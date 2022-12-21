ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt Receives Four Early Letters of Intent on Signing Day

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32J5zc_0jpzhn2o00

Not even a half hour into Singing Day, the Pitt Panthers have signed a fifth of their class.

PITTSBURGH -- Signing Day was less than a half-hour old by the time Pat Narduzzi had announced the Pitt Panthers had signed four recruits to their 2023 class.

The signatures started flying in around 7:15 am, when four-star defensive tackle Isaiah Neal became the first Panther to sign. Neal is the top-rated player in this class for Pitt. He's rated as the No. 21 player at his position and No. 6 player in the state of Maryland. He picked Pitt over the likes of Ohio State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Ole Miss, NC State and others.

Wide receiver Zion Fowler - a three-star prospect from New Jersey - followed shortly after Neal. Fowler is the first of four wideouts expected to sign on Signing Day for Pitt. He decommitted from the Panthers back in November but recommitted the night before he intended to sign.

Two-way player Jesse Anderson and running back Montravius Lloyd - both three-star prospects - rounded out the first wave of Pitt signees to get their names in.

Lloyd is a 6'0, 205-pound prospect from St. Petersburg, Florida and Lakewood High School. He chose the Panthers over Wake Forest, Florida State, Arizona and West Virginia. He was the first running back prospect to commit to Pitt in this class.

Anderson was a defensive back and wide receiver at powerhouse Cardinal Gibbons High School. The 6'2, 180-pound athlete held offers from Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Illinois, Louisville, Maryland and others.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

2023 WR Zion Fowler Recommits to Pitt

Pitt Needs Young edge Rushers to Step Up Following Opt-Outs

Pitt's Whole Recruiting Class Will Sign During Early Period

Pitt Offers Top FCS Transfer RB Bhayshul Tuten

Pitt S Erick Hallett Declares for Draft, Will Play in Sun Bowl

Pitt QB Nick Patti Leading Competition to Start in Sun Bowl

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's Black leaders reflect on Franco Harris' legacy and contributions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The impact Franco Harris had reached far beyond the football field. He put his platform to good use for numerous causes and charities, including the services he performed within his own community. Black leaders in the city are reflecting on his life, legacy and contributions.Some say it's hard to live in Pittsburgh, let alone grow up here, without hearing about the influence Harris has had on the city. They say his impact on the community, especially minority communities, has been significant. And now with him gone, the leaders KDKA-TV's Royce Jones spoke with say they feel like an...
PITTSBURGH, PA
977rocks.com

Game Commission Details Extended Deer Firearms Seaso

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters that the final deer hunting seasons begin Monday and coincides with some other small game and furbearer seasons. Late archery and flintlock deer seasons are held statewide for those with valid tags. Extended Firearms antlerless deer season runs through January 28th in a portion of Southern Butler County and most of Allegheny County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Franco Harris took stand against KKK, former Pittsburgh mayor remembers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Not all of Franco Harris' heroics were confined to the football field. There was also a little-known but valiant stand he took in defense of the city of Pittsburgh against the Ku Klux Klan. To most, Harris' greatest moment was the Immaculate Reception itself in Three Rivers Stadium. But to others, his finest hour was at the entrance of the City-County Building in defiance of racial hatred. It was April 1997. Franco had retired from the NFL but Pittsburgh remained his city. When the courts determined the Ku Klux Klan could hold a rally at the City-County Building, he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Former Southwest Greensburg cop convicted for illegal traffic stop

A former part-time Southwest Greensburg police officer was convicted Tuesday of official oppression for a traffic stop while off duty and in an other jurisdiction. Prosecutors contended James Shaw, 56, of Mt. Pleasant Township initiated a traffic stop in East Huntingdon in October 2020 then followed the same vehicle for more than 10 miles before state police intervened.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Missing Kittanning woman found dead along Allegheny River in Harrison

A woman reported missing by Kittanning police was found dead Sunday along the Allegheny River in Harrison. The body of Kimberly Mead, 51, of Kittanning was discovered shortly before 3 p.m. on the riverbank along Pulaski Drive, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later. A cause of death has not yet been determined.
KITTANNING, PA
wtae.com

Thousands of power outages reported as high winds from winter storm impact the area

The winter storm is leading to power outages in some areas. West Penn Power and Duquesne Light say they're ready to respond. The power companies have added extra crews and prepared equipment to respond through Saturday. As of 9:20 a.m. Friday, Duquesne Light has more than 14,000 customers without power....
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
850
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy