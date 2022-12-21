Read full article on original website
China's Covid surge hits factories and consumer market
China's economy is under severe strain as a wave of Covid cases sweeps across the country. Since the world's second largest economy drastically eased its Covid restrictions earlier this month, there has been no clear data on the extent of the virus' spread on the national level. But several cities and provinces have said they were seeing tens of thousands of new cases per day.
China carries out military exercises near Taiwan and Japan, sending 47 aircraft across Taiwan Strait in 'strike drill'
China sent 47 aircraft across the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, its largest incursion into Taiwan's air defense zone in recent months, as Beijing steps-up efforts to normalize aggressive military operations around the self-ruled island. The incursions were made by 42 J-10, J-11, J-16 and Su-30 fighter...
China to scrap quarantine for inbound travelers in major step toward reopening
China will drop quarantine requirements for international arrivals from January 8, in a major step toward reopening its borders that have shut the country from the rest of the world for nearly three years. Inbound travelers will only be required to show a negative Covid test result obtained within 48...
China's top health body stops publishing daily Covid case figures as infections soar
China's top health authority has announced that it has stopped publishing daily Covid-19 case numbers, as reports claimed that the true toll of the country's ongoing outbreak is much worse than the official figures published by authorities. The National Health Commission (NHC) said Sunday that "relevant outbreak information" would instead...
