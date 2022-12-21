ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Dog rescued from Plano apartment fire

PLANO - Plano fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that started on the third floor of an apartment building on Monday morning. The fire happened at a complex on Custer Road, just south of the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Smoke and flames were spotted coming through the...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Christmas tree recycling locations in North Texas

Christmas is over, and many North Texans are looking to get rid of their trees. There are several cities across the Metroplex with programs for people who are looking to get rid of their live trees. Dallas. In Dallas you can drop off your tree at the Bachman Transfer Station...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Plano home's 75,000 light display puts on a show

A Plano family downsized their home after becoming empty nesters, but their light display kept growing. Check out this 75-thousand light display that is 30+ years in the making. This originally aired as part of FOX 4's Lighting Up Texas holiday special.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Fatal crash shuts down I-35W in south Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A fatal crash had Interstate 35W shut down in south Fort Worth early Monday morning, police said. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at Garden Acres Drive. All northbound lanes were blocked as crews worked to clean up the crash.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting – 9770 Forest Lane

On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 PM, officers responded to a shooting call at 9770 Forest Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue with a non-life-threatening injury. Two...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

5 men found unresponsive after using an undetermined substance

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple people were found unresponsive on Christmas Day after using an undetermined substance.Dallas police say at around 6 p.m. Sunday, they responded to almost simultaneous calls for possible overdoses in the 14000 block of Brookgreen Drive and the 13000 block of Emily Road.When police arrived at the scene, there were five men found unresponsive after using an undetermined substance. Dallas Fire-Rescue administered Narcan and life-saving measures before taking the victims to local hospitals. All of the victims were listed in critical condition.Police say three of the victims were from Brookgreen Drive and two were from Emily Road.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Firefighters battle 3 separate fires across DFW as arctic blast hits area

DALLAS — The snow and below-freezing temperatures brought by the arctic front haven't stopped fires from happening around Dallas-Fort Worth Thursday morning. Firefighters around the metroplex have responded to three separate fires since this morning, an apartment fire and a house fire in Fort Worth, and a house fire in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX

