247Sports

Four-star WR Omarion Miller commits to Colorado on Christmas Eve

Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver Omarion Miller celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday night by announcing his commitment to Deion Sanders and Colorado. He is one fo the more prolific pass catchers in the 2-23 class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Miller was offered by Sanders and the new Buffaloes staff on...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

CU lands another highly regarded transfer

One of the top 20 rated receiver transfers has joined the herd. Former USF pass catcher Jimmy Horn Jr. presented Colorado fans with a Christmas gift on Sunday, in the form of his announcement to play in Boulder. Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M were Horn's other finalists as a...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Five-star defensive lineman includes Tennessee on list of front-runners

Tennessee is among the top contenders for a highly ranked defensive-line target who has visited the Vols multiple times. Five-star Class of 2024 defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin of Lake Cormorant (Miss.) High School, just outside Memphis, Tenn., released a list of his top 10 college choices on Saturday, revealing that the Vols are one of a half-dozen SEC teams he's strongly considering.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

RB Willtrell Hartson has committed to Ohio State as PWO

Massillon (Ohio) 2023 running back Willtrell Hartson has had three outstanding seasons in a row for one of the top prep programs in the state of Ohio. And Hartson is now headed to Ohio State as a preferred walk-on. Hartson posted the news tonight on his Twitter account. Hartson has...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Jeff Lebby talks about offensive recruiting haul

NORMAN, Okla. — A total of 25 players signed in the 2023 class, which is now in the Top 5 of the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. Sooners head coach Brent Venables announced the rest of the additions Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period, and they include 16 of the four-star variety or higher.
NORMAN, OK
FOX Sports

Ex-Clemson QB Uiagalelei says he's transferring to Oregon St

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is transferring from Clemson to Oregon State, he announced on social media. Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal two weeks ago after an up-and-down two seasons as Clemson's starter. He has two years of eligibility remaining. “Next stop ... Corvallis,” he tweeted Saturday, along with a picture showing...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Offensive lineman Ethan White to enter transfer portal

Florida offensive lineman Ethan White plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal after four seasons at Florida, he announced via Twitter on Saturday morning. "I want to thank Coach Mullen and Coach Hevesy for giving me the opportunity to represent my home state and The University of Florida for 4 years, as well as Coach Napier and his staff for continuing my development over the past year," he wrote. "I will be entering the transfer portal."
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

How to Watch: Arkansas vs. Kansas channel, stream, game time

The Arkansas Razorbacks will conclude their season as they face the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium at in Memphis (Tenn.) this week. This will be just the third meeting between the two programs and first since 1906. The Jayhawks won each of the previous two matchups with a combined score of 43-5.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

CU movin' on up the recruiting rankings, now in the top 25 with transfers included

Within a week after touching back down in Colorado, following his final game as the head coach at Jackson State, Deion Sanders' reputation and savvy helped the Buffaloes jump into the top 25 of the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver prospect Omarion Miller's commitment on Christmas Eve propelled Colorado into the top 25, and USF receiver transfer Jimmy Horn Jr.'s commitment on Christmas Day propelled Colorado even further up the lists.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Sam Pittman intrigued with signing class in secondary

Arkansas is bringing in one of its best hauls ever in the defensive secondary on paper with the Class of 2023. The Razorbacks signed six defensive backs during Wednesday's National Signing Day, and that includes the highest-ranked recruit in the class in Frisco (Texas) Lone Star cornerback Jaylon Braxton. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said, "I think the secondary, I think that’s the most intriguing [group]."
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Everything Kirby Smart said during Georgia's prep for Ohio State

Georgia won all 12 of its regular season opponents en route to its second consecutive undefeated regular season and followed that up by winning the 2022 SEC Championship. Now, as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, the Dawgs are preparing to take on Ohio State in the semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Georgia's third game this year showdown in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs won both of their games played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season and scored 99 total points in those victories. Ohio State. the No. 4 seed, backed into the playoffs after losing its first game, to rival Michigan 45-23 in the regular season finale, the first home loss for the Buckeyes to the Wolverines since 2000.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

LOOK: USC football signs initial Transfer Portal class

USC football announced the signing of its initial six-man transfer portal class on Friday. The program signed Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb, Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, Arizona State punter Eddie Czaplicki, Georgia State linebacker Jamil Muhammad and Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer. USC's transfer class...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Oregon makes cut for star wide receiver out of Vegas

The Oregon Ducks are on the hunt for more elite talent at the wide receiver position for its recruiting classes down the road. The Ducks cleared the latest hurdle in the process of landing one of the top wide receivers in the 2024 recruiting class. 2024 wide receiver David Washington...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

247Sports

