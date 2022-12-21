Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heatEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Top 5 Pizza Places in Bradenton, FLKiki AlbaBradenton, FL
Dreams Can Come TrueH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
5 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Authorities say a 75-year-old man was killed after shooting his girlfriend and himself in a Sarasota residence.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Related
Florida freeze may impact home landscaping
Across the Tampa Bay region, temperatures are expected to dip below freezing over Christmas weekend.
Golf carts catching fire across Southwest Florida
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Golf cart fires are popping up all over Southwest Florida. Charlotte County saw flames Tuesday, and you may remember a massive plume of smoke coming from Sanibel back in October. Experts say it comes down to the battery pack inside the cart and if it...
I-275 reopens after FedEx truck overturns in St. Petersburg
All southbound lanes of I-75 are closed in Pinellas County due to a major crash on Saturday morning.
New Port Richey server gets $2,000 tip just days before Christmas
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Getting a gift is fun, but being able to give one can be a true blessing. A server at The Social in New Port Richey got a true surprise just days before Christmas. City Councilwoman and Realtor Kelly Mothershead got together with a group of 20 friends for lunch there.
Firefighters save puppy from swamp in Pasco County
Pasco County Fire Rescue firefighters rescued a puppy from a swamp in the Mirada subdivision on Thursday.
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
fox35orlando.com
Does it snow in Florida? It has in Orlando, Miami, and Tampa; here's a look back at when
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A massive winter storm is brewing for millions across the Midwest, Great Lakes, and Northeast, packing dangerous threats of heavy snow, rain, damaging winds, and plummeting temperatures that could snarl travel at the peak of the busy holiday season. The arctic blast that is covering much...
Woman wins $1M from scratch-off after trip to Manatee County Publix
A woman won $1 million from a scratch-off after a trip to a Manatee County Publix, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.
Person fatally shot in Tampa
A person was fatally shot Wednesday in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Sarasota phone repair man sends customer’s explicit video to himself
A Sarasota County phone repair technician was arrested after he sent himself a copy of an explicit video stored on a customer's device, according to authorities.
Restaurants Open on Christmas Day
Little Ralphie Parker and his family had no idea what they were revolutionizing when they laughed their way through dinner at the Chop Suey Palace in a classic scene in “A Christmas Story”. While Chinese food may not be on your menu on Christmas Day, there still are...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Florida
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Florida. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Binky – Lakeland’s unofficial mascot Lives on in Lakeland
Who was 11 feet long, with one eye, three legs, and an appetite for popcorn and marshmallows? If you said Blinky the alligator, Lakeland’s unofficial mascot during the 70s, you’re correct. The iconic beast was re-memorialized as a 100-ft. jungle gym at Bonnet Springs Park. Known as Blinky...
Pinellas County Sheriff Searching For Suspect Who Lifted Glasses From Belleair Bluffs Store
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a woman who they say shoplifted glasses from a store in Belleair Bluffs. According to deputies, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at approximately 4 pm, a suspect entered Belleair Opticians off Indian Rocks Road
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay animal shelters waive adoption fees to clear space amid continued overcrowding
TAMPA, Fla. - Overcrowding at animal shelters has made headlines across Tampa Bay since early this year, much of it stemming from increased pet surrenders due to economic hardship and the effects of rampant inflation. To help clear the shelters at year’s end, many facilities are waiving adoption fees and...
fox13news.com
Man rescued from Tampa garbage truck after he was likely sleeping in dumpster, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa garbage truck driver was following his usual route Wednesday morning when he looked at the truck's camera and noticed movement in the back – which turned out to be a person. The driver quickly called first responders. Tampa Fire Rescue crews arrived near North...
fox13news.com
Clearwater man's good deed to homeless couple nearly lands him in prison for three felonies
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Clearwater man thought he was doing a good deed when he took in a homeless couple, but six weeks later, he was in the county jail charged with three felonies and looking at years in prison. Philip Felix said a false police report turned his life...
FREEZE WATCH: Tampa Bay gets first winter weather alerts ahead of cold air blast
The Tampa Bay area got its first winter weather alert of the season Thursday morning with cold air forecast to move into the region over the holiday weekend.
Driver dies in crash on I-75 exit ramp in Wesley Chapel
At least one person was killed in a wreck in the area of Interstate 75 and State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel.
Comments / 0