Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Travel friendly workout
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We're all traveling for the holidays, but that doesn't mean to skip your workouts. Work your muscles with easy movements while waiting for your plane to board or if your flight is delayed. National Lead Trainer with Planet Fitness Teddy Savage shares some moves.
foxbaltimore.com
Pork N Pine Returns to Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A unique Baltimore tradition is cycling back to Charm City. Pork 'N Pine, run by Todd Coleman and Mike Santoro, has returned to Locust Point after taking last year off due to supply chain issues. What's so unique about them? From October through November, ordering opens...
foxbaltimore.com
Hon's Honey Doing More than Sweet Holiday Gifts
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hon's Honey has called Curtis Bay home since 2018. They make and sell everything from novelty honey samplers, soaps, and candles, all in-house and with locally sourced honey, but it's what goes on inside the facility that has made them a pillar in the community, and a bright light for women all over the Baltimore region.
foxbaltimore.com
Frustration from Baltimore city residents after days without power
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's not the Christmas Baltimore resident "Riggs" would have preferred. “Thanks, Mr. Grinch, you’ve ruined Christmas," said Riggs. However, he is not referring to the green one who came to steal Christmas. Riggs is referring to Baltimore Gas and Electric after he says he's gone without power for days.
foxbaltimore.com
3 seperate homes go up in flames overnight in Baltimore, officials say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 responded to three separate overnight fires in Baltimore. The first fire was a second alarm fire that happened around 2 a.m. in the 2200 block of Cedley Street in Westport. When firefighters arrived to the scene, they said they found...
foxbaltimore.com
Celebrate Kwanzaa at the Eubie Blake Cultural Arts Center
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Today begins the celebration of Kwanzaa, honoring African American families and cultural history. The Eubie Blake Cultural Arts Center will host its Annual Kwanzaa Celebration focusing on collective work and responsibility, one of the seven principles of the celebration. Chair of the board of Directors at...
foxbaltimore.com
Fire crews extinguish flames in east Baltimore row home Christmas Day
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fire crews extinguished flames from a two-story row house in east Baltimore on Christmas Day, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. Authorities say the fire began in a bedroom in the house on 1500 E 29th street. Fire crews arrived on the scene early in the...
foxbaltimore.com
Many flights delayed and cancelled Monday at BWI due to severe winter weather
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — According to FlightAware, there have been about 129 flights delayed on Monday at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI). There has also been about 214 flight cancellations at the airport Monday. Severe winter weather has caused flight delays and cancellations throughout the entire holiday weekend.
foxbaltimore.com
'We get it' | BGE responds to frustrations after thousands of days-long holiday outages
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — As Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) says it expects to have power restored Monday for everyone impacted by Friday’s winter storm, the company is also acknowledging the frustrations felt due the extended outages. “We recognize its been an extremely difficult period,” said BGE Spokesperson...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott announces opening of warming centers across Baltimore city due to extreme cold
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott announces that warming centers in Baltimore city will be open to help protect citizens who are experiencing power outages during the extreme cold. The city has released information on the five active centers to help keep residents warm, access charging stations, and to...
Outdoor manger scene destroyed at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Towson
A manger scene on the lawn of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, on Loch Raven Boulevard in the Towson area, has been vandalized.
foxbaltimore.com
2022 IN REVIEW | Top 10 YouTube videos of the year
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Many people get their news on YouTube. Here are our Top 10 YouTube videos from 2022. 10. UVA student, former football player in custody following deadly campus shooting: Police. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the suspect in a shooting on the University of Virginia's campus, is in...
foxbaltimore.com
2022 in review: Some of the biggest headlines from Baltimore County
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Throughout 2022, FOX45 News followed developments and headlines from around the Baltimore Beltway. From Arbutus to Towson to Dundalk -- here are some of this year's biggest stories out of Baltimore County:. Catonsville High School shooting. In February, an argument among teenagers ended with...
foxbaltimore.com
Outage leaves residents without gas in Parkville on Christmas Eve
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Residents of the Parkville neighborhood have experienced an outage of gas during frigid temperatures on Christmas Eve, according to a statement from BGE. The company says that working quickly to restore power and communicating with the 175 customers who are affected by the outage in Baltimore County.
foxbaltimore.com
Power being restored after severe winter weather knocked it out for thousands
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As of 4:30 p.m., Saturday afternoon, about 85,000 BGE customers have had their power restored, according to Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE). BGE said less than 15,000 customers are still without power. Friday's storm cause outages for over 100,000 BGE customers, the company said, which has...
foxbaltimore.com
Relieved but skeptical - After 3 months, Anne Arundel County students finally get bus
SEVERN, Md. (WBFF) — Students in Anne Arundel County who have been walking a dangerous route on busy highways to get to school, finally have a bus. It took months, and a call to Project Baltimore, for this to happen, but some parents still have concerns. The Meade Village...
foxbaltimore.com
20-year-old shot, killed at Mondawmin Mall MTA Metro Station
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed at the Mondawmin Mall MTA Metro Station, police confirm Monday. Police say they responded to the scene just after 5 p.m. to investigate the reported shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they were directed to the underground portion...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Police gives life-saving info for mental health crisis during holidays
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police Department is sharing life-saving information for those who are experiencing a mental health crisis during the holiday season. The department says that if you or someone you know is faced with a mental health issue contact suicide-prevention and crisis counselor by dialing 988.
foxbaltimore.com
16-year-old boy injured in Christmas Eve shooting, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the Bolton Hill neighborhood on Christmas Eve, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 7:11 p.m., officers were sent to the 1600 block of Bolton Street to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, said police.
Comments / 0