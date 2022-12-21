Read full article on original website
KHBS
Fayetteville Fire Department fights Christmas Day structure fire
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Fire Department spent the Christmas holiday putting out a structure fire near Downtown Fayetteville. According to Battalion Chief Travis Boudrey, the fire was reported to dispatchers at around 7:04 a.m. Fire crews arrived at the scene in just nine minutes. Chief Boudrey said when...
okcfox.com
Arkansas inmate escapes prison, arrested by Oklahoma deputies
LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — An escaped inmate from Arkansas was apprehended in Oklahoma on Christmas Eve. On Nov. 30 around 2:30 a.m., 38-year-old Jeromy Call escaped from custody at the Crawford County Detention Center in Arkansas through a duct vent. Call was taken into custody on Christmas Eve...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson bans TikTok on state-issued devices
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has drawn a hard line on loading the TikTok app on state devices.
Organizations recruiting more women for public office
The 2022 election is barely behind us, but Stephannie Lane Baker is already thinking about recruiting candidates, specifically women, for the next election cycle. “If we are going to make progress, we have to do the work year-round…that’s how you change the face of power in Arkansas,” she said. As the executive director of Emerge […] The post Organizations recruiting more women for public office appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA to air Bentonville Christmas Parade
If you missed the Bentonville Christmas Parade this year, you have another chance to see it from home.
ed88radio.com
Arkansas wants homeless camps off state-owned highway property
An effort by the Arkansas Department of Transportation to move unhoused people away from the sides of highways and interstates is getting a backlash. The American Civil Liberties Union argues the action is a violation of people's rights and is threatening to take legal action. The department has given one...
koamnewsnow.com
House fire in Bella Vista claims a life
BELLA VISTA, Ark — Early Thursday morning, December 22, 2022, Bella Vista Fire A-Shift were alerted to structure fire in their city. One person was rescued from the home but a second was located deceased. The residence on Hope Drive was about 60% involved as firefighters arrived to the...
KHBS
Man who escaped custody three times arrested in Oklahoma
LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Jeromy Call is back in police custody after eluding officers for three weeks. Call escaped the Crawford County Detention Center on Nov. 30, 2022. This was the third time he escaped a jail facility. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said he was arrested in...
San Angelo LIVE!
Gov. Abbott Pardons 2 Women Over the Holidays
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott last week granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following two Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:. Antionette La'Quitta Oliver, 32, for assault by contact in 2015 (Collin County). Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine. Samantha...
Arkansas State Police searching for missing 11-year-old
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen on Dec. 22. Authorities said that 11-year-old Melvin Tucker was last seen near Reservoir Road in Little Rock. Police said that Tucker is about 4'6", weighs around 100 pounds, and was...
San Angelo LIVE!
Family Dog Mauls 4-day-old Girl to Death
CAVE SPRINGS, AR – News sources are reporting a four-day-old infant girl in Cave Springs AR. died from wounds received from the family dog Wednesday. According to reports, Police in Arkansas said a newborn baby is dead after she succumbed to injuries she received from the family's dog. Police...
news9.com
Escaped Arkansas Inmate Taken Into Custody By Haskell County Deputies
Haskell County deputies have confirmed they have a man in custody after he escaped the Crawford County Detention Center in Arkansas. Deputies said they received information about a possible location of Jeremy Call, 38, and learned that he was in possession of at least two firearms. Haskell deputies arrived and...
109 Arkansas foster kids find families in 2022
ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In 2022, more than a hundred foster kids in Arkansas left the state Division of Children and Family Services‘ care, not because they aged out but because they found a family. According to Tiphanie Gurwell with Project Zero, a nonprofit that helps connect foster kids eligible for adoption with prospective families, at […]
koamnewsnow.com
Automotive shop burns near Carl Junction
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 11:15 p.m. late Friday evening reports of a large shop fire at 6446 CR 290 alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded with a temperature of -4°. Light winds, so wind chill made it feel like -7°.
Local firefighters find holiday cheer despite winter challenges
ROGERS, Ark. — Whether it’s 100 degrees outside or below freezing firefighters say facing winter challenges is more dangerous and difficult. “When you have these temperatures extremes, it’s not only tough on the body of a firefighter meaning that we have to rehabilitate them and have to send additional firefighters to incidents that we normally wouldn’t, it also means the scene itself is risky,” Said Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins.
KHBS
Cave Springs infant killed by husky
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A dog killed a four-day-old baby in Cave Springs last week, according to Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor. On Dec. 14, 2022, the husky put its mouth on the baby's head. The husky's tooth penetrated the baby's head. The child was brought to Arkansas Children's...
KHBS
Dogs and cats relocated after frozen pipes flood Springdale Animal Shelter
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Christmas did not go as expected at the Springdale Animal Shelter. The building’s water pipes froze and busted, flooding the shelter. The flood left cats and dogs with no heat, no water and no light. “It's just it's awful. I mean, because these are all...
Courthouse News Service
Trooper heads to trial
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal court in Arkansas allowed a Black motorist’s civil rights claims to proceed against a state trooper who kept the driver handcuffed after a 90-minute search of his U-Haul trailer with a police drug dog revealed no contraband. It is “difficult to believe” that the trooper acted with “a pure heart and honest motivations,” the judge wrote in the 63-page decision.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Patches of snow and ice are still observed across I-49 and other roads in Northwest Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation told 40/29 they would not treat roads Thursday night, because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads...
Kait 8
Arkansas population grows by 0.6% in 2022
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – The Natural State saw a small boost to its population this year. The Census Bureau released a report on Thursday, Dec. 22, showing Arkansas grew by 0.6% to a population of 3.04 million in 2022, from 3.02 million in 2021. The agency said Arkansas...
