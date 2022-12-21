Emergency crews respond to car and tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews are on the scene of a car-tractor-trailer collision in St. Louis City.
According to reports, the crash happened right before 5:00 a.m. on the Broadway and Washington streets. The car is heavily damaged on both ends, and there’s at least one signal light down at the scene.Top Story: Winter Storm Warning covers St. Louis area on Thursday
This is an open investigation. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 0