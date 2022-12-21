UCF signed Quarterback Dylan Rizk

The Knights signed quarterback Dylan Rizk.

One of the keys to recruiting is keeping a healthy quarterback depth chart. That includes recruiting a quality signal caller each year. For UCF, that is happening once again.

From Delray Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons, Dylan Rizk is a signal caller that is commonly going against top-notch competition. He understands playing against top teams like Chaminade-Madonna during the kickoff classic, against national power DeMatha in the first game, and going against the talent that comes from the greater Fort Lauderdale and Miami areas throughout the season.

That’s how a quarterback gets better. Rizk is a player on the rise because of being put to the test, and UCF gains from bringing him into the program. Once at UCF, Rizk fits into what UCF head coach Gus Malzahn likes to do.

Rizk is a quarterback that makes some of his best throws on the run and/or outside the pocket. Also a capable runner, when he wants, Rizk can operate the run-pass option game. In many ways, Rizk also fits into the style of play of the Big 12 Conference where the Knights will be playing.

Here’s an excerpt from an Inside The Knights scouting report on the signal caller.

“For one, his arm strength has shown to be better. That’s a great sign because he will have more chances to make those tight throws that keep an offense on the field when attempting to convert third down situations.”

You can read the full scouting report here .

2023 UCF Commitment List

2022 UCF Football Roster

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram