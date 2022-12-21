Emergency crews respond to car and tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews are on the scene of a car-tractor-trailer collision in St. Louis City.

According to reports, the crash happened right before 5:00 a.m. on the Broadway and Washington streets. The car is heavily damaged on both ends, and there’s at least one signal light down at the scene.

This is an open investigation. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.