Auburn, AL

DL Stephen Johnson has officially signed with the Auburn Tigers

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
 5 days ago

The Tigers are going in on the trenches this cycle - Johnson is the latest to sign.

Auburn has signed another defensive lineman.

Stephen Johnson, a three-star defensive tackle, has announced his commitment to Auburn on Sunday morning. The Tigers had offered him December 13th.

Johnson, originally committed to Arkansas, was the third player to choose Auburn on Sunday, December 18th - he joins four-star safety Sylvester Smith an FIU transfer TE Rivaldo Fairweather . Auburn has been rolling on the recruiting trail since Freeze arrived.

In his senior season, Johnson earned All-Region honors after totaling 74 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 sacks, one interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound lineman out of Fayetteville, Georgia projects out to be a solid anchor of the defense at nose tackle. He is the No. 15 commit of Auburn's 2023 class and the No. 105 defensive lineman in the 2023 cycle.

Auburn's class has now shot up inside the top 25 of the 247Sports recruiting rankings, and moved from last in the SEC to ninth.

Johnson is the fifth defensive lineman in the class, joining Darron Reed , Wilky Denaud , Elijah McAllister , and Brenton Williams.

Bio:

Stephen Johnson (Whitewater HS - Fayetteville, GA)

Position : DL

Height : 6-4

Weight : 320

Ranking : No. 1,357 nationally, No. 110 DL, No. 91 in GA

Auburn Daily

