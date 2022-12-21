ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Travel friendly workout

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We're all traveling for the holidays, but that doesn't mean to skip your workouts. Work your muscles with easy movements while waiting for your plane to board or if your flight is delayed. National Lead Trainer with Planet Fitness Teddy Savage shares some moves.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pork N Pine Returns to Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A unique Baltimore tradition is cycling back to Charm City. Pork 'N Pine, run by Todd Coleman and Mike Santoro, has returned to Locust Point after taking last year off due to supply chain issues. What's so unique about them? From October through November, ordering opens...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Hon's Honey Doing More than Sweet Holiday Gifts

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hon's Honey has called Curtis Bay home since 2018. They make and sell everything from novelty honey samplers, soaps, and candles, all in-house and with locally sourced honey, but it's what goes on inside the facility that has made them a pillar in the community, and a bright light for women all over the Baltimore region.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Frustration from Baltimore city residents after days without power

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's not the Christmas Baltimore resident "Riggs" would have preferred. “Thanks, Mr. Grinch, you’ve ruined Christmas," said Riggs. However, he is not referring to the green one who came to steal Christmas. Riggs is referring to Baltimore Gas and Electric after he says he's gone without power for days.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 seperate homes go up in flames overnight in Baltimore, officials say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 responded to three separate overnight fires in Baltimore. The first fire was a second alarm fire that happened around 2 a.m. in the 2200 block of Cedley Street in Westport. When firefighters arrived to the scene, they said they found...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Celebrate Kwanzaa at the Eubie Blake Cultural Arts Center

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Today begins the celebration of Kwanzaa, honoring African American families and cultural history. The Eubie Blake Cultural Arts Center will host its Annual Kwanzaa Celebration focusing on collective work and responsibility, one of the seven principles of the celebration. Chair of the board of Directors at...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fire crews extinguish flames in east Baltimore row home Christmas Day

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fire crews extinguished flames from a two-story row house in east Baltimore on Christmas Day, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. Authorities say the fire began in a bedroom in the house on 1500 E 29th street. Fire crews arrived on the scene early in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Many flights delayed and cancelled Monday at BWI due to severe winter weather

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — According to FlightAware, there have been about 129 flights delayed on Monday at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI). There has also been about 214 flight cancellations at the airport Monday. Severe winter weather has caused flight delays and cancellations throughout the entire holiday weekend.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2022 IN REVIEW | Top 10 YouTube videos of the year

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Many people get their news on YouTube. Here are our Top 10 YouTube videos from 2022. 10. UVA student, former football player in custody following deadly campus shooting: Police. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the suspect in a shooting on the University of Virginia's campus, is in...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2022 in review: Some of the biggest headlines from Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Throughout 2022, FOX45 News followed developments and headlines from around the Baltimore Beltway. From Arbutus to Towson to Dundalk -- here are some of this year's biggest stories out of Baltimore County:. Catonsville High School shooting. In February, an argument among teenagers ended with...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Outage leaves residents without gas in Parkville on Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Residents of the Parkville neighborhood have experienced an outage of gas during frigid temperatures on Christmas Eve, according to a statement from BGE. The company says that working quickly to restore power and communicating with the 175 customers who are affected by the outage in Baltimore County.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

20-year-old shot, killed at Mondawmin Mall MTA Metro Station

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed at the Mondawmin Mall MTA Metro Station, police confirm Monday. Police say they responded to the scene just after 5 p.m. to investigate the reported shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they were directed to the underground portion...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

16-year-old boy injured in Christmas Eve shooting, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the Bolton Hill neighborhood on Christmas Eve, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 7:11 p.m., officers were sent to the 1600 block of Bolton Street to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, said police.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy