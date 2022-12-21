Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Crews still cleaning up the mess left by the winter storm
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Right now state and county crews are still working to remove all the snow on the roads after strong winds blew the snow around, covering several streets and highways over the holiday weekend. While many highways are clear, some back roads are still seeing large drifts...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Saturday evening, Dec 24
Local teen Julian Morris gives viewers some information about his COVID-19 documentary, 'School House Rocked.'. As negative wind chills sweep across mid-Michigan, medical professionals advise residents to protect themselves from frostbite.
WNEM
Slick roads for drivers trying to make it home for Christmas
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Drivers in vehicles big and small set out on slippery roads as MDOT crews and local road commissions work to clear streets after a winter storm. “The winds, the gusts, the road conditions were very treacherous and very dangerous,” said semi-truck driver James Jackson of Maryland.
WNEM
Space heater sets off fire alarms at hotel
MUNDY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters believe the cause of a fire at a Genesee County hotel is a space heater that overheated. Fire alarms started reportedly going off at the Gateway Hotel in Mundy Township on Gateway Centre Boulevard around 11 a.m. The Mundy Township Fire Department said when...
Comments / 0