wach.com
Weather Warn Day: Wind chill temps down to 0 Saturday morning, freezing for weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) --- The arctic blast has settled into the Midlands, but temperatures are still falling. Temperatures were still in the 50s to start off the day. However, we dropped drastically when the front moved through. In just 5 hours, we cooled off nearly 20!. Winds were extremely strong...
WLTX.com
South Carolina power outages rising and temperatures quickly falling this Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We reached 54 degrees early this morning in Columbia. That changed pretty quickly once the cold front moved in around 5:50 a.m. this morning. Since then, we have seen winds gusting from 40 to 50 mph with temperatures falling into the 30s. This is a sign of the bitter cold on the way in and has led to some issues this morning.
WIS-TV
Thousands of residents impacted by outages across the Midlands as winter weather arrives
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday morning began with winter weather arriving in the Midlands, leaving some without power. Dominion Energy reported 256 active outages as of 7:21 a.m. Its outage map said over 22,000 customers were without power Friday morning. As of around 5 p.m., the new number is just...
coladaily.com
Are you prepared for the winter storm? Here are tips to help you get ready
The National Weather Service in Columbia is calling for a significantly colder air mass to arrive in the Midlands beginning early Friday morning. According to officials, the state is forecasted to have its coldest Christmas since 1983, and temperatures are predicted to dangerously drop to cold levels over the holiday weekend.
abccolumbia.com
Winter storm disrupts holiday flights, train routes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Winter storm is disrupting holiday travel… on one of the busiest travel days of the year. More than 3,000 flights are cancelled and train routes also on full stop throughout the weekend. Mike Valerio reports.
WLTX.com
Water Tower Freezes in Gilbert as subfreezing temperatures continue
Overflow controls froze on this water tower in Gilbert which caused water tor spray and freeze surrounding the tower. No impacts are expected on water services.
wach.com
What's closed on Monday, Dec. 26?
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- — With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday, many state and local offices are taking Monday off to observe the holiday. For example, the City of Columbia offices will be closed. The City of Newberry residential garbage collection will be pushed to Tuesday, December 27.
WIS-TV
WIS First Alert Weather: Dec. 22, 2022
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WIS-TV
2 rescued after tree falls onto house in Saluda County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two people were rescued by the Saluda Fire Department after a tree fell on their house causing the home to collapse. Officials say the tree fell on the residence because of the cold weather. The Saluda Fire Department responded to multiple weather-related calls during the holiday...
WIS-TV
Volunteers and water needed for Kershaw County animal shelter due to pipe bursts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Humane Society said their pipes burst because of the frigid cold weather in the Midlands over the past few days. Due to the pipe bursts, the Humane Society needs volunteers to help clean up, wash linens, and provide emergency water while officials are working on the plumbing issue.
abccolumbia.com
Dominion Energy prepares for cold temperatures this weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Hopefully you’re prepared for the cold weather that is on its way this weekend. Dominion Energy is expecting it to be one of the coldest weekends on record. The energy company and S.C. Emergency Management Division is urging people to get prepared now. S.C....
WIS-TV
Section of Columbia experienced sanitary sewer overflow
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia warned residents of a sanitary sewer overflow due to a break in the main gravity sewer line. Officials said City of Columbia crews confirmed the overflow happened at the intersection of Garners Ferry Road and Colonial Villa Drive around 3:00 p.m. on Monday, December 26.
WIS-TV
Prisma Health offers tips on how to stay warm during winter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health is sharing tips with residents in the Midlands on ways to stay warm as temperatures drop this winter season. Steve Shelton, an Emergency Physician from Prisma Health, says even though South Carolina does not get extremely cold weather very often, it is important to plan and be prepared.
WIS-TV
Dominion Energy battles power outages during high winds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dominion Energy reported as of 7 a.m. Friday morning, 26,000 customers were without power due to high winds. As of this writing at 5 p.m. Friday night, that number is just over 1,600. Dominion spokesperson Matt Long said the crew has 200 employees and contract workers...
WLTX.com
Frozen water tower controls cause unusual situation in Lexington County
GILBERT, S.C. — Sustained temperatures below freezing led to an unusual spectacle in one Lexington County community on Christmas Eve. Viewer footage shows a water tower, part of the Gilbert Summit Rural Water District, with a sheet of ice seemingly spilling over onto the ground below along Peach Festival Road after temperatures plummeted into the low teens for much of the morning.
WIS-TV
VIDEO: Burst pipe soaks Upstate Harvest Hope
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning Harvest Hope Food Bank workers returned to a burst pipe in the Upstate. A video posted by the organization showed extensive damage to the offices. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the...
Hundreds of seniors evacuated after pipe burst at Christopher Towers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of seniors are without a home on one of the coldest days of the season after a pipe burst at a Columbia high-rise on Christmas Day. It happened at Christopher Towers apartments on Devine Street where, according to Columbia-Richland Fire, freezing temperatures likely led a sprinkler pipe to burst around the sixth floor. This has impacted the electrical system and led to parts of the ceiling falling out.
wach.com
Tips on how to protect your pipes before the arctic blast
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — The below freezing temperatures, we’re about to get, can create a disaster at your house, specifically on your pipes. Cracking and breaking are a very real possibility when it gets as cold as the forecast shows. Kayla Kincaid of Meetze Plumbing has some advice...
wach.com
Lanes temporarily closed on I-20 due to flooding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Flooding on I-20 caused all lanes to be blocked, according to the SC Department of Transportation. Officials say 1 mile West of exit 68, all lanes were blocked at 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
Is your home ready for the Christmas weekend freeze? Here's what to know
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many of us might have been wishing for a white Christmas, and while it looks to not happen, we will have plenty of cold weather to deal with. With temperatures expected to plummet below freezing, experts recommend you prepare your homes now. "Most people they wait...
