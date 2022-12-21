ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Emergency crews respond to car and tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday morning

By Nic Lopez, Reggie Lee
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews are on the scene of a car-tractor-trailer collision in St. Louis City.

According to reports, the crash happened right before 5:00 a.m. on the Broadway and Washington streets. The car is heavily damaged on both ends, and there’s at least one signal light down at the scene.

Top Story: Winter Storm Warning covers St. Louis area on Thursday

This is an open investigation. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

