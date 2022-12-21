ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WV

West Virginia Middle School principal faces felony gun charge

By Aaron Williams
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The principal of Taylor County Middle School was arrested, Tuesday, on a felony gun charge related to an alleged domestic incident that happened in September.

On the evening of September 19, Brian Scott Hage, 49, of Grafton, was drinking and got into an argument with a woman, according to a criminal complaint filed against him by West Virginia State Police.

When the argument escalated, Hage pulled out a pistol, laid it on the table and asked, “who should I shoot first, you or me?” the complaint said. He then pointed the gun at the woman’s head, causing her to flee into a bedroom, court documents said. Hage followed the woman into the bedroom with a second firearm and tried to put it in her hands while telling her “kill me,” the documents went on to say.

West Virginia man charged after allegedly sending explicit photos to minor

When the woman refused to shoot him, Hage turned the gun on himself and pulled the trigger. An audible click was heard, but the gun did not fire, State Police said.

Two children were at the home during the incident, according to the criminal complaint.

Hage is charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

Taylor County School Superintendent Christine Miller told 12 News that the situation was a personnel matter that was “being addressed immediately,” and that she could not offer further comment at this time.

Back in February 2013 when Hage was the assistant principal at Washington Irving Middle School, he was charged by Clarksburg Police with child abuse or neglect creating risk of injury. In that incident, during the verbal argument, Hage grabbed a juvenile’s left arm while the child was sitting at a table in the school’s cafeteria. According to that criminal complaint, Hage then attempted to remove the juvenile from the table by his arm.

