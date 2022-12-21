ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 1

Related
K99

Colorado Ranks No. 2 in Best Places for Dog Owners

Colorado residents love their dogs — so much so, in fact, that our canine affinity shocks out-of-staters. Science backs our obsession up too. Although Colorado may not have the best dog parks, studies have consistently ranked cities like Fort Collins and Colorado Springs as "pet-friendly." So, it's not surprising...
COLORADO STATE
K99

13 Facts About Southwest Colorado’s Four Corners Monument

The Four Corners Monument in southwestern Colorado is a special place and it is like no other spot in the entire country. How Much Do You Know About the Four Corners Monument?. Everybody knows about Four Corners. It's the only spot in the entire country that is shared by four states. But, there's a good chance you don't know much about the history of the Four Corners Monument and what is there today.
COLORADO STATE
twowanderingsoles.com

Best Time to Visit Colorado: When to Go & When to Avoid

This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. Colorful Colorado is a year-round destination with jaw-dropping scenery, outdoor activities, cool mountain towns, and much more to explore in all four seasons. This guide will help you choose the best time to visit Colorado, depending on how you plan to spend your time.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Why is No Name Colorado Called No Name?

There are varying stories as to the history of how No Name got its famous moniker, but according to it's neighbor Glenwood Springs, No Name received its name thanks to the answers received from a questionnaire that the state sent to the town's residents. Apparently, in the box that asked...
COLORADO STATE
95rockfm.com

Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum

Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
PUEBLO, CO
Outsider.com

Snowboarder Killed by Human-Triggered Avalanche in Colorado

In a tragic occurrence, a backcountry snowboarder in Colorado has died after a human-triggered avalanche occurred. According to a preliminary report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the snowboarder died on Monday after an avalanche occurred northwest of Berthoud Pass. Per reports from officials, at around 1 p.m., four people...
COLORADO STATE
cobizmag.com

Made In Colorado 2022 — Best Designed Goods

All Made In Colorado’s winners and finalists have at least one thing in common: They all make products in Colorado. It underlines the sheer breadth of the products made in Colorado. While the Colorado manufacturing base is not as established as places like the Rust Belt and the Southeast, it is also unconstrained by tradition and underpinned by innovation.
COLORADO STATE
K99

See inside the Curious World of Colorado’s Amish

When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado ranchers are heroes in hard winter times | GABEL

They spent the day before the storm getting their proverbial ducks in a row. The vehicles were fueled. The extension cords were coiled and hung. And the windbreaks were set into place to block the cattle from the wind. Tractor block heaters were all plugged in and double-checked again. Hay and straw bales were moved to be more easily accessible, and a few were strategically placed to block wind and prevent drifts.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Philly

Family travels to Colorado by car to celebrate son's bar mitzvah

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Even though it was Christmas, it was still a busy day at Philadelphia International Airport as flights filled with families were still landing at the airport. Gary Chimes and his son flew into Philadelphia from Seattle, and he said the only delays they experienced today were picking up their bags at baggage claim."Seattle had been frozen over and flights had been getting canceled left and right, and we didn't know if we would make it out, but we did," Chimes said. "We actually got out on time, and it went well." Standing out from the crowd in his top hat,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Denver

Strong winds ahead of next approaching blast of snow

We have an approaching storm system bringing back a hit of snow before the new year. Ahead of this system jet stream enhanced wind gusts will be rocking the Front Range as Tuesday goes on.There is a High Wind Warning in place for the Front Range foothills and mountains of the state both north and south. Wind gusts may reach 75 to 85 mph in some spots. Denver is not in the warning area but, may see gusts of wind up to 30 mph.The strong westerly winds will be a downslope, warming wind for the Denver metro area and eastern...
DENVER, CO
K99

K99

Windsor, CO
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k99.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy