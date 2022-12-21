Read full article on original website
Related
'Incendiary devices' found after apparent murder-suicide at Colorado Jehovah's Witness hall
"Incendiary devices" were found at a Jehovah’s Witness hall following the apparent murder-suicide of a married couple there on Christmas Day, according to Colorado police. "An adult female was shot and killed by an adult male, who then shot and killed himself," the police said in a statement Sunday.
Minnesota police arrest five after fatal Mall of America Shooting
Police say they're still searching for at least one more suspect following a shooting inside Minnesota's Mall of America that killed a 19-year-old man.Dec. 24, 2022.
19-year-old killed in shooting at Nordstrom in Minneapolis' Mall of America
A 19-year-old man was killed Friday night in a shooting at a store in the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minneapolis, police said. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was shot during a fight that happened on the first floor of Nordstrom, Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters.
Watch: Video captures moment gas tanker explodes in Johannesburg, killing 8
Video captured the moment a gas tanker in Johannesburg exploded and killed eight people, injured many more and damaged nearby buildings. Investigations are ongoing, but authorities said the truck caught fire while it was stuck under a low bridge.Dec. 24, 2022.
Over 50 hospitalized after Christmas Eve bus crash in British Columbia
Dozens of people were taken to hospitals late Christmas Eve after a bus accident on a British Columbia highway, Canadian officials said. Medical teams were receiving 53 patients at three hospitals in Kelowna, Penticton and Merritt, British Columbia’s Interior Health agency said late Saturday on Twitter. Their conditions were...
Three dead in shooting outside Paris Kurdish center
A shooting in a bustling Paris neighborhood left three people dead and three others wounded, according to French authorities. NBC News’ Keir Simmons reports on how the local Kurdish community is now taking to the streets in protest ahead of the holiday weekend. Dec. 24, 2022.
Teen victim identified in Mall of America shooting
Authorities have identified a 19-year-old man fatally shot Friday in a department store in the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, as Johntae Raymon Hudson. Hudson, of St. Paul, died from “multiple gunshot wounds,” the Hennepin County medical examiner said in a statement. A statement on a GoFundMe...
NBC News
567K+
Followers
63K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0