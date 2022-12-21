‘My house is full of bricks’: Residents take stock of damage after powerful quake hits Northern California

Read full article on original website
KPBS
California weather expected to take a turn for the worse
Blue skies and warm temperatures are expected to turn to rain and snow in much of California this week. Then, a local restaurant is the first eatery in the region to earn a coveted Michelin three-star designation. Next, we revisit a segment with San Diego author Madhushree Ghosh who talks about her book “Khabaar” and how food helps her stay connected to her Indian heritage and culture. And, KQED’s Silicon Valley reporter Adhiti Bandlamudi takes us on a food origin story journey that leads across the world and then back to California. Next, Ensenada is the birthplace of Mexican surfing. It has a rich history that many people don’t know about. Earlier this year, KPBS Border Reporter Gustavo Solis talked with two local surfers trying to preserve and spread that history. Finally, KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando says there are only a few weeks left to visit the Spiderman exhibit at the San Diego Comic Con Museum.
Could Northern California earthquakes lead to next ‘big one?’ Here’s what experts say
They’re a good reminder “that we should be prepared for the next big earthquake.”
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?
On Dec 20, 2022, USPS sent out an alert that services were being suspended at 40 California Post Offices and that they were being temporarily closed. Photo by(Atomic Taco/flickr)
New magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattles Humboldt County
HUMBOLDT COUNTY -- Residents in Humboldt County got another shaking late Saturday morning when a magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck in the region, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The USGS website said the quake struck at 11:33 a.m. and was centered just under five miles east of Hydesville. The epicenter of the temblor was east of Rio Dell and Fortuna, two of the towns that sustained the most significant damage in last Tuesday's magnitude 6.4 earthquake that left two dead and injured at least 17 people.There were no reports of significant damage from Saturday morning's earthquake, but a total of 365 people in...
kymkemp.com
Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park
The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook things up a bit on the morning of Christmas Eve, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. just 4.9 miles east of Hydesville, California. USGS says the quake’s epicenter was just over 12.5 miles below the surface. This is […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
More than 2 feet of heavy, high elevation snow possible from multi-day storm at Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After unwrapping the warmest day of the season on Christmas Sunday, active weather returns to Lake Tahoe. A series of storms is forecast to last through the New Years holiday weekend with the first system Monday through Wednesday bringing gusty winds, heavy, high elevation snow, valley rain and widespread travel and recreation issues.
Earthquake hits Union City near Fremont in California’s Bay Area a day after 6.4magnitude led to deaths in the state
ANOTHER earthquake has hit California's Bay Area -- this time in Union City near Fremont. The quake comes as California continues to deal with the aftermath of Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Preliminary reports indicate that Wednesday's quake had a magnitude of 3.3. The quake was recorded at 6.22pm local time,...
California Earthquake Sparks Building Collapse in Rio Dell
According to early reports, the earthquake may have already resulted in one person being unaccounted for.
Deadly earthquake rocks Humboldt County
Emergency services are reporting 2 dead and 11 injured, a staggering parallel to the 2003 earthquake that rocked northern San Luis Obispo County that killed 2 people.
KTVU FOX 2
Dramatic photos from Humboldt County's 6.4-quake in Northern California
FERNDALE, Calif. - A powerful earthquake that rocked Humboldt County early Tuesday, left two people dead and several others injured. A highway buckled, and a bridge was damaged. Shampoo bottles toppled, and so did a coffee maker. Glass was strewn and storefronts were damaged. This was just some of the...
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake Repercussions
The Humboldt earthquake has severely impacted branch operations. Locations are indefinitely shuttered due in part to power outages. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, About.USPS.com, and CNN.com.
California witness says triangle-shaped object beaming light to ground
A California witness at Pacific Grove reported watching a triangle-shaped object beaming light to the ground level at about 9:54 p.m. on December 15, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
2 dead after magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes Northern California
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, jolting people awake and leaving tens of thousands without power.
California earthquake: Video shows devastation from 6.4 magnitude tremor near San Francisco
A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Northern California early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and causing widespread damage.
PHOTOS: Humboldt County recovering from 6.4-magnitude earthquake
RIO DELL, Calif. (KRON) — A 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County was powerful enough to cause widespread damages to homes, roads, and businesses Tuesday. The epicenter was near Ferndale and local residents described the shaking as “violent.” Photographers entered some of the worst-hit areas to document damages. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services held […]
Deadly Northern California earthquake triggers massive emergency response
FERNDALE — A deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County triggered a massive emergency response Tuesday. The California Office of Emergency Services is working to support teams in the area helping with damage control and rescue operations."A lot of Californians got woken up by My Shake Alert from California warning there was shaking imminent to drop cover and hold on," said Bryan May, a spokesperson for the Cal OES based in Sacramento County.May added, "Within a couple of hours, the state operations center behind me was activated. We all want to move at the speed of light. When there's an...
North Coast Journal
Local Commercial Crab Season Opener is Set
Get the butter ready, the crab is coming. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced today that the Dungeness commercial season opener for Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties is now set for Dec. 31 at 12:01 a.m., with a 64-hour gear setting period that will begin at 8:01 a.m. on Dec. 28.
Officials Say California Town Is a ‘Total Mess’ After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake
A California town is reeling after a 6.4. magnitude earthquake killed two residents and left their community a “total mess.” According to local officials, thousands are without power after the earthquake hit the coastal town of Rio Dell. In addition, people are without water after the quake caused a major water main break, according to Humboldt County officials on Tuesday. The earthquake also moved homes off their foundations when it struck the state’s northern coast.
Fortuna liquor store destroyed in 6.4 earthquake
Beverage Plus, a family-owned liquor store in Humboldt County, has been left in disarray after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the area Tuesday morning.
