman

Kentucky has offered Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass 2024 interior offensive lineman Zuri Madison (6-foot-5, 277), Lee's Summit (Mo.) North 2024 defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri (6-foot-4, 245), Hudson (Ohio) 2024 interior offensive lineman Tommy Ricard (6-foot-4, 265), Hiram (Ga.) 2024 offensive tackle Jameson Riggs (6-foot-4.5, 285), Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale 2026 cornerback Zyntreacs Otey (5-foot-11, 160), Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater 2024 wide receiver Cai Bates (6-foot-3, 170), Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy 2025 defensive lineman London Merritt (6-foot-3, 230), Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy 2024 defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler (6-foot-4, 290), Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb 2024 athlete David Eziomume (6-foot, 170), St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College 2024 wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (6-foot-1, 185), Liberty (Mo.) North 2024 linebacker Melvin Laster (6-foot-2, 230) and Lee's Summit (Mo.) North 2025 wide receiver Isaiah Mozee (5-foot-11, 175).
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

