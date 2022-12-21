ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

NBC News

Over 50 hospitalized after Christmas Eve bus crash in British Columbia

Dozens of people were taken to hospitals late Christmas Eve after a bus accident on a British Columbia highway, Canadian officials said. Medical teams were receiving 53 patients at three hospitals in Kelowna, Penticton and Merritt, British Columbia’s Interior Health agency said late Saturday on Twitter. Their conditions were...
NBC News

Three dead in shooting outside Paris Kurdish center

A shooting in a bustling Paris neighborhood left three people dead and three others wounded, according to French authorities. NBC News’ Keir Simmons reports on how the local Kurdish community is now taking to the streets in protest ahead of the holiday weekend. Dec. 24, 2022.
NBC News

Teen victim identified in Mall of America shooting

Authorities have identified a 19-year-old man fatally shot Friday in a department store in the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, as Johntae Raymon Hudson. Hudson, of St. Paul, died from “multiple gunshot wounds,” the Hennepin County medical examiner said in a statement. A statement on a GoFundMe...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
NBC News

NBC News

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

