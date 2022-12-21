ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, AR

KHBS

Fayetteville Fire Department fights Christmas Day structure fire

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Fire Department spent the Christmas holiday putting out a structure fire near Downtown Fayetteville. According to Battalion Chief Travis Boudrey, the fire was reported to dispatchers at around 7:04 a.m. Fire crews arrived at the scene in just nine minutes. Chief Boudrey said when...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
okcfox.com

Arkansas inmate escapes prison, arrested by Oklahoma deputies

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — An escaped inmate from Arkansas was apprehended in Oklahoma on Christmas Eve. On Nov. 30 around 2:30 a.m., 38-year-old Jeromy Call escaped from custody at the Crawford County Detention Center in Arkansas through a duct vent. Call was taken into custody on Christmas Eve...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Organizations recruiting more women for public office

The 2022 election is barely behind us, but Stephannie Lane Baker is already thinking about recruiting candidates, specifically women, for the next election cycle.  “If we are going to make progress, we have to do the work year-round…that’s how you change the face of power in Arkansas,” she said. As the executive director of Emerge […] The post Organizations recruiting more women for public office appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
ed88radio.com

Arkansas wants homeless camps off state-owned highway property

An effort by the Arkansas Department of Transportation to move unhoused people away from the sides of highways and interstates is getting a backlash. The American Civil Liberties Union argues the action is a violation of people's rights and is threatening to take legal action. The department has given one...
ARKANSAS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

House fire in Bella Vista claims a life

BELLA VISTA, Ark — Early Thursday morning, December 22, 2022, Bella Vista Fire A-Shift were alerted to structure fire in their city. One person was rescued from the home but a second was located deceased. The residence on Hope Drive was about 60% involved as firefighters arrived to the...
BELLA VISTA, AR
KHBS

Man who escaped custody three times arrested in Oklahoma

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Jeromy Call is back in police custody after eluding officers for three weeks. Call escaped the Crawford County Detention Center on Nov. 30, 2022. This was the third time he escaped a jail facility. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said he was arrested in...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Pardons 2 Women Over the Holidays

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott last week granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following two Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:. Antionette La'Quitta Oliver, 32, for assault by contact in 2015 (Collin County). Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine. Samantha...
TEXAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas State Police searching for missing 11-year-old

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen on Dec. 22. Authorities said that 11-year-old Melvin Tucker was last seen near Reservoir Road in Little Rock. Police said that Tucker is about 4'6", weighs around 100 pounds, and was...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
San Angelo LIVE!

Family Dog Mauls 4-day-old Girl to Death

CAVE SPRINGS, AR – News sources are reporting a four-day-old infant girl in Cave Springs AR. died from wounds received from the family dog Wednesday. According to reports, Police in Arkansas said a newborn baby is dead after she succumbed to injuries she received from the family's dog. Police...
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
KOLR10 News

109 Arkansas foster kids find families in 2022

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In 2022, more than a hundred foster kids in Arkansas left the state Division of Children and Family Services‘ care, not because they aged out but because they found a family. According to Tiphanie Gurwell with Project Zero, a nonprofit that helps connect foster kids eligible for adoption with prospective families, at […]
ARKANSAS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Automotive shop burns near Carl Junction

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 11:15 p.m. late Friday evening reports of a large shop fire at 6446 CR 290 alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded with a temperature of -4°. Light winds, so wind chill made it feel like -7°.
CARL JUNCTION, MO
5NEWS

Local firefighters find holiday cheer despite winter challenges

ROGERS, Ark. — Whether it’s 100 degrees outside or below freezing firefighters say facing winter challenges is more dangerous and difficult. “When you have these temperatures extremes, it’s not only tough on the body of a firefighter meaning that we have to rehabilitate them and have to send additional firefighters to incidents that we normally wouldn’t, it also means the scene itself is risky,” Said Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins.
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Cave Springs infant killed by husky

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A dog killed a four-day-old baby in Cave Springs last week, according to Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor. On Dec. 14, 2022, the husky put its mouth on the baby's head. The husky's tooth penetrated the baby's head. The child was brought to Arkansas Children's...
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
Courthouse News Service

Trooper heads to trial

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal court in Arkansas allowed a Black motorist’s civil rights claims to proceed against a state trooper who kept the driver handcuffed after a 90-minute search of his U-Haul trailer with a police drug dog revealed no contraband. It is “difficult to believe” that the trooper acted with “a pure heart and honest motivations,” the judge wrote in the 63-page decision.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Patches of snow and ice are still observed across I-49 and other roads in Northwest Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation told 40/29 they would not treat roads Thursday night, because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas population grows by 0.6% in 2022

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – The Natural State saw a small boost to its population this year. The Census Bureau released a report on Thursday, Dec. 22, showing Arkansas grew by 0.6% to a population of 3.04 million in 2022, from 3.02 million in 2021. The agency said Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE

