Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Christmas Wishes from Tennessee Athletics

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Rocky Top Insider team!. Tennessee Athletics has had a memorable and special year with success in every stocking. With many of the players and athletes home for the holidays, the social media accounts for each sport have been sure to share some holiday cheer on Sunday morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Where Tennessee Basketball Ranks In Dec. 26 AP Poll

Tennessee basketball moved up one spot to No. 7 in the Dec. 26 AP Poll after going 1-0 on Christmas week. Virginia’s loss shook up the back half of the Top 10. The Vols played just one game on the week before having six days without a game and time off for Christmas break. Bouncing back from its narrow loss at No. 5 Arizona, Tennessee dominated Austin Peay, 86-44, at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Lady Vols return to action Tuesday

The Lady Vols will leap right into competition after the holiday break with three games this week to close out non-conference play in 2022 and get SEC action underway on the road and at home. First up is Tennessee, 7-6, vs. Wofford, 9-3, with tipoff set for 6:32 p.m. Eastern...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Warren wouldn't mind Vols using tight ends more in bowl game

Jacob Warren still isn’t sure whether Friday’s Capital One Orange Bowl showdown with Clemson will be the final game of his college football career. The towering Tennessee tight end is a senior, but like most of his teammates, he has the option of capitalizing on the Covid-19 eligibility exception and getting an extra season on the field.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Everything Josh Heupel said when Vols arrived in Miami

The Tennessee football team arrived in South Florida Sunday night to start preparing for the Orange Bowl, and Vols coach Josh Heupel had plenty to say about it. Heupel met with reporters moments after he and the sixth-ranked Vols landed in the Miami area to start preparing for the Capital One Orange Bowl against seventh-ranked Clemson on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium — the home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

National Signing Day 2022: Where the top players in Tennessee signed

Almost all of the top prospects in the state of Tennessee signed during the first day of the early signing period. Though it has not always been the case, Tennessee has become a fertile recruiting ground, with major programs extending offers to prospects all over the state. The University of Tennessee did well in its own state this cycle.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

What restaurants are open on Christmas?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Dozens show support, protest drag show in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Dozens braved the cold in downtown Knoxville either supporting or protesting a holiday-themed-drag show at the Tennessee Theatre. Voices and signs were raised along Gay Street ahead and during of the drag show. “The big thing is we’re talking about an arctic blast, but this is a blast from Hell,” Tennessee Pastors […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Power outages reported across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
OAK RIDGE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

