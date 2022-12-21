ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

KHBS

Police investigate Christmas Day shooting in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around noon on Christmas Day. Police say they received a call regarding a shooting near the intersection of North Albert Pike and Grand Avenue. One victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police ask...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Man who escaped custody three times arrested in Oklahoma

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Jeromy Call is back in police custody after eluding officers for three weeks. Call escaped the Crawford County Detention Center on Nov. 30, 2022. This was the third time he escaped a jail facility. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said he was arrested in...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Fayetteville Fire Department fights Christmas Day structure fire

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Fire Department spent the Christmas holiday putting out a structure fire near Downtown Fayetteville. According to Battalion Chief Travis Boudrey, the fire was reported to dispatchers at around 7:04 a.m. Fire crews arrived at the scene in just nine minutes. Chief Boudrey said when...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
San Angelo LIVE!

Family Dog Mauls 4-day-old Girl to Death

CAVE SPRINGS, AR – News sources are reporting a four-day-old infant girl in Cave Springs AR. died from wounds received from the family dog Wednesday. According to reports, Police in Arkansas said a newborn baby is dead after she succumbed to injuries she received from the family's dog. Police...
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith pharmacy struggling to keep children's Tylenol

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Looking at the shelves of Prince Drug in Fort Smith, pain and fever medication for kids is in short supply. Pharmacist Daniel Lunsford of Prince Drug says he has witnessed an increase in customers looking for certain medications, especially for kids, as respiratory illnesses like RSV, the flu, and COVID are on the rise.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Patches of snow and ice are still observed across I-49 and other roads in Northwest Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation told 40/29 they would not treat roads Thursday night, because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Power outages largely restored in NWA, River Valley

UPDATE: Many outages in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley have been restored as of 7 a.m. on Dec. 23. Less than 50 remain in these areas, according to poweroutage.us. NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There are over 3,000 power outages reported across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. As of 9:30 p.m. Dec. 22 Carroll Electric Cooperative […]
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

