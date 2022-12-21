ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belington, WV

Belington home damaged in fire days before Christmas

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IhMXY_0jpzbKr700

BELINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Barbour County home was seriously damaged in a fire late Tuesday night, just five days before Christmas.

It happened on Elliott Avenue in downtown Belington.

12 News crews arrived at the scene at around 11 p.m. and spoke with a family member of the residents who told us that two adults and five children live in the home.

All West Virginia counties under State of Preparedness ahead of winter storm
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nspN1_0jpzbKr700
    A fire on Elliott Avenue in Belington. WBOY image.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKZKy_0jpzbKr700
    A fire on Elliott Avenue in Belington. WBOY image.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21CF7n_0jpzbKr700
    A fire on Elliott Avenue in Belington. WBOY image.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2heO5H_0jpzbKr700
    A fire on Elliott Avenue in Belington. WBOY image.

No one was home when the fire started.

Five area fire departments responded to help fight the fire. As of Tuesday night, investigators had not determined the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

