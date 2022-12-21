Pitt Receives Four Early Letters of Intent on Signing Day

Not even a half hour into Singing Day, the Pitt Panthers have signed a fifth of their class.

PITTSBURGH -- Signing Day was less than a half-hour old by the time Pat Narduzzi had announced the Pitt Panthers had signed four recruits to their 2023 class.

The signatures started flying in around 7:15 am, when four-star defensive tackle Isaiah Neal became the first Panther to sign. Neal is the top-rated player in this class for Pitt. He's rated as the No. 21 player at his position and No. 6 player in the state of Maryland. He picked Pitt over the likes of Ohio State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Ole Miss, NC State and others.

Wide receiver Zion Fowler - a three-star prospect from New Jersey - followed shortly after Neal. Fowler is the first of four wideouts expected to sign on Signing Day for Pitt. He decommitted from the Panthers back in November but recommitted the night before he intended to sign.

Two-way player Jesse Anderson and running back Montravius Lloyd - both three-star prospects - rounded out the first wave of Pitt signees to get their names in.

Lloyd is a 6'0, 205-pound prospect from St. Petersburg, Florida and Lakewood High School. He chose the Panthers over Wake Forest, Florida State, Arizona and West Virginia. He was the first running back prospect to commit to Pitt in this class.

Anderson was a defensive back and wide receiver at powerhouse Cardinal Gibbons High School. The 6'2, 180-pound athlete held offers from Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Illinois, Louisville, Maryland and others.

