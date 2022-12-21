Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
Christmas Wishes from Tennessee Athletics
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Rocky Top Insider team!. Tennessee Athletics has had a memorable and special year with success in every stocking. With many of the players and athletes home for the holidays, the social media accounts for each sport have been sure to share some holiday cheer on Sunday morning.
Notes, Observations From Tennessee's Monday Practice Ahead of the Orange Bowl
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-- Tennessee is in the sunshine state and practice is ongoing. The media was allowed fifteen minutes of viewed time, so we were able to make several quick observations from the outing. Ugly Weather Tennessee's start to the week in the Sunshine State is anything but sunny. ...
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Basketball Ranks In Dec. 26 AP Poll
Tennessee basketball moved up one spot to No. 7 in the Dec. 26 AP Poll after going 1-0 on Christmas week. Virginia’s loss shook up the back half of the Top 10. The Vols played just one game on the week before having six days without a game and time off for Christmas break. Bouncing back from its narrow loss at No. 5 Arizona, Tennessee dominated Austin Peay, 86-44, at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.
Lady Vols return to action Tuesday
The Lady Vols will leap right into competition after the holiday break with three games this week to close out non-conference play in 2022 and get SEC action underway on the road and at home. First up is Tennessee, 7-6, vs. Wofford, 9-3, with tipoff set for 6:32 p.m. Eastern...
Warren wouldn't mind Vols using tight ends more in bowl game
Jacob Warren still isn’t sure whether Friday’s Capital One Orange Bowl showdown with Clemson will be the final game of his college football career. The towering Tennessee tight end is a senior, but like most of his teammates, he has the option of capitalizing on the Covid-19 eligibility exception and getting an extra season on the field.
Everything Josh Heupel said when Vols arrived in Miami
The Tennessee football team arrived in South Florida Sunday night to start preparing for the Orange Bowl, and Vols coach Josh Heupel had plenty to say about it. Heupel met with reporters moments after he and the sixth-ranked Vols landed in the Miami area to start preparing for the Capital One Orange Bowl against seventh-ranked Clemson on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium — the home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.
247Sports
National Signing Day 2022: Where the top players in Tennessee signed
Almost all of the top prospects in the state of Tennessee signed during the first day of the early signing period. Though it has not always been the case, Tennessee has become a fertile recruiting ground, with major programs extending offers to prospects all over the state. The University of Tennessee did well in its own state this cycle.
247Sports
Purdue's Zach Edey and Tennessee's defense highlight college basketball's most impressive stats this season
With the regular season wrapping up, Purdue’s Zach Edey has been arguably the nation’s most impressive player this season. Through 11 games, the junior center leads the nation in rebounding and is the only player in college basketball averaging more than 20 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks per game.
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Road congestions in East Tennessee, light snow flurries
Spokesperson of the Tennessee Department of Transportation Mark Nagi is asking the public to use caution when driving in East Tennessee this evening.
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
This Is The Biggest House In Tennessee
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
What restaurants are open on Christmas?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
Dozens show support, protest drag show in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Dozens braved the cold in downtown Knoxville either supporting or protesting a holiday-themed-drag show at the Tennessee Theatre. Voices and signs were raised along Gay Street ahead and during of the drag show. “The big thing is we’re talking about an arctic blast, but this is a blast from Hell,” Tennessee Pastors […]
wvlt.tv
Power outages reported across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
1 storm-related fatality confirmed by Department of Health
The Department of Health confirmed that one person was killed the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency shared.
Winter Weather East Tennessee: Power outages
Power outages have been reported as winter weather impacts East Tennessee.
No raw seafood warning, dirty equipment found at Sevierville Japanese restaurant
A buffet in Sevier County earned a low health score this week. The inspector marked down half a dozen critical health violations in the report.
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over Again
The Ogle Brothers General Store in Sevierville, Tennessee is a beloved landmark that has been serving the community for over a century. The store was founded in 1875 by brothers James and Joseph Ogle, and it has remained a family-run business for four generations.
Man charged with shootings in Knoxville arrested in Texas
A man that police were searching for on charges relating to multiple shootings in Knoxville was arrested in Texas according to the Knoxville Police Department.
WATE
Update on fatal Halls shooting from Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler
Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler releases update on fatal shooting at Rural King in Halls Dec. 22, 2022. Update on fatal Halls shooting from Knox County Sheriff …. Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler releases update on fatal shooting at Rural King in Halls Dec. 22, 2022. Dozens show support, protest...
247Sports
