Blue Chip Defensive Tackle signs with Florida State during Early Signing Period

By Dustin Lewis
 5 days ago

The Seminoles are bringing in a major talent in the middle of their defense.

One of the strengths of Florida State's 2023 recruiting class is the talent coming in on the defensive line from the high school level and transfer portal.

READ MORE: Early Signing Period Tracker for the Florida State Seminoles

There are multiple prospects that could get involved for the Seminoles early in their college careers, including four-star defensive tackle KJ Sampson, who committed to the program at a Junior Day in March.

Sampson wasn't 100% certain that he would sign during the Early Signing Period until recently. In-state schools such as North Carolina State and North Carolina have pushed since his original pledge but he chose to stick with the Seminoles on Wednesday.

The North Carolina native believes that Florida State is primed to be among the top teams in the country over the next couple of seasons. He has a simple message for anyone that tries to get in the Seminoles' way.

"I just tell them like coach Fuller said in one of our meetings that we had - either you can join us or we're going to run over you - so that's like just how I feel about it," Sampson said . "I just feel like the way FSU's going right now, it's going to be a national championship caliber team next year, the next couple of years. What coach Norvell, coach Haggins, and all the coaches are building here is going to be something special."

As a senior, Sampson recorded 96 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, and 6 pass deflections according to MaxPreps. It's anticipated that he will enroll at Florida State in June.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive tackle is regarded as the No. 186 overall prospect, the No. 29 DL, and the No. 5 recruit in the state of North Carolina in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

As of now, Florida State holds 15 commitments in its 2023 class, which ranks No. 15 overall in the country according to 247Sports.

NoleGameday will continue to follow Florida State's Early Signing Period finish throughout the day. You can check out our prospect tracker for all of the upcoming announcements HERE .

READ MORE: Virginia DB transfer Fentrell Cypress II can see himself at Florida State following Official Visit

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.

