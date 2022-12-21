Read full article on original website
BBC
Boy, 4, dies in swimming pool incident at Center Parcs Longleat resort
A four-year-old boy has died after a "serious medical incident" at a Center Parcs holiday resort, police have said. The BBC has been told the incident happened in a swimming pool. Wiltshire Police said officers attended the leisure complex at Longleat Forest in Wiltshire in support of the South Western...
BBC
Tribute paid to woman fatally struck by police car on Christmas Eve
The family of a woman who died when she was hit by a police car on Christmas Eve has described her as a "cherished daughter". Rachael Moore was struck while walking in Sheil Road, Liverpool, at about 20:10 GMT on Saturday. The 22-year-old died at the scene and her family...
BBC
Dungannon Road: Three dead and five injured after crash near Cookstown
Three people have died following a two-vehicle crash on the Dungannon Road near Cookstown, County Tyrone. Police confirmed that the drivers of the vehicles - a woman in her 80s and a man in his 20s - and a woman in her 50s, who was a passenger in one of the cars, were killed.
BBC
Wallasey pub shooting: Christmas Eve attack victim named
The woman who died in a shooting at a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve has been named as Elle Edwards. The 26-year-old beautician was with her sister and friends at The Lighthouse in Wallasey when she was shot in the head. Four men were also wounded - one critically -...
BBC
Four die after coach crashes on icy road in Canada
Four people died and dozens were injured after an intercity coach crashed in the Canadian province of British Columbia on Christmas Eve. "Extremely icy road conditions" are believed to have caused the vehicle to roll over near the town of Merritt on Saturday, police say. Temperatures had dropped to -3.9C...
BBC
North Belfast: Man left unconscious after Ardoyne assault
A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after he was found unconscious following an assault in north Belfast on Christmas Day. Police said they were called to the scene at Brompton Park in Ardoyne at 23:10 GMT. Ambulance crews had been treating the man for multiple serious...
BBC
Seven die in coach plunge horror in Spain
Emergency services in Spain have confirmed a seventh death after a bus plunged from a bridge into a river on Christmas Eve (Saturday). Rescuers retrieved the body of a woman from the Lerez river in the north-western Galicia region on Monday. Two people, including the driver, were hurt after the...
BBC
County Wicklow crash victim was playwright Jo Egan
The victim of a crash in County Wicklow on Christmas Eve was the Belfast-based playwright Jo Egan. The two-vehicle collision happened on the N81 at Mullycagh Lower, near Baltinglass, shortly before midnight on Saturday. Originally from Dublin, Ms Egan was well known in the Northern Ireland arts scene, having founded...
BBC
Sabrina Cooper: Family pays tribute to 'loving grandmother' found dead
The family of a woman allegedly murdered at her home in Eastbourne have paid tribute to the "loving and dedicated mother and grandmother". Sabrina Cooper, 68, was found by police at her home in Connaught Road on 18 December following concerns for her welfare. Her relatives said they were "devastated"...
BBC
Jersey flats explosion: Tenth person injured dies
A woman who was injured in an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey earlier this month has died, taking the death toll to 10. Kathleen McGinness, 73, lived in a building adjacent to Haut Du Mont flats in St Helier, which were destroyed in the early hours of 10 December.
BBC
Lake District walkers warned 'not to rely on mobile phones'
Lake District rescuers have warned that people are relying "totally on smartphone technology" on the fells. Rescue teams have attended 606 callouts in 2022 up until Boxing Day morning. Richard Warren, from the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association, said phone batteries drain "very, very quickly" when it's cold.
BBC
Cost of Living: Asylum seekers driven to destitution - charity
Rising prices have driven some asylum seekers to destitution, a charity has warned. The Welsh Refugee Council (WRC) has called for asylum seekers to be allowed to work in order to increase their income. It said it was having to support more people with its hardship fund, as well as...
BBC
Kiran Pun: Murder arrest after man missing for four weeks
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who has been missing for almost a month. Kiran Pun, 36, from Amesbury in Wiltshire, was last seen getting off a bus at Aldershot train station at around 19:30 GMT on 1 December. Hampshire Constabulary said a 36-year-old man...
BBC
Sonica Hans: Family's plea 10 years after Boxing Day disappearance
The sister of a woman who disappeared on Boxing Day 10 years ago said she has "never given up hope". Sonica Hans, then aged 35, was last seen on 26 December 2012, walking through Bedford town centre past the Swan Hotel and along the Embankment. Bedfordshire Police said it hoped...
BBC
Quarry Green death: Murder arrest after woman, 20, dies
A woman has died after a disturbance at a property in Liverpool, with a man arrested on suspicion of her murder. The 20-year-old was found critically injured by emergency services at the home in Quarry Green, Northwood, at about 16:40 GMT on Friday. She was taken to hospital where she...
BBC
Andre Foster death: Murder arrest after man stabbed in Kilburn flat
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing at a flat in north-west London. Andre Foster - also known as Andre Jacks - was found injured at Gable Lodge in Mowbray Road, Kilburn, just before 10:00 GMT on Tuesday and pronounced dead at the scene.
BBC
Wallasey pub shooting: Woman fatally shot was not targeted - police
Police hunting a gunman who killed a woman at a pub in Merseyside on Christmas Eve have appealed for help over the "callous shooting". Four other people were injured but police do not believe the 26-year-old victim, who was celebrating with her sister and friends, was targeted. Officers said the...
BBC
Woman to stay in Spain for Christmas after fifth operation
A woman recovering from a fifth operation for a rare brain-crushing condition has had her hopes of being home for Christmas dashed. Melanie Hartshorn has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. The 33-year-old of Cramlington, Northumberland, flew to Barcelona in October for the...
BBC
World War Two: Thousands of bombs still left unexploded
There are potentially thousands of unexploded World War Two bombs around Wales, with emergency services still dealing with up to 20 callouts a year. With the coastal towns of Cardiff and Swansea key German targets, many are thought to be in these areas. At the start of the war, the...
BBC
10 years after UK's first hand transplant, patient and surgeon meet again
On 27 December 2012, the UK's first hand transplant took place at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (LTHT). A decade on, we spoke to the patient and his pioneering surgeon. "Many patients say after surgery it is the small things that are the most significant to them," says Prof Simon Kay OBE, a consultant plastic surgeon.
