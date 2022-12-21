ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WECT

First Alert Forecast: one of the colder Christmas weekends of Cape Fear history

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Merry Christmas from your First Alert Weather Team! We hope you and yours have a happy and safe time. After a couple of First Alert Action Days to dodge heavy showers, roll with bumpy winds, and prepare for frigid air to arrive in the Cape Fear Region... said frigid air is now front and center in your First Alert Forecast...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Cooking: Classic holiday sweet and spicy meatballs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this edition of Cape Fear Cooking, Chef Gwen has brought a recipe for classic holiday sweet and spicy meatballs!. “Take us back to 1967, Marianne Burroughs published this elegant but easy cookbook. Marianne went to be the premier food editor for the New York Times, who I actually had a chance of spending a day with in the Napa Valley once. She was awesome. And this then went on to explode in newspapers and then in the 70′s was republished in the Betty Crocker Cookbook,” Chef Gwen said.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Leadership Bladen helping Bladen County’s strategic plan move forward

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County’s strategic plan has a lot of moving parts, and one program, Leadership Bladen, got off to a good start earlier this year. “We realized that we need to start growing leadership from within the county and start helping people connect how all the services work together, and how something that might be happening in economic development can impact what’s happening in the health or the agricultural areas as well,” Terri Dennison with the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce said.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

