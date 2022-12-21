Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WECT
Electrical fire displaces eight people from home on Christmas Day
If you plan on being out of town for the holiday, law enforcement is sharing tips on how to protect your home. One location will be on Independence Boulevard in Wilmington. The second location will be in Hampstead along Country Club Road. January is fire fighter cancer awareness month. Updated:...
WECT
Plastic Ocean Project receives $6,000 grant after collecting almost six tons of trash in the past year
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington-based Plastic Ocean Project was awarded a $6,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation after collecting nearly six tons of trash in 2022. Through its Trees4Trash program, volunteers collected 11,780 pounds of trash and planted 471 trees; one tree is earned for every 25 pounds of trash collected.
WECT
Holiday safety tips from law enforcement
A spokesperson for NHC Fire said the fire was coming from the attic of the home, and it is believed to be an electrical fire. One location will be on Independence Boulevard in Wilmington. The second location will be in Hampstead along Country Club Road. January is fire fighter cancer...
WECT
Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!
A spokesperson for NHC Fire said the fire was coming from the attic of the home, and it is believed to be an electrical fire. If you plan on being out of town for the holiday, law enforcement is sharing tips on how to protect your home. January is fire...
WECT
Fire fighter organizations dedicate January as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cancer is the leading cause of death among fire fighters, making up over 74 percent of line-of-duty deaths according to the International Association of Fire Fighters. Multiple fire fighting organizations are hoping to raise awareness by dedicating January as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month. Per a...
WECT
Teen in wheelchair gets a new driveway thanks to community-wide effort
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While most teens found gifts like new clothes or video games wrapped under their tree, for one Leland teen, one of the best gifts he received this year was a new driveway. “It’s gonna make it easier for me,” 10th grader Ricco McDonald said. “I don’t...
WECT
Warming shelters opening in Southeastern North Carolina due to power outages
A spokesperson for NHC Fire said the fire was coming from the attic of the home, and it is believed to be an electrical fire. If you plan on being out of town for the holiday, law enforcement is sharing tips on how to protect your home. Sheetz is coming...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: one of the colder Christmas weekends of Cape Fear history
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Merry Christmas from your First Alert Weather Team! We hope you and yours have a happy and safe time. After a couple of First Alert Action Days to dodge heavy showers, roll with bumpy winds, and prepare for frigid air to arrive in the Cape Fear Region... said frigid air is now front and center in your First Alert Forecast...
WECT
Cape Fear Cooking: Classic holiday sweet and spicy meatballs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this edition of Cape Fear Cooking, Chef Gwen has brought a recipe for classic holiday sweet and spicy meatballs!. “Take us back to 1967, Marianne Burroughs published this elegant but easy cookbook. Marianne went to be the premier food editor for the New York Times, who I actually had a chance of spending a day with in the Napa Valley once. She was awesome. And this then went on to explode in newspapers and then in the 70′s was republished in the Betty Crocker Cookbook,” Chef Gwen said.
WECT
Duke Energy addresses rolling blackouts, Governor Cooper calls for answers
Plastic Ocean Project receives $6,000 grant after collecting almost six tons of trash in the past year. Wilmington-based Plastic Ocean Project was awarded a $6,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation after collecting nearly six tons of trash in 2022. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A spokesperson for NHC Fire...
WECT
Road reopened after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Brunswick County
A spokesperson for NHC Fire said the fire was coming from the attic of the home, and it is believed to be an electrical fire. If you plan on being out of town for the holiday, law enforcement is sharing tips on how to protect your home. January is fire...
WECT
Top Trials of 2022: A year-end review of murder convictions in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 2022 was a big year for the court system, because it was the first time since the start of the pandemic that courtrooms were fully operational again. It also meant closure for family and friends of murder victims who had been waiting for justice for their loved ones.
WECT
Leadership Bladen helping Bladen County’s strategic plan move forward
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County’s strategic plan has a lot of moving parts, and one program, Leadership Bladen, got off to a good start earlier this year. “We realized that we need to start growing leadership from within the county and start helping people connect how all the services work together, and how something that might be happening in economic development can impact what’s happening in the health or the agricultural areas as well,” Terri Dennison with the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce said.
Comments / 0