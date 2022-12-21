Read full article on original website
Former Jackson State safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig ready to run with the Buffs
After an impressive two year start to his college career at Jackson State, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig is anxious to test his skills in the Pac-12. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound safety, originally from Birmingham, Ala., announced his intention to follow Deion Sanders to Boulder as a transfer on Wednesday evening...
247Sports
Four-star WR Omarion Miller commits to Colorado on Christmas Eve
Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver Omarion Miller celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday night by announcing his commitment to Deion Sanders and Colorado. He is one fo the more prolific pass catchers in the 2-23 class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Miller was offered by Sanders and the new Buffaloes staff on...
atozsports.com
How Tennessee fans may have received a hint this week about who UT will hire as Vols’ offensive coordinator
Tennessee Vols fans may have received a hint this week about who Josh Heupel will hire as the program’s next offensive coordinator. The Vols need a new offensive coordinator after Alex Golesh left Knoxville to become the new head coach at USF. There hasn’t been much movement on Heupel’s...
247Sports
2023 QB Kasen Weisman talks commitment to Colorado: "We are about to change college football."
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding quarterback Kasen Weisman announced he'll play his college football at Colorado early Christmas evening. A former Kansas commit, Weisman took an official visit to Boulder the weekend of Dec. 16. "Just felt like home," Weisman told 247Sports. New offensive coordinator Sean Lewis was a big factor...
atozsports.com
Is Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel making a big mistake this month?
Earlier this month, former Tennessee Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton appeared on the Big Orange Podcast and suggested that UT should look to add a quarterback from the NCAA transfer portal. The feeling is that more competition will yield better results at the quarterback position for the Vols. Despite Crompton’s suggestion,...
247Sports
College football recruiting: Where Georgia's top 10 prospects for 2023 signed
Nearly all of Georgia’s top players in the 2023 recruiting cycle made things official during the Early Signing Period, including the top 10 players in the state all putting ink to paper earlier last week. A pair of five-stars in Vic Burley and Caleb Downs headline the state's top prospects.
CU movin' on up the recruiting rankings, now in the top 25 with transfers included
Within a week after touching back down in Colorado, following his final game as the head coach at Jackson State, Deion Sanders' reputation and savvy helped the Buffaloes jump into the top 25 of the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver prospect Omarion Miller's commitment on Christmas Eve propelled Colorado into the top 25, and USF receiver transfer Jimmy Horn Jr.'s commitment on Christmas Day propelled Colorado even further up the lists.
Offensive lineman Ethan White to enter transfer portal
Florida offensive lineman Ethan White plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal after four seasons at Florida, he announced via Twitter on Saturday morning. "I want to thank Coach Mullen and Coach Hevesy for giving me the opportunity to represent my home state and The University of Florida for 4 years, as well as Coach Napier and his staff for continuing my development over the past year," he wrote. "I will be entering the transfer portal."
Everything Kirby Smart said during Georgia's prep for Ohio State
Georgia won all 12 of its regular season opponents en route to its second consecutive undefeated regular season and followed that up by winning the 2022 SEC Championship. Now, as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, the Dawgs are preparing to take on Ohio State in the semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Georgia's third game this year showdown in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs won both of their games played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season and scored 99 total points in those victories. Ohio State. the No. 4 seed, backed into the playoffs after losing its first game, to rival Michigan 45-23 in the regular season finale, the first home loss for the Buckeyes to the Wolverines since 2000.
Five-star defensive lineman includes Tennessee on list of front-runners
Tennessee is among the top contenders for a highly ranked defensive-line target who has visited the Vols multiple times. Five-star Class of 2024 defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin of Lake Cormorant (Miss.) High School, just outside Memphis, Tenn., released a list of his top 10 college choices on Saturday, revealing that the Vols are one of a half-dozen SEC teams he's strongly considering.
Former Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei goes in-depth on his commitment to Oregon State
Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has committed to Oregon State and broke down why he chose the Beavers. Uiagalelei went in to the portal on December 5 and was among the most coveted quarterbacks on the market. The former five-star signal caller said Oregon State was a school very high on his list.
Georgia quarterback Kasen Weisman with Christmas announcement in favor of CU
Deion Sanders' new staff is quickly giving Colorado's quarterbacks room a much needed makeover. Shedeur Sanders is coming to Boulder as a blue-chip quarterback transfer, Ryan Staub signed with the Buffaloes this past Wednesday after helping Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch to its first-ever league title, and now Kasen Weisman has decided to join the herd.
atozsports.com
Comment from recruit shows big recruiting weapon the Tennessee Vols gained this season
The Tennessee Vols learned this week that they’re one of the top schools for 2024 five-star wide receiver Joshisa Trader. Trader, 6-foot-2/170 lbs from Hollywood, FL, revealed his top five schools to On3 and he included the Vols, along with Ohio State, Florida, Florida State, and Miami. The Florida...
2024 Five-Star WR Joshisa Trader names Top 5
Five-star wide receiver Joshisa Trader of Miami (FL) Chaminade-Madonna Prep announced his top five schools– Miami, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Tennessee. The 6-foot-1, 185 pounder quickly discussed his finalists. Miami: “I feel like home and Mario is building something over there.”. Florida: “I have a good relationship...
Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game
The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
2024 4-star WR Alex Taylor reveals top 10 schools
Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star wide receiver Alex Taylor announced his top 10 schools. They are Auburn, East Carolina, Missouri, Clemson, West Virginia, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Penn State, NC State and Virginia Tech. Taylor is the No. 310 overall prospect and No. 48 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according...
Kentucky offers six 4-star recruits, Frederick Douglass lineman
Kentucky has offered Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass 2024 interior offensive lineman Zuri Madison (6-foot-5, 277), Lee's Summit (Mo.) North 2024 defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri (6-foot-4, 245), Hudson (Ohio) 2024 interior offensive lineman Tommy Ricard (6-foot-4, 265), Hiram (Ga.) 2024 offensive tackle Jameson Riggs (6-foot-4.5, 285), Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale 2026 cornerback Zyntreacs Otey (5-foot-11, 160), Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater 2024 wide receiver Cai Bates (6-foot-3, 170), Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy 2025 defensive lineman London Merritt (6-foot-3, 230), Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy 2024 defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler (6-foot-4, 290), Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb 2024 athlete David Eziomume (6-foot, 170), St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College 2024 wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (6-foot-1, 185), Liberty (Mo.) North 2024 linebacker Melvin Laster (6-foot-2, 230) and Lee's Summit (Mo.) North 2025 wide receiver Isaiah Mozee (5-foot-11, 175).
Tennessee's 2023 early signing class superlatives
GoVols247 takes a closer look at the 25 players in Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class and hands out a few awards.
Defensive lineman in transfer portal gets offer from Tennessee
Tennessee has joined the race for a defensive lineman who added his name to the NCAA transfer portal more than a week ago. Texas State defensive lineman Davon Sears posted Monday on his Twitter account that he received a scholarship offer from the Vols. "Blessed to receive an offer from...
Kirby Smart discusses Georgia transfer portal additions RaRa Thomas, Dominic Lovett
The Georgia Bulldogs added two proven playmakers at wide receiver last week by landing former Mississippi State wide receiver RaRa Thomas and former Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett. Four days later, their new head coach spoke about what they bring to the table. Kirby Smart was asked about Thomas and...
247Sports
