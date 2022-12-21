ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Legendary Steelers RB Franco Harris dies at 72

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvX3r_0jpzacei00

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Franco Harris has died. He was 72.

Harris’ death comes just days before the 50th anniversary of the Steelers’ 50th anniversary celebration of the “Immaculate Reception.” Harris made one of the most iconic plays in NFL history in December of 1972 against the Raiders when he swooped in and grabbed a pass from Terry Bradshaw intended for John Fuqua before it hit the ground.

After grabbing the ball, Harris ran it in for a game-winning touchdown with just seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Steelers won that divisional playoff game game 13-7 before losing the AFC title game to the undefeated Miami Dolphins.

Harris’ son Dok told the Associated Press that his father had passed away overnight and that a cause of death was not immediately known.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Frustration spills over for Broncos in humbling loss to Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — Russell Wilson, ever the optimist, couldn’t find a way to rationalize the Denver Broncos’ dire 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. “Well, the bottom line is unacceptable, you know, and it starts with me,” he said. “The bottom line is that I let us down. It can’t happen, and it’s been disappointing.”
DENVER, CO
WSOC Charlotte

Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. ejected after brutal hit on Colts WR

It didn't take long before everyone knew that Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. might be ejected for vicious a hit on Indianapolis Colts receiver Ashton Dulin. James came in with the crown of his helmet and hit Dulin in the head and neck area after Dulin made a short catch. The hit sounded like something exploded on the field, and the crowd reacted immediately. Dulin was down for a few moments.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WSOC Charlotte

NFL suspends Randy Gregory, Oday Aboushi one game without pay after post-game fight following blowout Rams win

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield tried to play off a post-game fight as the offensive line "feeling themselves," but the NFL felt different. The league issued one-game suspensions to Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi and Denver Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory after the two got into a fight after the Rams' blowout win Sunday.
DENVER, CO
WSOC Charlotte

Chargers reach playoffs, beat Foles, overmatched Colts 20-3

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers tried to keep their postgame playoff celebration private. No such luck. After shaking hands and walking off the field in Indianapolis, players jogged through a tunnel to blaring music, high-fives and hugs and headed into a first-time locker room scene for many of these Chargers — a playoff party.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WSOC Charlotte

Week 16 Monday Morning NFL Recap: Cowboys/Eagles need a rematch, Packers stay alive, Tua & Zach Wilson skid & Broncos fire Hackett

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Christmas weekend was packed with football, from an eventful Jaguars-Jets matchup on Thursday night to a sleepy overtime thriller on Sunday night between the Buccaneers and Cardinals. The holiday craziness carried over into Monday as the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett only 15 games into his freshman season.
DENVER, CO
WSOC Charlotte

Randy Gregory, Oday Aboushi suspended 1 game for punches

NEW YORK — (AP) — Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi were each suspended one game for exchanging punches following Los Angeles' 51-14 win over Denver on Sunday. NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspensions Monday for violations of unsportsmanlike...
DENVER, CO
WSOC Charlotte

Tom Brady, Bucs still don't look capable of doing damage in the playoff game they're probably going to host

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals played a game on Christmas that not even the Grinch would want to steal. Tampa Bay had to scratch and claw to outscore a team that was starting Trace McSorley, keeping their playoff hopes alive another week as they held onto their one-game lead on the rest of the dismal NFC South. By rule, the Buccaneers are in the driver's seat to host a coveted home playoff game in a few weeks, but this team doesn't look like they have the chops to actually win one, let alone go on a playoff run.
TAMPA, FL
WSOC Charlotte

Chargers clinch a playoff berth against lifeless Colts led by rusty Nick Foles

Nick Foles won a Super Bowl. Not only that, he had one of the greatest performances in Super Bowl history and won MVP. Really, that happened. Foles has had one of the strangest careers in NFL history. Watching the guy who played quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night, you'd have never guessed No. 9 had posted one of the best seasons for a quarterback in NFL history, in terms of passer rating, and will be hailed forever in Philadelphia as a hero for carrying the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WSOC Charlotte

Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Team owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal.
DENVER, CO
WSOC Charlotte

Nathaniel Hackett got off to a rough start, never recovered and was fired by Broncos after awful loss to Rams

Nathaniel Hackett dug himself a hole with Denver Broncos fans immediately. In Hackett's first regular-season game, he made the baffling decision to run down the clock and try a 64-yard field goal for the win against the Seattle Seahawks. That kick missed, the Broncos lost and that started a string of errors that Hackett couldn't escape.
DENVER, CO
WSOC Charlotte

Washington's iconic 'Hogs' suing Commanders, team owner Dan Snyder

Another week, another lawsuit for Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder. This time it comes from one of the most iconic groups in team history. Five members of the "Hogs," sued Snyder and the Commanders for trying to profit off their legacy by "taking that trademark and associated goodwill and brand equity" without paying the men who earned the nickname.
WASHINGTON, DC
WSOC Charlotte

Fantasy Football Week 16 Wrap: It's official — we can trust Gardner Minshew in our playoff lineups

Dak Prescott and Gardner Minshew both played incredibly well, with Prescott finishing as this week's top fantasy QB. Prescott was intercepted for the fifth straight game (including a pick-six) but threw for a season-high 347 yards, while Minshew benefitted from Philadelphia's weapons, as expected. Minshew obviously lacks Jalen Hurts' fantasy upside and rushing ability, but he's a top-12 QB in this offense. His average depth of target (10.7 yards) was in the 84th percentile; he took full advantage of Dallas' injuries to its secondary … CeeDee Lamb and DeVonta Smith finished as the top two scoring fantasy receivers this week, with the former up to a career-high eight touchdowns. Smith is averaging 101.3 yards with four touchdowns over the last four games, and it doesn't look like he or AJ Brown will be greatly affected by the loss of Hurts.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
122K+
Followers
142K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy