Union City, NJ

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey

I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
MILLVILLE, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Saying goodbye to another NJ Shore favorite after 33 years

When my kids were young, a perfect summer family night would involve some kind of beach activity during the day and then a trip to the Avon Pavilion for dinner. And sometimes over the years, my husband and I enjoyed a leisurely stroll on the boardwalk there, just the two of us, and then capped off the evening with a great meal at the Avon Pavilion.
NEW JERSEY STATE
PhillyBite

New Jersey Must-Try Hot Dog Spots

New Jersey is a hot dog paradise. With a history of more than a century of family-owned hot dog joints, there is a wide variety of famous and not-so-popular options. The most popular style of hot dog is the Texas wiener. This dog is topped with peppers and onions. It's also often served with french fries. If you want something a bit different, try a Ripper. A ripper is a pork and beef hot dog. They are deep-fried, and the skins rip when they're cooked. Below are your staff picks for the Best of NJ Hot Dogs.
NEW JERSEY STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Point Pleasant, NJ

Point Pleasant is a borough in Ocean County, New Jersey, known to be one of the best destinations along the Jersey Shore. This borough’s history dates back to 1609 when an English Explorer named Henry Hudson first discovered the area and said, “This is a very good Land to fall with and a pleasant Land to see."
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This adorable town is NJ’s ‘Destination of the Year’ in 2023

An absolutely adorable New Jersey town has just been named the 2023 NJ Destination of the Year, according to Jersey's Best. When I saw this article online I giggled because just over the weekend, my husband and I drove through Lambertville over the New Hope Bridge, on the way to Peddler's Village in Lahaska, PA, and I commented how we have to stop in Lambertville one of these days instead of always driving through because it's so darn cute, especially during the holidays.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In

There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
EDGEWATER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
