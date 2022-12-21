Read full article on original website
We asked artificial intelligence to describe WVU Football in 1,000 words.....
Have you heard of ChatGPT? It's been making waves lately because you can input any request and a word limit, and the artificial intelligence will put together a college-level essay on the topic at hand. Like, say..... "give me 1,000 words on WVU Football." That's exactly what I did last week. Not only that, but I tasked a second artificial intelligence system to piece together a video of generic clips to go along with what the first artificial intelligence said. That video, with the captions, can be seen above. It's less than three minutes, and I highlight recommend that version just to put the two together. If you just want to read, though, I've pasted the transcript created by the first artificial intelligence and what it said below.
WBOY
WVU hoops jumps into AP Top 25 rankings
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the first time since March 2021, the West Virginia men’s basketball team is in the AP Top 25. West Virginia (10-2) has jumped into the national rankings for the first time this season, landing at No. 25 in the AP Poll released Monday. The...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia in the Top 25 For the First Time This Season
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers are off to a 10-2 start this season after beating UAB, Buffalo and Stony Brook in the last 3 games, and now the Mountaineers are finally getting some national recognition. West Virginia is ranked #24 in the just-released Associated Press Top...
Christmas Day Transfer Portal Wish List
In case you haven't been keeping up (or aren't a VIP member), we have a running tracker of all the players in the transfer portal who have received an offer from West Virginia, broken down by position. Of course, some of those players have already committed elsewhere, and some are unlikely to seriously consider the Mountaineers. But what about those realistic options? What about WVU's biggest needs? Here's a rundown of the top handful of transfers in the portal - that WVU has offered - as we sit here on Christmas Day.
"Coaches and amazing people" lead Oliver to WVU
Sometimes, high school recruits end up making their college decision in the final days leading up to the signing period. Because of this, there isn't a whole lot of time to interview them or hear what it was that made them choose their new home. Thus is the case with Port St. Joe (FL) running back DJ Oliver, who pledged to the Mountaineers after his official visit just before the Early Signing Period.
Stevenson's move to WVU took the tiger out of the bubble wrap
"My first impressions of Erik?" West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell said before pausing to consider teammate Erik Stevenson and then replacing a pensive look on his face with a smile. "I knew he could shoot the ball. That's the first thing I would tell you. He came in lighting it up from Day One. But I thought he was a little crazy at first. I'm going to be honest. I did. Like, 'Why is this dude yelling all the time?' "
Daniels departs but can still deliver gifts for WVU
There is a thought that the arrangement between JT Daniels and West Virginia didn't work out, and maybe that's true given the stats, the record and the fact Daniels is moving on to another program after just one season with the Mountaineers. But that might also limit the legacy to what happened on the field and ignore the impact he might generate off of it.
WTRF
$4.8 million to West Virginia for livestock project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito said Thursday that a livestock management project at West Virginia University is set to receive up to $4.8 million in federal funding. This will support the adoption of climate-smart practices and improve marketing for grass-fed beef products.
West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power
OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
WDTV
Hickory House in Lewis County announces closing
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular Lewis County restaurant is closing after nearly two decades, the owners announced. Hickory House owners John and Susan Butcher announced Monday morning the restaurant, which is located between Weston and Jane Lew, is closing. “Thank you to our loyal customers for nearly 18 years...
Metro News
Morgantown warming shelter, others across West Virginia, at capacity as record cold weekend arrives
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Warming shelters across West Virginia were full heading into the coldest Christmas holiday in West Virginia since 1985. Morgantown-based Hazel’s House of Hope was at its capacity of 50 as temperatures fell to near zero Friday night. United Way of Monongalia and Preston counties volunteer...
WTRF
From the salon to set: Cloud 9 Salon owner shows on-camera styling skills in new Christmas movie
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – A blanket, the warmth of a fireplace, and hot chocolate – all while being cozy on the couch watching a Christmas movie with loved ones. That feeling of wanting to jump right into the screen was taken a step further for local Cloud 9 Salon owner Bridgette Hardy and her son Shawn, who is a filmmaker.
wajr.com
Mon Power crews and equipment at the ready, damage assessments continue
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crews from Mon Power are assessing damage to the electrical system and are able to work in some areas, according to spokesperson Hannah Catlett. “Mon Power has crews out working the several outages in the area,” Catlett said. “It looks like between West Virginia and Maryland have about 15,000 customers out.”
Fire destroys house near Morgantown
A fully involved fire destroyed a home at 212 Round Bottom Road in the Morgantown area on Friday evening.
Murdered Ohio couple’s family takes next step in seeking justice
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The families of Tom and Angela Strussion will soon release billboards to advertise the reward they’re offering for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the murderer(s). Lisa Balog, Tom Strussion’s sister, says the billboards will be appear January 9 on both sides of the river. One will be posted […]
wajr.com
Officials urge caution as flu peak nears
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Hospitalizations related to influenza and the coronavirus are on the rise, but cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are beginning to fall. On WAJR’s “Talk of the Town,” Monongalia County Health Officer Dr. Lee Smith said he fears increasing flu and coronavirus cases will fill any void and continue pushing health care workers for the next few weeks.
WTRF
WV Boil Order notice by OCPSD
WEST VIRGINIA — There is a current water problem on Hughes Street causing contamination of water. The areas affected are Cedar Rocks, Clifton Heights, and the Big Wheeling Creek Areas. There was a water line break and the line is being repaired. Authorities anticipate the line to be fixed...
Metro News
High wind gusts force ski resorts to adjust lift operations
GHENT, W.Va. — West Virginia’s ski industry is being impacted by the high winds associated with the Christmas weekend polar vortex storm. Ski lift operations are being monitored with wind gusts in some cases Friday exceeding 50 mph. Canaan Valley in Tucker County closed on-slope operations as of...
West Virginia ski resort to close due to incoming winter storm
DAVIS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Timberline Mountain Ski Resort in Davis has announced that they will be closed on December 23, 24, and 25 due to expected weather conditions. “The potential for power outages, bad roads, and exposure risk will be high. For the safety of our guests and staff, and with consideration of our local emergency services, the mountain will not be open for skiing and snowboarding this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday,” the Resort stated on its Facebook page.
wajr.com
Morgantown warming shelter at capacity as record cold weekend approaches
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The warming shelter at Hazel’s House of Hope is at capacity of 50 as temperatures fall to near zero. United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties volunteer and shelter coordinator Becky Rodd said they expect the facility to be full through the weekend. “Our cots...
