Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Teachers In Arkansas Received A $1,500 Stimulus CheckMatt LillywhiteFort Smith, AR
810 Bowling & Billiards Is Here And You Should Be ExcitedCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Teachers To Get Up To $1,500 In Holiday Bonus ChecksAneka DuncanFort Smith, AR
Arkansas educators in the Fort Smith Public School district are eligible for $1,500 bonus check and a salary increaseAmarie M.Fort Smith, AR
Related
Search underway for Christmas Day shooting that left one injured in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is investigating a shooting incident that took place on Sunday, Dec. 25. The shooting took place at around 12 p.m. near the intersection of North Albert Pike and Grand Avenue. Police say there is currently one victim who was...
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
UPDATE: Fort Smith police locate missing man
Fort Smith police are looking for a 67-year-old man who was reported missing on Dec. 24.
KHBS
Police investigate Christmas Day shooting in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around noon on Christmas Day. Police say they received a call regarding a shooting near the intersection of North Albert Pike and Grand Avenue. One victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police ask...
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
Fort Smith shooting leaves one injured
Fort Smith Police responded to a shooting near North Albert Pike and Grand Avenue intersection.
KHBS
Man who escaped custody three times arrested in Oklahoma
LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Jeromy Call is back in police custody after eluding officers for three weeks. Call escaped the Crawford County Detention Center on Nov. 30, 2022. This was the third time he escaped a jail facility. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said he was arrested in...
Boil order issued for some James Fork Water Regional Water customers in Sebastian Co.
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — A boil order has been issued for residents in Greenwood due to cold weather and customer consumption. According to a release from James Fork Regional Water, customers were asked to conserve water yesterday, Dec. 25. Residents in the areas of Sugarloaf and the Lanes of...
KHBS
Fayetteville Fire Department fights Christmas Day structure fire
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Fire Department spent the Christmas holiday putting out a structure fire near Downtown Fayetteville. According to Battalion Chief Travis Boudrey, the fire was reported to dispatchers at around 7:04 a.m. Fire crews arrived at the scene in just nine minutes. Chief Boudrey said when...
Rescue groups team up to house animals after broken pipe left Springdale shelter without water and electricity
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Over 60 animals housed at the Springdale animal shelter have been moved and placed at various local shelters after a broken pipe left the facility without water and electricity. The broken pipe was caused by recent winter weather which brought freezing temperatures and snow into the...
San Angelo LIVE!
Family Dog Mauls 4-day-old Girl to Death
CAVE SPRINGS, AR – News sources are reporting a four-day-old infant girl in Cave Springs AR. died from wounds received from the family dog Wednesday. According to reports, Police in Arkansas said a newborn baby is dead after she succumbed to injuries she received from the family's dog. Police...
Fort Smith pharmacy struggling to keep children's Tylenol
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Looking at the shelves of Prince Drug in Fort Smith, pain and fever medication for kids is in short supply. Pharmacist Daniel Lunsford of Prince Drug says he has witnessed an increase in customers looking for certain medications, especially for kids, as respiratory illnesses like RSV, the flu, and COVID are on the rise.
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
UPDATE: Missing Springdale teenage girl found safe
Authorities in Springdale and Fort Smith are searching for a missing teen and tween from their respective area.
KHBS
Dogs and cats relocated after frozen pipes flood Springdale Animal Shelter
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Christmas did not go as expected at the Springdale Animal Shelter. The building’s water pipes froze and busted, flooding the shelter. The flood left cats and dogs with no heat, no water and no light. “It's just it's awful. I mean, because these are all...
KHBS
Plumbers inundated with calls of frozen water pipes in Fort Smith and NWA
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The arctic blast of freezing air in Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas is causing water pipes to freeze inside homes and it could be several days until they thaw out, leaving homeowners waiting to see if there will be major damage. "It's nonstop right now,...
KTBS
Tyson Foods consolidating headquarters in Arkansas, many workers refusing to relocate
HOPE, Ark. – Tyson Foods is consolidating its headquarters in Springdale, Ark. in early 2023 and hundreds of workers are refusing to relocate. Approximately 1,000 corporate employees working in the prepared foods, beef and pork units in Chicago; Downers Grove, Ill.; and Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, who comprise two of Tyson’s largest business divisions.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Patches of snow and ice are still observed across I-49 and other roads in Northwest Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation told 40/29 they would not treat roads Thursday night, because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads...
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
Fort Smith death under investigation
Fort Smith Police closed down streets while investigating a death around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 17.
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
Man beaten in Crawford County viral video pleads not guilty to six charges
The subject of a beating at the hands of members of law enforcement caught on video has entered a plea of not guilty to six charges for his actions leading up to the viral altercation.
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
Power outages largely restored in NWA, River Valley
UPDATE: Many outages in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley have been restored as of 7 a.m. on Dec. 23. Less than 50 remain in these areas, according to poweroutage.us. NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There are over 3,000 power outages reported across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. As of 9:30 p.m. Dec. 22 Carroll Electric Cooperative […]
Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
Comments / 1