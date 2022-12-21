Read full article on original website
willmarradio.com
National Guard helps rescue stranded motorists in Renville, Kandiyohi Counties
(Olivia MN-) Governor Tim Walz Friday activated The Minnesota National Guard to assist with rescuing motorists stranded by the winter storm. According to The Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, The National Guard used "small unit support vehicles" to rescue 22 people in Freeborn County. There were three more rescues in Renville County where 60 people were sheltered in the armory in Olivia. In Kandiyohi County, they assisted local fire crews in rescuing 12 people.
KIMT
Several motorists rescued in Freeborn County
FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Freeborn County officials said several motorists had to be rescued Friday while attempting to travel in poor conditions. The recommendation Saturday morning remains to avoid any non-essential travel. "The Freeborn County Sheriff and Emergency Management Director encourage everyone to avoid all non-emergency travel in the area....
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
KAAL-TV
Car crash in front of Apache Mall
(ABC 6 News) – Two cars collided at the intersection of 12th Street SW and Apache Drive at about 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. According to Rochester police, at least two vehicles sustained front-end damage. The entire intersection was blocked for a period of time, police added. Mayo Clinic...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Woman hurt in recent Highway 60 crash
A 32-year-old Good Thunder woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Windom on Highway 60. According to the State Patrol, road conditions were snowy and icy, at 1:30 p.m., Dec. 18, when the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 86 and Highway 60 in Delafield Township. The...
KIMT
Multiple trucks respond to fire on northeast edge of Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Crews are responding to a structure fire on the northeast edge of Rochester. Multiple fire trucks and first responders were called to the 5100 block of Connemara Drive NE Friday afternoon. No other details on the incident are available.
Fire destroys Bloomington home on Christmas morning
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A fire destroyed a home in Bloomington early Sunday morning.The Bloomington Fire Department says the fire at the 10300 block of Wyoming Avenue started in the attached garage and spread to the rest of the home.No one was home at the time of the fire.
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperatures
BAYTOWN TOWNSHIP, Minn. - George Musser, a 20-year-old student at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, was found dead in Baytown Township on Christmas Day after missing early on Christmas Eve morning.
fox9.com
Roads slowly reopen in southwestern Minnesota after blizzard conditions
(FOX 9) - The main state highways in southern Minnesota are slowly starting to reopen Saturday after closing due to blizzard conditions, but travel remains dangerous with blowing snow and black ice. Several highways shut down Friday with a no travel advisory issued for numerous counties due to near whiteout...
KEYC
Suspects arrested following Owatonna weapons complaint
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Owatonna Police Department arrested two suspects connected to gunshot reports earlier this week. Davein Rodgers and Diego Pena have been booked into the Steele County Detention Center on charges of intential discharging a firearm that endangered safety. A resident first called police after hearing multiple...
Sheriff: Man found dead near interstate ramp in Elko New Market
SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- Officials are investigating after a man was found dead near an exit ramp in Elko New Market on Friday morning.Scott County Sheriff's Office says they found the man near the northbound exit ramp from County Road 2 onto Interstate 35. An investigation is underway, and anyone with information can contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-445-1411.
Life-Threatening Conditions Close I-90 West of Albert Lea
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The blizzard conditions blanketing southern Minnesota have led to the closure of I-90 west of I-35 in Albert Lea. A MnDOT news release says the closure is due to poor visibility being caused by blowing snow. Most of the state highways in south central and southwest Minnesota have also been closed.
ktoe.com
MnDOT announces road closures and travel advisories in southcentral and southwest Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. – (6:15 p.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties included in the no travel advisory are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le...
Body Found Along Interstate in Scott County
ELKO (WJON News) -- There is an investigation underway after a man's body was found along the interstate in Scott County. On Friday just before 9:00 a.m., the Scott County Sheriff's Office received a report of a body located near the northbound exit ramp in New Market Township. If anyone...
knuj.net
ROADS CLOSED, TRAVEL ADVISORIES
MnDOT has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota including I-90 due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties in the no-travel advisory include Brown, Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Watonwan, Nicollet, Sibley, Le Sueur, Martin, Nobles, Rock, Faribault and Jackson. MnDOT is reminding motorists that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs. Most state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota closed at 7 Thursday evening. Additional road closures are likely as conditions are expected to further deteriorate with prolonged high winds, blowing and drifting snow, dramatically reduced visibility and extremely dangerous wind chills. The latest road reports are available at 511 mn dot org.
KEYC
Local Mankato company provides free gas for drivers
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Mankato, some lucky drivers were surprised with free gas from a local business. Earlier today the Sorensen’s Mankato Movers crew battled the winds and severe weather to give back to the community they serve. With the help of other businesses they were able to give 170 cars $20 dollars to fill up their tank, along with other gift cards.
Officials say roads and highways are still slippery and dangerous, and they mean it
The snow and ice are still clinging to roadways in the bitter cold in Minnesota, and with the wind blowing visibility is almost zero in some areas with several roads closed
KIMT
I-90 in southern Minnesota to close again at 2 p.m.
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - I-90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea will close to traffic again at 2 p.m. due to blizzard conditions, blowing & drifting snow, with zero visibility. Most other state highways in SC and SW MN remain closed or are under a no travel advisory.
Family identifies 19-year-old killed in Mall of America shooting
ST PAUL, Minn. — For 22-year-old Ja'Nayea Hudson life will never be the same. "I just try to act like he's still here," said Hudson, speaking about her brother,. 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of St. Paul. "He came in my room yesterday to say hi to me and my son...
I-90 closed again after briefly reopening in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has decided to shut down Interstate 90 from the South Dakota border all the way to Albert Lea in southeastern Minnesota as a blizzard continues to cause dangerous driving conditions. I-90 was initially closed in southwestern and south-central Minnesota Thursday night before reopening in southwestern...
