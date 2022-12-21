Fire at Louisville strip mall early Wednesday morning destroys several local businesses

A fire that started in a strip mall early Wednesday morning drew more than 50 firefighters and a dozen fire engines to the scene, according to the Louisville Fire Department, leaving several businesses destroyed.

Firefighters were dispatched at 4:04 a.m. to the Russell neighborhood facility that includes an attached garage and multiple stores at South 18th and West Jefferson streets, Louisville Fire spokesperson Maj. Bobby Cooper said.

Firefighters were on the scene for hours, and while the worst had subsided by 9 a.m., the damage was evident.

"The building will be a total loss," Cooper said.

Cooper said the building is owned by SKS Tax Service and at least three businesses were housed at the strip mall – Fire & Desire (a restaurant), Kendrick's Kuts (a barbershop) and Hip Hop Sweet Shop (a dessert shop).

Shenta Hayden, who grew up in Beecher Terrace in the Russell neighborhood, said she was "baffled" when she saw the strip mall burned down.

Hayden, 38, said she used to eat at Fire & Desire, which would throw parties. She said she loved the ice cream shop (Hip Hop Sweet Shop) and her brothers used to get their hair cut at the barbershop when they were little. She said it was a historic building and it once was Joe's Palm Room, a nightclub she used to go to with her friends.

"It's a lot of memories gone," Hayden said.

Streets near the structure were closed Wednesday morning, Cooper said, including South Jefferson. Those roadways were still closed as of 9:30 a.m.

The fire had been extinguished sometime before 9 a.m., though Louisville Fire officials were still on the scene at that time.

Fire Lt. Col. Jason Golladay confirmed the fire had been extinguished but said firefighters would be on the scene throughout the day investigating and putting out any hot spots – smaller fires underneath debris – that may pop up.

The blaze had started "somewhere in the center of the building," he said, which caused extensive damage, though fire crews were able to save the building next to the mall, a Labor Express.

Arson investigators were on the scene, as is protocol, Cooper said. along with Louisville Gas & Electric personnel and Emergency Medical Services officials were also on the scene, although were no reported injuries.

The site of the fire is near Western Cemetery and the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage.

James Taylor, who grew up in the community, was also "sad" about the loss of the businesses but is hopeful owners can rebuild and reopen. He used to go to the restaurant, which he said served pork chops and other meats, and had gone to the bakery where they sold shakes.

"It was good for the community," Taylor said.

Reach Ana Alvarez Briñez at abrinez@gannett.com; follow her on Twitter @SoyAnaAlvarez .

