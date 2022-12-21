Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Fort Worth homes damaged in weekend fire
Fort Worth Investigators are still combing through the rubble left by a fire on Christmas Eve morning. Firefighters were called to a northside home on North Houston Street, a few blocks from Meacham Airport.
fox4news.com
Dog rescued from Plano apartment fire
PLANO - Plano fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that started on the third floor of an apartment building on Monday morning. The fire happened at a complex on Custer Road, just south of the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Smoke and flames were spotted coming through the...
Dallas location of Heim's Barbecue repairs damage from a burst pipe
There’s a big mess to clean at Heim Barbecue’s Dallas location where a burst pipe – presumably from the sub-freezing temperatures – caused some flooding on the morning of Christmas Eve.
Southlake home destroyed in weekend fire
A Southlake home is a total loss from a Christmas Eve morning fire, costing the family all of its possessions. The fire was burning furiously when Southlake firefighters pulled up to the home near King Ranch Road and North White Chapel
fox4news.com
Plumbers dealing with burst pipes across North Texas following winter freeze
FORT WORTH, Texas - Following the arctic blast that dropped temperatures below freezing for days last week many North Texans are dealing with burst pipes and keeping plumbers across the area busy. "We are booked for the next five days, and we just got everybody in line," said Chris Fontenot...
fox4news.com
Christmas tree recycling locations in North Texas
Christmas is over, and many North Texans are looking to get rid of their trees. There are several cities across the Metroplex with programs for people who are looking to get rid of their live trees. Dallas. In Dallas you can drop off your tree at the Bachman Transfer Station...
Maintenance worker killed at Grand Prairie apartment complex after resident believed he was being burglarized, police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — An investigation is underway after a maintenance worker was fatally shot while checking on waterlines at an apartment complex in Grand Prairie on Saturday evening, police said. Police said officers responded to a shooting call at around 6 p.m. along the 2900 block of Alouette...
fox4news.com
Plano home's 75,000 light display puts on a show
A Plano family downsized their home after becoming empty nesters, but their light display kept growing. Check out this 75-thousand light display that is 30+ years in the making. This originally aired as part of FOX 4's Lighting Up Texas holiday special.
Fatal crash shuts down I-35W in south Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A fatal crash had Interstate 35W shut down in south Fort Worth early Monday morning, police said. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at Garden Acres Drive. All northbound lanes were blocked as crews worked to clean up the crash.
dpdbeat.com
Shooting – 9770 Forest Lane
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 PM, officers responded to a shooting call at 9770 Forest Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue with a non-life-threatening injury. Two...
fox4news.com
Christmas lights at the Fort Worth Arboretum
Lightscape at the Fort Worth Arboretum shined brightly for the holidays. Story originally aired as a part of FOX 4's Lighting Up Texas special.
One person dies, one wounded in Pleasant Grove shooting
A Pleasant Grove shooting victim has died and Dallas police are still looking for the killer. Officers were already at the hospital when two people turned up in someone’s car.
5 men found unresponsive after using an undetermined substance
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple people were found unresponsive on Christmas Day after using an undetermined substance.Dallas police say at around 6 p.m. Sunday, they responded to almost simultaneous calls for possible overdoses in the 14000 block of Brookgreen Drive and the 13000 block of Emily Road.When police arrived at the scene, there were five men found unresponsive after using an undetermined substance. Dallas Fire-Rescue administered Narcan and life-saving measures before taking the victims to local hospitals. All of the victims were listed in critical condition.Police say three of the victims were from Brookgreen Drive and two were from Emily Road.
fox4news.com
Carrollton homeowner's extravagant Christmas display has warmed hearts for years
Gordy Johnson has been lighting up Christmas for 30 years, but this is the final year to check out his display at the corner of High Sierra and Timberline Drive in Carrollton. This story was originally part of FOX 4's Lighting Up Texas holiday special.
Unprecedented cold leaves North Texans scrambling to fix burst pipes and clean up floods
DALLAS, Tex. - When temperatures dropped across North Texas, Stephen Glowicz and his wife were getting ready for bed on Christmas Eve morning. But, unfortunately, they weren't prepared for the water pouring into their Dallas apartment from a burst pipe above the bedroom.
fox4news.com
Burst pipes from arctic blast causing Christmas issues for people across North Texas
DALLAS - Thawing out from the arctic blast has a way of revealing just how cold it got. First responders were busy Saturday helping cut off water at homes and businesses where pipes have burst. It had some people out of their homes for the holidays. Saturday was a slight...
fox4news.com
Grand Prairie maintenance worker checking pipes killed by person who thought he was a burglar, police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - A 53-year-old maintenance worker was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while checking to see if pipes at a Grand Prairie apartment complex had burst. Cesar Montelongo was checking the pipes at the Clayton Point Apartments on Alouette Drive, where several pipes had ruptured. Grand Prairie...
fox4news.com
Reward offered for deadly shooting in early morning hours of Christmas Day in Pleasant Grove
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for information about a deadly shooting in the early morning hours of Christmas Day. Around 1:45 a.m. on Christmas, Dallas police were told about two shooting victims that arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. One victim died of their injuries, the other was...
Firefighters battle 3 separate fires across DFW as arctic blast hits area
DALLAS — The snow and below-freezing temperatures brought by the arctic front haven't stopped fires from happening around Dallas-Fort Worth Thursday morning. Firefighters around the metroplex have responded to three separate fires since this morning, an apartment fire and a house fire in Fort Worth, and a house fire in Dallas.
fox4news.com
Group brings meals to hundreds of North Texas first responders working on Christmas
LEWISVILLE, Texas - A group is on a mission to bring some holiday spirit to those who sacrificed being with their family on Christmas, bringing food to police departments, fire stations and other first responders. Feed A Hero covers 9 counties, from Fort Worth to Rockwall, and from the state...
