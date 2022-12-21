Read full article on original website
Baltimore County Police gives life-saving info for mental health crisis during holidays
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police Department is sharing life-saving information for those who are experiencing a mental health crisis during the holiday season. The department says that if you or someone you know is faced with a mental health issue contact suicide-prevention and crisis counselor by dialing 988.
Travel friendly workout
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We're all traveling for the holidays, but that doesn't mean to skip your workouts. Work your muscles with easy movements while waiting for your plane to board or if your flight is delayed. National Lead Trainer with Planet Fitness Teddy Savage shares some moves.
Relieved but skeptical - After 3 months, Anne Arundel County students finally get bus
SEVERN, Md. (WBFF) — Students in Anne Arundel County who have been walking a dangerous route on busy highways to get to school, finally have a bus. It took months, and a call to Project Baltimore, for this to happen, but some parents still have concerns. The Meade Village...
3 seperate homes go up in flames overnight in Baltimore, officials say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 responded to three separate overnight fires in Baltimore. The first fire was a second alarm fire that happened around 2 a.m. in the 2200 block of Cedley Street in Westport. When firefighters arrived to the scene, they said they found...
Gun violence against teens being called an epidemic
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2022 is shaping up to be one of the deadliest years in at least the last five, when it comes to teens being shot and killed. Nykayla Strawder was 15 when she was shot and killed by a 9-year-old. She is just one of the many...
Woman shot on Christmas night in Bowleys Quarters, say police
BOWLEYS QUARTERS, Md. (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot Christmas night in Bowleys Quarters, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the unit block of Joggins Court. When officers arrived to the scene, police said...
15-year-old boy shot in Greenbelt on Christmas Day, police say
GREENBELT, Md. (7News) — Greenbelt Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager on Christmas Day. Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 9000 block of Breezewood Ter around 1:17 p.m. There they found evidence of a shooting. Around 1:51 p.m., police learned that a 15-year-old boy arrived...
20-year-old shot, killed at Mondawmin Mall MTA Metro Station
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed at the Mondawmin Mall MTA Metro Station, police confirm Monday. Police say they responded to the scene just after 5 p.m. to investigate the reported shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they were directed to the underground portion...
'We get it' | BGE responds to frustrations after thousands of days-long holiday outages
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — As Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) says it expects to have power restored Monday for everyone impacted by Friday’s winter storm, the company is also acknowledging the frustrations felt due the extended outages. “We recognize its been an extremely difficult period,” said BGE Spokesperson...
2022 IN REVIEW | Top 10 YouTube videos of the year
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Many people get their news on YouTube. Here are our Top 10 YouTube videos from 2022. 10. UVA student, former football player in custody following deadly campus shooting: Police. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the suspect in a shooting on the University of Virginia's campus, is in...
Outage leaves residents without gas in Parkville on Christmas Eve
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Residents of the Parkville neighborhood have experienced an outage of gas during frigid temperatures on Christmas Eve, according to a statement from BGE. The company says that working quickly to restore power and communicating with the 175 customers who are affected by the outage in Baltimore County.
Frustration from Baltimore city residents after days without power
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's not the Christmas Baltimore resident "Riggs" would have preferred. “Thanks, Mr. Grinch, you’ve ruined Christmas," said Riggs. However, he is not referring to the green one who came to steal Christmas. Riggs is referring to Baltimore Gas and Electric after he says he's gone without power for days.
Fire crews extinguish flames in east Baltimore row home Christmas Day
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fire crews extinguished flames from a two-story row house in east Baltimore on Christmas Day, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. Authorities say the fire began in a bedroom in the house on 1500 E 29th street. Fire crews arrived on the scene early in the...
Extreme cold in Baltimore for Christmas weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. December 24 — Maryland is bracing for dangerously cold temperatures over the Christmas holiday weekend. Saturday is sunny, blustery, and frigid with highs only in the low 20s this afternoon with wind chill temperatures below 10 degrees. Bundle up if you're going to M&T Bank Stadium for the Ravens' game this afternoon.
16-year-old boy injured in Christmas Eve shooting, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the Bolton Hill neighborhood on Christmas Eve, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 7:11 p.m., officers were sent to the 1600 block of Bolton Street to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, said police.
Pork N Pine Returns to Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A unique Baltimore tradition is cycling back to Charm City. Pork 'N Pine, run by Todd Coleman and Mike Santoro, has returned to Locust Point after taking last year off due to supply chain issues. What's so unique about them? From October through November, ordering opens...
Multi-family home goes up in flames in Cecilton, officials say
CECILTON, Md. (WBFF) — A multi-family home went up in flames in Cecilton Friday night, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The State Fire Marshal said they were alerted of a fire at the 100 block of S. Bohemia Avenue around 11:40 p.m. The Cecilton Fire...
Celebrate Kwanzaa at the Eubie Blake Cultural Arts Center
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Today begins the celebration of Kwanzaa, honoring African American families and cultural history. The Eubie Blake Cultural Arts Center will host its Annual Kwanzaa Celebration focusing on collective work and responsibility, one of the seven principles of the celebration. Chair of the board of Directors at...
Pilot rescued after small plane crashes into Anne Arundel County creek, officials say
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person was rescued after a small plane crashed in Anne Arundel County Monday morning, according to authorities. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said a small plane crashed into Beards Creek just before 10:30 a.m. Upon further investigation, moments after the pilot...
51-year-old man shot multiple times and killed in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE: The Baltimore Police Department said the man who was shot succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, and was declared dead by medics. Police said he was 51 years old. The Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives are asking anyone with any information to contact then...
